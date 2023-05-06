Subscribe
Previous / Evans: Cassidy timed Monaco E-Prix race-winning overtake "perfectly"
Formula E / Monaco ePrix News

Porsche "needs to make step forward" in Formula E, says Wehrlein

Pascal Wehrlein believes that he and Porsche “need to make a step forward” having lost the lead in both Formula E championships after a disappointing run of form.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3 Sam Bird, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Neither Wehrlein nor Porsche scored any points on the road in the Monaco E-Prix, with the German driver finishing in 11th after a difficult afternoon where he failed to make progress from 12th on the grid.

He was promoted to 10th post-race after a penalty for Jaguar's Sam Bird, but the result still marks six races in succession where Wehrlein has failed to finish on the podium, which is in stark contrast to the beginning of the season where he claimed two wins and a second place from the opening three events.

Wehrlein claimed a number of factors contributed to the poor performance in Monte Carlo.

"I was not really happy with the balance in the race," he said.

"Made a bit of progress in the beginning but then taking the Attack Modes we lost a lot of positions again, both times we lost positions.

"It was just a difficult race to be honest, or a difficult day. Compromised practice session this morning, qualifying not having the pace and in the race we made less progress than usual."

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche on the grid

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche on the grid

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Wehrlein has now slipped to second in the standings after Nick Cassidy took his second Formula E win on the bounce in Monaco and holds a 20-point lead.

Team-mate Antonio Felix da Costa failed to score for Porsche after suffering a puncture, and it means the German manufacturer has also slipped behind Envision Racing in the teams' championship by 13 points.

Read Also:

It marks a significant boost in form for both Jaguar customer team Envision and the factory squad after a difficult start to the year, with Wehrlein calling on his team to make improvements.

"The last few rounds haven't been great, definitely others did a very good job and we need to make a step forward that's clear," he added.

"We were very strong in the beginning but the last couple of races we didn't get the results we wanted.

"We are working hard and we win and we lose together but for sure the next couple of races we need to find our pace back to the front otherwise it's going to be difficult."

shares
comments

Evans: Cassidy timed Monaco E-Prix race-winning overtake "perfectly"
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
Evans: Cassidy timed Monaco E-Prix race-winning overtake "perfectly"

Evans: Cassidy timed Monaco E-Prix race-winning overtake "perfectly"

Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Evans: Cassidy timed Monaco E-Prix race-winning overtake "perfectly" Evans: Cassidy timed Monaco E-Prix race-winning overtake "perfectly"

Monaco E-Prix: Cassidy wins from ninth to grab points lead

Monaco E-Prix: Cassidy wins from ninth to grab points lead

Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Monaco E-Prix: Cassidy wins from ninth to grab points lead Monaco E-Prix: Cassidy wins from ninth to grab points lead

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Latest news

Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round

Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round

TCRA TCR Australia

Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round

Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji

Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji

SGT Super GT
Fuji

Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji

Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test

Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test

SUPC Supercars

Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test

World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble

World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble

WSBK World Superbike
Barcelona

World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe