Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
38 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Next event in
122 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
135 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Hong Kong E-prix
28 Feb
-
29 Feb
Next event in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Sanya ePrix
20 Mar
-
21 Mar
Next event in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
171 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
17 Apr
Next event in
185 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
234 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
249 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
269 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix
25 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
284 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Breaking news

Hartley: Porsche "incredibly fair" in FE negotiations

shares
comments
Hartley: Porsche "incredibly fair" in FE negotiations
By:
Sep 20, 2019, 8:00 AM

Brendon Hartley says Porsche was "incredibly fair" for letting him take up a race drive in ABB FIA Formula E with another team after passing him up for a spot in its new works outfit.

Former Porsche LMP1 and Toro Rosso Formula 1 racer Hartley was involved in the early test and development phase of the Weissach marque's season six FE entry alongside Neel Jani, who was confirmed early on as a race driver for the all-new squad.

However Hartley was not chosen for the second seat, which instead went to another former member of Porsche's FIA World Endurance Championship roster, Andre Lotterer, who has moved across from the championship-winning DS Techeetah team.

Speaking to Motorsport.com about the decision, Hartley was magnanimous, and pointed out that his 2019/20 Toyota WEC deal would have made any agreement with Porsche difficult.

He also praised his employers for allowing him to pursue an opportunity with Dragon Racing, where he was confirmed at the start of August.

Asked if he felt disappointed about being passed over for a FE seat with Porsche, Hartley replied: "Yes and no. It was very understandable. I was never promised a seat.

"They wanted to use my experience of testing and development, there was a chance of a race seat, but when the calendar was announced around the time of the Le Mans 24 Hours and there were three clashes, it made negotiating a contract almost impossible because I was committed to Toyota and the WEC.

"On the other hand, I understand why they signed a driver with experience in a championship-winning team. So there were no hard feelings from that point of view.

"Porsche have been incredibly fair letting me take up a race seat at another team, considering I’m still under contract. They’ve been incredibly fair and I have to thank them for that."

It's understood that while Hartley remains a works Porsche driver, his contract is set to expire at the end of the year and will not be renewed.

An updated Porsche press kit distributed to media at the Silverstone WEC round listing all the manufacturer's factory drivers - including Jani and Lotterer - did not feature Hartley.

Hartley backs Dragon to "punch above their weight"

Last season, Dragon finished 10th in the teams' standings, beating only NIO, and scored a best result of fifth with newly-signed BMW driver Maximilian Gunther.

"It’s obviously a smaller team compared to some others in terms of personnel," said Hartley of his new team. "But they are all motivated, as am I, to do a good job, hopefully punch above their weight and develop during the season. I’m excited by the challenge.

"I think it complements this [Toyota WEC] campaign very well. It helps they are very different cars, it helps jumping between them, if they were closer it might be trickier, but because they are so different it’s quite easy to reset the brain."

Two clashes between the 2019/20 FE and WEC calendars remain, and Hartley clarified that in the event of any conflict, Toyota gets priority over Dragon.

The American team named Audi DTM racer Nico Muller as its second driver for the 2019/20 season on Wednesday.

Next article
How F1's best team plans to conquer Formula E

Previous article

How F1's best team plans to conquer Formula E

Next article

Formula E adds Jakarta to 2019/20 calendar

Formula E adds Jakarta to 2019/20 calendar
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Brendon Hartley
Teams Porsche Team Shop Now
Author Jamie Klein

Race hub

Ad Diriyah E-prix

Ad Diriyah E-prix

22 Nov - 23 Nov
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Japanese GP results altered after race was declared early

2
Formula 1

Kubica says Williams 'crossed boundaries' by removing wing

3
Supercars

Bathurst 1000 results provisional until team orders hearing

4
Formula 1

FIA to impound protested Renault's ECUs and steering wheels

5
Formula 1

Leclerc gets double penalty for clash, late stop

Latest videos

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes 03:23
Formula E

40 Overtakes in 3 minutes

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race 05:15
Formula E

5 Times Attack Mode Changed the Race

Who is the most social media obsessed ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the most social media obsessed ?

Who is the most underrated driver ? 00:58
Formula E

Who is the most underrated driver ?

Who is the funniest driver ? 00:57
Formula E

Who is the funniest driver ?

Latest news

Mahindra changing team model to fix "consistent inconsistency"
FE

Mahindra changing team model to fix "consistent inconsistency"

Virgin retains Bird, Frijns for 2019/20 FE season
FE

Virgin retains Bird, Frijns for 2019/20 FE season

Sims retained as BMW completes Formula E line-up
FE

Sims retained as BMW completes Formula E line-up

Driot's sons to lead Nissan Formula E team
FE

Driot's sons to lead Nissan Formula E team

Hong Kong loses Formula E round following civil unrest
FE

Hong Kong loses Formula E round following civil unrest

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
24 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.