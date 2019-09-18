Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
64 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
120 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
148 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Hong Kong E-prix
28 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
162 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
17 Apr
Next event in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
29 May
-
30 May
Next event in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
19 Jun
-
20 Jun
Next event in
274 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
310 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Muller to partner Hartley at Dragon in Formula E

shares
comments
Muller to partner Hartley at Dragon in Formula E
By:
Sep 18, 2019, 8:15 AM

Dragon has completed its 2019/20 ABB FIA Formula E driver line-up by signing Audi factory racer Nico Muller, who will compete alongside ex-Formula 1 driver Brendon Hartley.

Muller, who finished second in the 2019 DTM championship with two wins for the factory ABT squad, will make his FE race debut with Dragon at the upcoming 2019/20 season opener in Saudi Arabia.

He has previous FE experience from test outings for Audi in Marrakech in 2018 and '19 - where he was fastest on both occasions - as well as a day of running at the post-race test in Ad Diriyah that followed the first race of the 2018/19 season.

Muller was the works Audi FE team's test and development driver last season.

"I have already met and started working with most of the team," said Muller. "They are an extremely motivated group of racers. "They have proven their ability to win races and challenge for podiums in Formula E.

"They have done it before, and we aim to do it in season six. We have a big challenge ahead of us.

"We are an independent manufacturer, and the level of competition in Formula E is the highest in motorsport, but I have a lot of confidence in the team.

"We have a compact structure, and everyone has a full grasp on the project, so together we will be able to move quickly and optimise the Penske Autosport package.

"I love street racing, and I am looking forward to lining up against the best guys out there.

"Formula E is particularly challenging, especially for a rookie, but I think we have an extremely exciting year ahead of us.

"We are looking forward to competing with these major OEMs, and I am pumped to be able to put pressure on the big teams right from the start in Riyadh."

Muller's Dragon deal makes him the fourth Audi factory driver set to race in the 2019/20 FE season.

In addition to the two works racers Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt, Muller's DTM teammate Robin Frijns is expected to continue at the Envision Virgin Racing squad.

Dragon owner Jay Penske said: "I am very excited to have Nico behind the wheel of the #7 Penske EV-4 this season.

"Nico is a fierce competitor, and with him, we have the pieces in place to compete with the major OEM's in this landmark Formula E season. I look forward to very solid results in the upcoming season."

Hartley's 2019/20 Dragon deal was announced in August.

Maximilian Gunther, Jose Maria Lopez and Felipe Nasr all drove for the Dragon squad - which finished secon to last in 10th in the teams' chamionship - last season.

Gunther remains in FE having signed with BMW.

Next article
Da Costa to partner Vergne at DS Techeetah

Previous article

Da Costa to partner Vergne at DS Techeetah
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Nico Müller
Teams Dragon Racing
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Race hub

Ad Diriyah E-prix

Ad Diriyah E-prix

22 Nov - 23 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Why a key title-winning team builder is leaving F1

2
Formula 1

Renault says fighting McLaren an "awkward situation"

3
MotoGP

KTM drops Zarco for rest of 2019 MotoGP season

4
Other open wheel

Barrichello reacts to first S5000 laps

5
Formula E

Muller to partner Hartley at Dragon in Formula E

27m

Latest videos

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes 03:23
Formula E

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race 05:15
Formula E

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race

Who is the most social media obsessed ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the most social media obsessed ?

Who is the most underrated driver ? 00:58
Formula E

Who is the most underrated driver ?

Who is the funniest driver ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the funniest driver ?

Latest news

Muller to partner Hartley at Dragon in Formula E
FE

Muller to partner Hartley at Dragon in Formula E

Da Costa to partner Vergne at DS Techeetah
FE

Da Costa to partner Vergne at DS Techeetah

Formula E announces ex-Manchester United executive as CEO
FE

Formula E announces ex-Manchester United executive as CEO

Formula E expands revenue to over €200m
FE

Formula E expands revenue to over €200m

Wolff "didn't believe Formula E could make it"
FE

Wolff "didn't believe Formula E could make it"

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.