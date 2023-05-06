Subscribe
Previous / Monaco E-Prix: Cassidy wins from ninth to grab points lead Next / Porsche "needs to make step forward" in Formula E, says Wehrlein
Formula E / Monaco ePrix News

Evans: Cassidy timed Monaco E-Prix race-winning overtake "perfectly"

Mitch Evans admits that Formula E rival Nick Cassidy timed his race-winning move “perfectly” in the Monaco E-Prix, and that it was an overtake he “wasn’t expecting”.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, 2nd position, congratulates winner Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing in parc ferme

Following Cassidy's success last time out in Berlin, the Envision Racing driver's Monaco victory has launched him into the lead of the championship.

Evans had been leading at the halfway stage of the race after passing Cassidy into Sainte Devote, but the Jaguar driver dropped behind his fellow Kiwi just two laps later at the same spot.

It proved to be the race-winning move as two late safety cars hampered Evans’ charge, just after he’d been told to push for the lead again by his engineer.

“There were moments in the race where I thought it was for me today, especially when I got into the lead,” said Evans.

“I thought it was maybe slightly early, but I was feeling good and I felt like I had a slight energy advantage on Nick.

“I wasn’t expecting Nick to attack me when he passed me and if I could do the race again, I would have defended harder and been more aware.

“I think if I could have kept him behind for a couple of laps after that it would have been a different story, but that’s the way it’s gone today. Nick timed it perfectly.”

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3

Mitch Evans, Jaguar Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6 Nick Cassidy, Envision Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport, Porsche 99 X Electric Gen3

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Evans, who also finished runner-up in last year’s Monaco E-Prix, suffered damage to his front-wing early in the race after contact with Dan Ticktum’s NIO 333 machine into Sainte Devote which hindered his performance.

“[Ticktum] did absolutely nothing wrong, it was all my fault,” added Evans.

“I went to attack him and I braked too late and I hit him straight in the gearbox.

“I had quite a bit of understeer in the race, sure it wouldn’t have helped, but it was a bit of a silly thing from my side. I normally try and keep my nose clean, but luckily it wasn’t a race-ending situation.”

Cassidy’s two victories on the bounce have given him a 20-point advantage over Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein, who was only elevated to tenth by a post-race five-second penalty for Sam Bird, and he said that the Monaco win was a special milestone.

“It’s a massive moment for me [to win in Monaco],” said Cassidy.

“Mitch and Jake [Dennis], these guys were so fast, it was a tough, tough race.

“I still can’t believe it yet to be honest. My first reaction was, and nothing against Berlin, but this feels amazing.

“That’s pretty damn special so it’s going to take probably tonight to sink in.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Monaco E-Prix: Cassidy wins from ninth to grab points lead

Porsche "needs to make step forward" in Formula E, says Wehrlein
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
Porsche "needs to make step forward" in Formula E, says Wehrlein

Porsche "needs to make step forward" in Formula E, says Wehrlein

Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Porsche "needs to make step forward" in Formula E, says Wehrlein Porsche "needs to make step forward" in Formula E, says Wehrlein

Monaco E-Prix: Cassidy wins from ninth to grab points lead

Monaco E-Prix: Cassidy wins from ninth to grab points lead

Formula E
Monaco ePrix

Monaco E-Prix: Cassidy wins from ninth to grab points lead Monaco E-Prix: Cassidy wins from ninth to grab points lead

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Mitch Evans More from
Mitch Evans
Evans: Chaos in Formula E Berlin E-Prix "on another level"

Evans: Chaos in Formula E Berlin E-Prix "on another level"

Formula E
Berlin ePrix

Evans: Chaos in Formula E Berlin E-Prix "on another level" Evans: Chaos in Formula E Berlin E-Prix "on another level"

Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race

Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race

Formula E
Berlin ePrix

Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race Berlin E-Prix: Evans leads Jaguar 1-2 in wild opening race

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Latest news

Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round

Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round

TCRA TCR Australia

Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round Thirteen cars for Phillip Island TCR round

Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji

Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji

SGT Super GT
Fuji

Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji Honda’s Yamamoto admits he was “lacklustre” at Fuji

Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test

Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test

SUPC Supercars

Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test Young Kiwi lands Triple Eight Supercars test

World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble

World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble

WSBK World Superbike
Barcelona

World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble World Superbike results: Bautista completes Barcelona treble

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe