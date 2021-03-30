Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix I
10 Apr
Next event in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix II
11 Apr
Next event in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix I
24 Apr
Next event in
24 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix II
25 Apr
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Formula E unveils electric Mini safety car for select races
Formula E / Breaking news

Nissan delays introduction of new Formula E powertrain

By:

The Nissan e.dams Formula E team will no longer debut its new powertrain for the next round in Rome due to a COVID-enforced delay in parts supply. 

Nissan delays introduction of new Formula E powertrain

Nissan, which last week announced exclusively with Motorsport.com that it has signed up to the championship’s forthcoming Gen3 rules, opted not to start the season with a new car. 

The FIA amended the homologation windows for the 2021 campaign in response to the pandemic in an effort to reduce costs and account for possible manufacturing delays. 

Along with defending teams’ champion DS Techeetah and the Dragon Penske Autosport squad, Nissan e.dams chose to wait until after 5 April this year to bring in a new powertrain. 

But Nissan has now put off the introduction of the new Nissan IM03 machine until at least the following Valencia E-Prix, which has been boosted to a double-header across 24-25 April

A brief statement supplied to Motorsport.com read: “With the agreement of the FIA, we have rescheduled the debut of the new Nissan e.dams Gen2 Formula E powertrain due to a covid related delay of parts.  

“We would like to thank the FIA for their flexibility.” 

Read Also:

The current IM02 car is already a result of a powertrain setback following a ban on Nissan’s 2018-19 twin-motor configuration. 

An outlawing of this set-up was agreed to by all teams, including Nissan, in the interests of limiting development costs in the championship. 

The former DS Virgin squad experimented with a similar twin-motor design during the 2015-16 season, but drivers Sam Bird and Jean-Eric Vergne struggled with the excessive weight balance over the rear. 

Nissan e.dams made sweeping updates to its software systems to recover lost ground during the five-month coronavirus hiatus. 

Oliver Rowland scored victory in the penultimate race of the season as Nissan e.dams progressed from fourth in the teams’ standings to finish as runner-up.  

shares
comments
Formula E unveils electric Mini safety car for select races

Previous article

Formula E unveils electric Mini safety car for select races
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Teams Nissan e.dams
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal

1h
2
Formula 1

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

1h
3
Formula 1

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint

15min
4
Formula 1

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's Bahrain retirement

14h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

1d
Latest news
Nissan delays introduction of new Formula E powertrain
Formula E

Nissan delays introduction of new Formula E powertrain

8m
Formula E unveils electric Mini safety car for select races
Formula E

Formula E unveils electric Mini safety car for select races

2h
Formula E makes Rome and Valencia double-header events
Formula E

Formula E makes Rome and Valencia double-header events

Mar 27, 2021
Porsche latest manufacturer to commit to FE's Gen3 era
Formula E

Porsche latest manufacturer to commit to FE's Gen3 era

Mar 26, 2021
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime
Formula E

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Mar 24, 2021
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | International Women's Day 01:17
Formula E
Mar 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing | International Women's Day

Jaguar Racing | Round 1 & 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 04:20
Formula E
Mar 9, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Round 1 & 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
Mar 1, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 2 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
Feb 27, 2021

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1 02:20
Formula E
Feb 27, 2021

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1

More from
Matt Kew
Formula E unveils electric Mini safety car for select races
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E unveils electric Mini safety car for select races

Extreme E explains decision to launch in Saudi Arabia
Extreme E / Breaking news

Extreme E explains decision to launch in Saudi Arabia

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime
Formula E / Analysis

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

More from
Nissan e.dams
Nissan commits to Formula E's Gen3 era
Formula E / Breaking news

Nissan commits to Formula E's Gen3 era

Nissan e.dams delays new Formula E car until April
Formula E / Breaking news

Nissan e.dams delays new Formula E car until April

Nissan retains Buemi, Rowland for 2021 Formula E season
Formula E / Breaking news

Nissan retains Buemi, Rowland for 2021 Formula E season

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future Prime

What Nissan's commitment to Gen3 reveals about Formula E's future

Formula E's Gen3 era grid continues to take shape, after Nissan opted to commit to the series for another four years. Nissan's global chief operating officer explains why it has thrown its lot in with FE while other high-profile marques have decided to call it quits.

Formula E
Mar 24, 2021
Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start Prime

Why the new Formula E season got off to such a controversial start

With the new Formula E season belatedly getting underway in Saudi Arabia, the championship appeared to try to make up for lost time with an overspill of action and controversy on and off the track. While some talking points could have serious repercussions, it was an explosive opener for many reasons.

Formula E
Mar 1, 2021
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020

Trending Today

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes fears F1 car won't be quick enough at Imola, Portugal

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

McLaren reveals Ricciardo had floor damage from Gasly clash

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Wolff counters Bottas' "defensive" strategy complaint

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's Bahrain retirement
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Sandwich wrapper caused Alonso's Bahrain retirement

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen explains why he could not re-attack Hamilton

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

How Perez saved his Red Bull F1 debut in Bahrain

Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Bathurst winner relishing grassroots return

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Dirt racing will return to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022

Latest news

Nissan delays introduction of new Formula E powertrain
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Nissan delays introduction of new Formula E powertrain

Formula E unveils electric Mini safety car for select races
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E unveils electric Mini safety car for select races

Formula E makes Rome and Valencia double-header events
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E makes Rome and Valencia double-header events

Porsche latest manufacturer to commit to FE's Gen3 era
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Porsche latest manufacturer to commit to FE's Gen3 era

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.