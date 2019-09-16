Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
66 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
150 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Hong Kong E-prix
28 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
17 Apr
Next event in
213 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
228 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
29 May
-
30 May
Next event in
255 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
19 Jun
-
20 Jun
Next event in
276 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
312 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Formula E announces ex-Manchester United executive as CEO

shares
comments
Formula E announces ex-Manchester United executive as CEO
By:
Sep 16, 2019, 10:02 AM

Former Manchester United and Los Angeles Rams executive Jamie Reigle has been appointed as the new CEO of ABB FIA Formula E, with Alejandro Agag completing his move to chairman.

Reigle is FE’s second CEO after series founder Agag announced ahead of the 2018/19 season that he would move into the position of chairman – although he has remained as CEO since last December while FE conducted a wide search for his replacement.

After working for Manchester United for a decade as a senior executive, Reigle joined the LA Rams NFL team as executive vice president of business operations in 2017.

The Canadian’s roles at Manchester United included serving as a member of the Premier League team’s board of directors, overseeing commercial activity in worldwide markets, launching the club's Asia Pacific operations and leading the company's initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange, according to an FE statement.

Reigle and Agag are set to work together as FE moves forward, with the latter understood to be focused on maintaining the championship’s existing relationships and agreements with stakeholders including the FIA, sponsors, teams, manufacturers and host cities.

“I'm delighted and honoured to be charged with leading Formula E through its next phase of development,” said Reigle.

“I’ve followed the championship from inception and admired the global sports platform Alejandro and his team have created in short order.

“I'm eager to plug in and work with Alejandro to continue to develop Formula E as the most exciting series in motorsport and a platform for the potential of the future of electric vehicles and sustainable mobility.”

As well as his new role at FE in 2019, Agag has launched the Extreme E electric off-road SUV racing series, which is set to hold its first season in 2021 and will be operated by FE.

An FE statement stated that Agag and Reigle will “partner together to ensure a smooth and seamless transition”.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to officially welcome Jamie to the Formula E family,” said Agag.

“Jamie’s wealth of experience working in sports properties across North America, Europe and Asia make him the best person for the job.

“With his addition to our existing executive team, we have an incredibly strong line-up to continue building and developing Formula E through our next growth cycle.

“I’ll be making the transition to chairman and will work in tandem with Jamie to ensure that our vision and plans for the ABB FIA Formula E Championship are fulfilled.”

Next article
Formula E expands revenue to over €200m

Previous article

Formula E expands revenue to over €200m
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Ad Diriyah E-prix

Ad Diriyah E-prix

22 Nov - 23 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Haas reveals updated livery after Rich Energy split

2h
2
NASCAR

NASCAR Modified legend Stefanik killed in plane crash

3
Formula 1

Mercedes needs to keep "intensity" on 2019 - Wolff

40m
4
Formula 1

Steiner admits Haas struggles are 'killing' him

5
Formula 1

Wolff didn’t lose trust in Renault despite Ocon snub

Latest videos

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes 03:23
Formula E

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race 05:15
Formula E

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race

Who is the most social media obsessed ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the most social media obsessed ?

Who is the most underrated driver ? 00:58
Formula E

Who is the most underrated driver ?

Who is the funniest driver ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the funniest driver ?

Latest news

Formula E announces ex-Manchester United executive as CEO
FE

Formula E announces ex-Manchester United executive as CEO

Formula E expands revenue to over €200m
FE

Formula E expands revenue to over €200m

Wolff "didn't believe Formula E could make it"
FE

Wolff "didn't believe Formula E could make it"

Mercedes not expecting to be frontrunner in first FE season
FE

Mercedes not expecting to be frontrunner in first FE season

Mercedes signs Vandoorne, de Vries for debut FE season
FE

Mercedes signs Vandoorne, de Vries for debut FE season

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.