Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / "No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh Next / Mortara: Formula E gap between Mexico and Rome "like off-season"
Formula E / Rome ePrix I News

Giovinazzi expects "positive pressure" in home Rome Formula E round

Dragon Penske Autosport's Antonio Giovinazzi says his first home Formula E race will bring "positive pressure", expecting the Rome circuit to be one of the most challenging on the calendar.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Giovinazzi expects "positive pressure" in home Rome Formula E round
Listen to this article

Giovinazzi has endured a tough start to life in Formula E, having struggled to adapt from his former Alfa Romeo Formula 1 role to the demands of the all-electric racing series.

The Italian has been unable to trouble the scorers so far, with Dragon yet to get a point on the board, but has shown steady signs of improvement having initially battled with the change in braking characteristics from F1.

Although he felt that his home race would be like any other, Giovinazzi conceded that the presence of the Italian fans brings "positive pressure" to perform as he continues in search of a maiden point.

"It will be just a normal race, for sure with just more pressure, but positive pressure because you want to do well." Giovinazzi explained.

"But yes, it will be difficult, because for two months we didn't race; I didn't do any tests - we were just on the sim.

"So it will not be an easy one, but we'll see how it goes. I'm just looking forward to try the track to be honest!"

Antonio Giovinazzi, Dragon Penske Autosport

Antonio Giovinazzi, Dragon Penske Autosport

Photo by: Simon Galloway / Motorsport Images

Giovinazzi added that his experience of the Circuito Cittadino dell'EUR venue on the simulator suggested that it would be one of the more difficult circuits to master, blending fast sections with a number of tight corners.

Having spoken to other drivers about what to expect, Giovinazzi added that it was a favourite among his competitors.

He explained that he had been "doing a lot of laps" on the simulator to get further up to speed, around his Ferrari F1 reserve role.

"It's really difficult and talking with other drivers, they say it is the most difficult one of the season, I would say," Giovinazzi told Motorsport.com.

"But you know, it's also a nice one, and it's one of the favourites for all the drivers. It's really fast, really narrow in some parts of the track.

"It's been a busy two months, with a lot of appointments, but a lot of laps in the sim as well.

"It's still a simulator so is not really similar to reality, so the best way [to get up to speed] is to approach the track tomorrow and doing a lot of laps, learn from those laps you know, and try to improve session after session."

Read Also:
shares
comments
"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh
Previous article

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh
Next article

Mortara: Formula E gap between Mexico and Rome "like off-season"

Mortara: Formula E gap between Mexico and Rome "like off-season"
Load comments
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Mortara: Formula E gap between Mexico and Rome "like off-season" Rome ePrix I
Formula E

Mortara: Formula E gap between Mexico and Rome "like off-season"

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh
Formula E

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime
Formula E

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Antonio Giovinazzi More from
Antonio Giovinazzi
Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive Prime
Formula 1

Why Giovinazzi can be "happy" despite losing his Alfa F1 drive

Mick Schumacher to share Ferrari F1 reserve role with Giovinazzi in 2022
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher to share Ferrari F1 reserve role with Giovinazzi in 2022

Giovinazzi was initially "confused" during first Formula E tests
Video Inside
Formula E

Giovinazzi was initially "confused" during first Formula E tests

Dragon Racing More from
Dragon Racing
Sette Camara: Harder for smaller FE teams to surprise in 2022
Formula E

Sette Camara: Harder for smaller FE teams to surprise in 2022

Giovinazzi moves to Formula E after losing Alfa Romeo F1 seat
Video Inside
Formula E

Giovinazzi moves to Formula E after losing Alfa Romeo F1 seat

Sette Camara extends Dragon Penske Formula E deal
Video Inside
Formula E

Sette Camara extends Dragon Penske Formula E deal

Latest news

Mortara: Formula E gap between Mexico and Rome "like off-season"
Formula E Formula E

Mortara: Formula E gap between Mexico and Rome "like off-season"

Giovinazzi expects "positive pressure" in home Rome Formula E round
Formula E Formula E

Giovinazzi expects "positive pressure" in home Rome Formula E round

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV appears in Formula E reveal
Automotive Automotive

Maserati GranTurismo Folgore EV appears in Formula E reveal

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh
Formula E Formula E

"No decision" on Lotterer's future between Porsche Formula E and LMDh

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era Prime

How NIO 333's new home is helping it prepare for Formula E's Gen3 era

Under a former guise, the NIO 333 Formula E squad took victory in the championship's inaugural season, but a difficult recent history has resigned the team to the back of the field. Now with a new base and the much-vaunted Gen3 regulations incoming, the Chinese team is looking reinvigorated.

Formula E
Mar 30, 2022
Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative Prime

Why Porsche's Formula E breakthrough points to a flawed narrative

A crushing 1-2 in Mexico meant Porsche broke its Formula E duck in fine style to underline its status as a credible title contender. But while its success has taken longer to arrive relative to Mercedes, there are several reasons why their situations aren't directly comparable and, crucially, it appears to be an equal now the series has moved away from its loathed qualifying format

Formula E
Mar 2, 2022
How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait Prime

How Wehrlein earned redemption as Porsche ended its Formula E wait

It took Porsche 29 races to finally break its duck in Formula E, but the German powerhouse righted that statistic in fine style last weekend. Pascal Wehrlein ended his own personal drought by leading team-mate Andre Lotterer in a 1-2, as Porsche at last served notice of its championship-challenging credentials in the all-electric series

Formula E
Feb 14, 2022
Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena Prime

Why Jaguar's tie-up with Envision goes beyond the Formula E arena

Jaguar will supply Envision with powertrains for Formula E's Gen3 regulations commencing in 2023, a development that both hope will allow them to replicate the success of Mercedes and Venturi's current agreement. But for both British brands, the tie-up has a wider significance beyond electric-powered single-seaters

Formula E
Feb 8, 2022
How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style Prime

How Mercedes began its Formula E swansong in swaggering style

As the laps ticked down in the second Diriyah E-Prix, Nyck de Vries looked set to complete the perfect start to his Formula E title defence with two wins on the bounce. Although he fell away, the Mercedes-powered Venturi of Edoardo Mortara picked up the pieces to underline the potency of the three-pointed star's powertrain.

Formula E
Jan 31, 2022
Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season Prime

Eight things to watch in Formula E's 2022 season

In the final season of Formula E's outgoing Gen-2 car and reigning champion team Mercedes, famous and infamous rookies, a dose of qualifying meritocracy, new cities and under-pressure Porsche will be sure to keep things interesting as the 2022 season kicks off in Saudi Arabia this weekend

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off Prime

Why Vandoorne is poised to deliver Mercedes a perfect FE sign-off

As Mercedes embarks on its last Formula E season this weekend, Stoffel Vandoorne is targeting a title that has so far proved elusive in his time with the team he joined for its soft launch as HWA in 2018. After teammate Nyck de Vries won last year, the Belgian is confident of writing the perfect final chapter to his electric story with the manufacturer

Formula E
Jan 27, 2022
Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides Prime

Why Maserati's shift to Formula E is a win for both sides

Maserati will make a full-factory return to racing, joining the Formula E grid in 2023 with a view to electrifying its road car portfolio. In that regard it makes sense for Maserati - but it's also a win for the series as it seeks to rebound from losing three of its heavyweight German giants in the space of a few months

Formula E
Jan 11, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.