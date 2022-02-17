Tickets Subscribe
Former F1 driver Charles Pic to take over DAMS team
Formula E / Mexico City ePrix News

Nissan, Mahindra in talks with possible Formula E customer teams

Nissan and Mahindra are currently in talks with potential customer teams over a Formula E powertrain supply deal when the Gen3 regulations come into play for the 2022-23 season.

Nissan, Mahindra in talks with possible Formula E customer teams
Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Listen to this article

Following Envision's new agreement with Jaguar, in which the British marque will begin the more powerful Gen3 era by supplying powertrains to a customer team for the first time in its tenure, Mahindra and Nissan added that they are also considering expanding their reach on the grid.

As it stands, the Avalanche Andretti, Venturi and Dragon/Penske teams do not yet have powertrain plans firmed up for next year, and nor does the continuation of the Mercedes outfit with an expected buyout deal on the table.

Maserati will join the championship next season and is expected to partner with one of the above teams, leaving fewer options available for Nissan and Mahindra.

Mahindra team principal Dilbagh Gill revealed the Indian manufacturer had conversations over supplying teams with its powertrains, hinting that Envision was one of the teams on the table by joking that its team principal Sylvain Filippi had "made the wrong choice".

German manufacturer ZF became heavily involved in the design of Mahindra's powertrains from last season, having previously had ties with Venturi before the Monegasque outfit became a Mercedes customer.

"We would be open to the opportunity," said Gill.

"We are in conversation with a few at this point of time, but nothing is signed up yet. And I think in this championship, we are at a stage where nearly every manufacturer is starting to get linked up with a customer team.

"I think there are strong benefits from our sporting and a performance side. And we'd love to try and see if we can get one there.

"It's unfortunate that Sylvain made the wrong choice, but it's his choice!"

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M7Electro

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M7Electro

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Nissan director of global motorsport Tommaso Volpe added that his team was also looking into a supply deal with another squad.

The Japanese manufacturer's predecessor in the championship - Renault - had previously supplied Techeetah on a customer basis in addition to its works program with e.dams.

"It's a long process," said Volpe. "We've also looked at that and we have different options; we don't have an agreement or otherwise it would be announced."

Of the other powertrain suppliers, DS is yet to confirm whether it will continue with the Techeetah team into Gen3, and it is unclear if NIO 333 and Porsche are willing to supply a customer team.

Jaguar stated at the launch of its partnership with Envision that it was not looking to add a third team to its roster.

Former F1 driver Charles Pic to take over DAMS team
Former F1 driver Charles Pic to take over DAMS team
