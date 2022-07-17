Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Da Costa "hoped for miracle" after staying out with puncture in NYC race Next / New York E-Prix: Cassidy penalty puts da Costa on pole
Formula E / New York City ePrix II Practice report

New York E-Prix: Bird beats Cassidy in final practice

Jaguar's Sam Bird went fastest in Sunday's New York City E-Prix free practice, beating Nick Cassidy by 0.095 seconds as the Kiwi ran with a new Envision Formula E car.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
New York E-Prix: Bird beats Cassidy in final practice
Listen to this article

Following their crashes in Saturday's race, both Cassidy and Stoffel Vandoorne required extensive rebuilds on their respective cars, with Cassidy reporting that his steering was left-hand down at the start of the session.

After overnight rain, the Brooklyn circuit was damp, and as such there was a rapid rate of track improvement within the first 10 minutes of running.

Sergio Sette Camara headed the timing boards after the opening third of the session with a 1m11.167s, after failing to make the start of the previous day's race owing to his qualifying crash.

This was beaten by Mitch Evans, who got into the 1m10s before Antonio Felix da Costa beat that by a tenth.

Porsche's Pascal Wehrlein then picked up top spot before getting beaten by 0.001s by Jean-Eric Vergne, but the two were beaten into the 70s bracket by Sebastien Buemi - who logged a 1m09.960s.

Nyck de Vries then grabbed a 1m09.572s to go fastest, trailed by Mercedes teammate Vandoorne, who set a time a quarter of a second slower.

The times continued to fall, and Vergne set a 1m09.294s - but was then just edged out by a resurgent Sette Camara, who posted a 1m09.288s to sit atop the timing boards with 10 minutes left.

Andretti driver Jake Dennis then usurped the Dragon Penske racer and logged a 1m09.160s, but was soon displaced by Robin Frijns - who subsequently reported to his Envision team that the front brakes were running too hot.

Dennis returned the favour and logged a 1m09.008s, but Bird swooped on the fastest time and grabbed a 1m08.745s - which went unbeaten despite the late effort from Cassidy.

Lucas di Grassi, who was also caught up in Saturday's crash but required considerably less rebuild work to his Mercedes-powered Venturi machinery, placed third - 0.240s down on Bird's benchmark.

DS Techeetah's da Costa claimed fourth, ahead of Dennis, as Evans ended the session in sixth place.

Saturday podium finisher Frijns was seventh, ahead of Andre Lotterer and Oliver Rowland - who both set exactly the same lap of a 1m09.172s.

Wehrlein ended the session 10th ahead of Sette Camara, who was unable to keep pace with the ultimate frontrunners.

Results:

Cla Driver Team Laps Gap
1 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 20  
2 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 17 0.095
3 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Monaco Venturi 15 0.240
4 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa France Techeetah 19 0.247
5 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 20 0.263
6 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 21 0.320
7 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 17 0.409
8 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 18 0.427
9 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 21 0.427
10 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 19 0.467
11 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 21 0.543
12 France Jean-Eric Vergne France Techeetah 19 0.549
13 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 16 0.589
14 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 13 0.783
15 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 16 0.827
16 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 20 0.963
17 United States Oliver Askew United States Andretti Autosport 18 0.970
18 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 19 1.090
19 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 17 1.154
20 Germany Maximilian Gunther France DAMS 19 1.388
21 Italy Antonio Giovinazzi United States Dragon Racing 18 1.435
22 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 19 1.450
View full results
shares
comments
Da Costa "hoped for miracle" after staying out with puncture in NYC race
Previous article

Da Costa "hoped for miracle" after staying out with puncture in NYC race
Next article

New York E-Prix: Cassidy penalty puts da Costa on pole

New York E-Prix: Cassidy penalty puts da Costa on pole
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache New York City ePrix II Prime
Formula E

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Sims: New York FE fourth place a "reward" for Mahindra New York City ePrix II
Formula E

Sims: New York FE fourth place a "reward" for Mahindra

Cassidy disagrees with New York FE battery change penalty New York City ePrix II
Formula E

Cassidy disagrees with New York FE battery change penalty

Sam Bird More from
Sam Bird
Bird: Qualifying deficit to Evans behind Formula E "blip"
Formula E

Bird: Qualifying deficit to Evans behind Formula E "blip"

Riley Ferrari lacked "oomph" to fight works GTE Pro cars 24 Hours of Le Mans
Le Mans

Riley Ferrari lacked "oomph" to fight works GTE Pro cars

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18 Prime
Formula E

The top 10 Formula E drivers of 2017/18

Jaguar Racing More from
Jaguar Racing
Jaguar drivers question decision not to restart New York race New York City ePrix I
Formula E

Jaguar drivers question decision not to restart New York race

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Jakarta ePrix Prime
Formula E

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Evans was 'shocked' by Monaco Formula E energy overconsumption Monaco ePrix
Video Inside
Formula E

Evans was 'shocked' by Monaco Formula E energy overconsumption

Latest news

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache Prime
Formula E Formula E

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Nick Cassidy hadn't enjoyed too many joyful moments in the 2021-22 Formula E campaign, but the Envision Virgin driver was the class of the field in New York - even after a sudden downpour had caused him and several others to shunt heavily out of the first race. Red flags saved his bacon on that occasion, but a 30-place penalty that cost him pole for race two due to a new battery opened the door for Antonio Felix da Costa

Sims: New York FE fourth place a "reward" for Mahindra
Formula E Formula E

Sims: New York FE fourth place a "reward" for Mahindra

Alexander Sims says that his New York City E-Prix fourth place "feels like a podium" and is a reward for the Mahindra team, after missing out on a first Formula E rostrum of the year to Mitch Evans.

Cassidy disagrees with New York FE battery change penalty
Formula E Formula E

Cassidy disagrees with New York FE battery change penalty

Nick Cassidy felt that his 30-place New York City E-Prix grid penalty for changing his Formula E spec battery was wrong, denying him a chance to employ his "unbelievable" pace.

Evans: De Vries's New York FE Turn 10 pass a "stupid move"
Formula E Formula E

Evans: De Vries's New York FE Turn 10 pass a "stupid move"

Mitch Evans labelled Nyck de Vries's late Turn 10 lunge at Formula E's New York City E-Prix, which resulted in contact with him and Alexander Sims, a "stupid move".

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache Prime

How Formula E's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Nick Cassidy hadn't enjoyed too many joyful moments in the 2021-22 Formula E campaign, but the Envision Virgin driver was the class of the field in New York - even after a sudden downpour had caused him and several others to shunt heavily out of the first race. Red flags saved his bacon on that occasion, but a 30-place penalty that cost him pole for race two due to a new battery opened the door for Antonio Felix da Costa

Formula E
6 h
Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher Prime

Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakesh provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Prime

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco Prime

How Vandoorne recaptured Mercedes' winning feeling in Monaco

The Mercedes Formula 1 team is struggling, but its Formula E arm is in fine form at the moment and once again leads the drivers' standings courtesy of Stoffel Vandoorne. Here's how the Belgian took a well-judged Monaco victory to emerge at the head of the brewing four-way championship tussle

Formula E
May 2, 2022
Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises? Prime

Will lighter, greener, faster Gen3 deliver on Formula E's many promises?

With a fighter-jet inspired design, revamped technical specifications and a new tyre supplier, Formula E's Gen3 car is set to shake up the series. But can it deliver on all of the promises that Formula E has set out to ensure that manufacturers consider the outlay on going racing in an all-electric arena worthwhile?

Formula E
Apr 29, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.