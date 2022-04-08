Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / Maserati signs Formula E powertrain partnership with Venturi Next / Giovinazzi expects "positive pressure" in home Rome Formula E round
Formula E News

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh

Andre Lotterer says there is no decision on his future between racing in Formula E or for Porsche's LMDh programme in 2023, but is "in good hands" with the manufacturer.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh
Listen to this article

Lotterer has a wealth of experience within endurance racing, having won the Le Mans 24 Hours three times with Audi before joining Porsche's LMP1 outfit in 2017.

He was leading in the #1 car he shared with Nick Tandy and Neel Jani the same year, before grinding to a halt with less than four hours to go with oil pressure problems.

Porsche then pulled the shutters on its endurance operations at the end of the season to focus its resources on joining Formula E.

Having moved to Formula E with Techeetah in 2017, Lotterer reunited with Porsche for its first season in the all-electric championship in 2019.

With Porsche set to return to endurance racing with its LMDh project in 2023 in partnership with US heavyweights Team Penske, Lotterer explained that the idea of a return to racing in sportscars was "motivating" - but also added that he was happy with his current role with the German manufacturer in Formula E.

"At Porsche I'm in good hands either way," Lotterer told Motorsport.com. "I really like Formula E, I think it's great championship and also with Gen3, it's continuing to grow.

"But, you know, Porsche's DNA and legacy is a lot at Le Mans and it's a legendary thing, Le Mans and Porsche. Both are very motivating. So I would say I'm in a nice place to be honest."

Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

Andre Lotterer, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Lotterer added that the diversity in disciplines over his racing career has been "refreshing" and he has relished the chance to explore different categories with the Porsche team.

When asked if he missed racing at Le Mans, Lotterer conceded that he still has a passion for endurance racing, but explained that being able to try different machinery across his career means he has been able to "live in the moment".

"It's been really refreshing to have these new challenges after so many years of endurance," he said.

"This is a really nice thing to be able to have in a career, to shift and in combination with Porsche, especially as a works driver to go to different platforms and find new solutions.

"So you live in the moment, you're busy with that and you're focused on that.

"In terms of missing [endurance racing] I mean, sometimes, yeah - I look at the endurance races, and I have passion for endurance of course, and Le Mans is a fantastic race.

"And yeah, there are rumours, obviously because Porsche is coming back to Le Mans. But either way, nothing's been decided."

shares
comments
Maserati signs Formula E powertrain partnership with Venturi
Previous article

Maserati signs Formula E powertrain partnership with Venturi
Next article

Giovinazzi expects "positive pressure" in home Rome Formula E round

Giovinazzi expects "positive pressure" in home Rome Formula E round
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Mortara: Formula E gap between Mexico and Rome "like off-season" Rome ePrix I
Formula E

Mortara: Formula E gap between Mexico and Rome "like off-season"

Giovinazzi expects "positive pressure" in home Rome Formula E round Rome ePrix I
Formula E

Giovinazzi expects "positive pressure" in home Rome Formula E round

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime
Formula E

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Andre Lotterer More from
Andre Lotterer
Lotterer: Wehrlein deserved Porsche's first win in Mexico Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Lotterer: Wehrlein deserved Porsche's first win in Mexico

Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022
Video Inside
Formula E

Porsche FE team keeps Lotterer, Wehrlein for 2022

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime
Formula E

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Latest news

Mortara: Formula E gap between Mexico and Rome "like off-season"
Formula E Formula E

Mortara: Formula E gap between Mexico and Rome "like off-season"

Giovinazzi expects "positive pressure" in home Rome Formula E round
Formula E Formula E

Giovinazzi expects "positive pressure" in home Rome Formula E round

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV appears in Formula E reveal
Automotive Automotive

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV appears in Formula E reveal

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh
Formula E Formula E

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Prime

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Prime

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Prime

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain.

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off Prime

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off

As Mercedes embarks on its last Formula E season this weekend, Stoffel Vandoorne is targeting a title that has so far proved elusive in his time with the team he joined for its soft launch as HWA in 2018. After teammate Nyck de Vries won last year, the Belgian is confident of writing the perfect final chapter to his electric story with the manufacturer

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Prime

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.