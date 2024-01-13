Subscribe
Formula E Mexico City ePrix
Practice report

Mexico City E-Prix: Evans and Jaguar set the pace in practice

Mitch Evans set the pace in Formula E’s second practice session in Mexico City as Jaguar powertrain users occupied the top positions. 

Mitch Evans, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6

The Kiwi headed the times for nearly half of the 30-minute session on Saturday morning as he gradually lowered his best time down to a 1m13.606s with his final effort. 

He finished just 0.064s clear of Maximilian Guenther as the Maserati MSG driver jumped up to second in the final moments, demoting Envision’s Robin Frijns down to third. 

Evans’s Jaguar team-mate Nick Cassidy finished fourth, with Sebastien Buemi in the second Envision making it four Jaguar-powered machines inside the top six as DS Penske’s Stoffel Vandoorne split the pair. 

Reigning champion Jake Dennis was the first driver to dip below the 1m15s mark, posting a 1m14.914s before heading into the run-off area at Turn 1 as his time was quickly surpassed by Buemi, Nissan’s Oliver Rowland and Guenther. 

The Andretti driver was not the only one to overstep the mark into the first turn, with fellow Briton Sam Bird doing similar just minutes later as both rejoined unharmed. 

With the track temperature constantly rising and the racing line becoming grippier, times continued to tumble in the opening 15 minutes of the session as Dennis led at the halfway point with a 1m14.221s. 

Cassidy moved to the top of the times with a 1m14.014s shortly after, before former team-mate Buemi lowered the benchmark by 0.010s. 

Cassidy immediately responded, becoming the first driver to dip below the 1m14s mark but his time was deleted after running over track limits at the final turn. 

It was left to team-mate Evans to move to the top with a 1m13.809s heading into the final 10 minutes of the session before lowering the benchmark to a 1m13.626s and subsequently a 1m13.606s. 

Less than a second covered 21 drivers, with Nyck de Vries finishing last and 1.186s off the pace on his Formula E return with Mahindra. 

Sergio Sette Camara was the only driver in the session to find the barrier, losing control on the entry to the Peraltada and damaging the front wing on his ERT machine. 

The Brazilian crashed at almost the same spot in Friday’s shakedown before recovering to the pits both times. 

Mexico City E-Prix - FP2 results:

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 20

1'13.606

   128.533
2 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 20

+0.064

1'13.670

 0.064 128.421
3 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4 20

+0.132

1'13.738

 0.068 128.302
4 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 20

+0.212

1'13.818

 0.080 128.163
5 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 19

+0.268

1'13.874

 0.056 128.066
6 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 20

+0.304

1'13.910

 0.036 128.004
7 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.dams 22 19

+0.312

1'13.918

 0.008 127.990
8 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 19

+0.435

1'14.041

 0.123 127.777
9 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 19

+0.516

1'14.122

 0.081 127.638
10 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 20

+0.517

1'14.123

 0.001 127.636
11 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 20

+0.545

1'14.151

 0.028 127.588
12 United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8 19

+0.617

1'14.223

 0.072 127.464
13 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 23 19

+0.628

1'14.234

 0.011 127.445
14 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 19

+0.661

1'14.267

 0.033 127.389
15 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 16

+0.699

1'14.305

 0.038 127.323
16 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 20

+0.754

1'14.360

 0.055 127.229
17 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 15

+0.798

1'14.404

 0.044 127.154
18 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51 19

+0.822

1'14.428

 0.024 127.113
19 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 20

+0.893

1'14.499

 0.071 126.992
20 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 19

+0.900

1'14.506

 0.007 126.980
21 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 19

+0.914

1'14.520

 0.014 126.956
22 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 18

+1.186

1'14.792

 0.272 126.494
View full results  

Jake Hughes had topped Friday evening’s opening practice session with a 1m14.364s before the McLaren driver immediately crashed on the exit of Turn 1.

The incident brought out a second red flag which ended the session a few minutes early, with McLaren forced to change the damaged chassis overnight.

An earlier stoppage had been caused when Guenther found the barrier on the outside of the Peraltada, the Maserati MSG driver damaging the left-rear wheel on his machine after less than 10 minutes of running. 

The red flags caused further issues post-session as Evans and Cassidy, as well as Vandoorne, were slapped with one-place grid drops for today’s Mexico City E-Prix. 

This was after all three failed to follow red flag procedure as each car “did not enter into its garage” after returning to the pitlane. 

Another issue to arise from FP1 was with regards to the fast-charging pitstop technology, which was tested by teams during the session, but unforeseen problems meant the concept was not trialled further in Mexico City. 

Mexico City E-Prix - FP1 results:

 
 
     
Driver Info
 
 
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h
1 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 14

1'14.364

   127.222
2 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 17

+0.381

1'14.745

 0.381 126.574
3 Switzerland N. Müller Team Abt 51 17

+0.391

1'14.755

 0.010 126.557
4 Netherlands R. Frijns Envision Racing 4 17

+0.420

1'14.784

 0.029 126.508
5 United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 14

+0.477

1'14.841

 0.057 126.411
6 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 17

+0.523

1'14.887

 0.046 126.334
7 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 16

+0.621

1'14.985

 0.098 126.169
8 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 23 16

+0.692

1'15.056

 0.071 126.049
9 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.dams 22 14

+0.721

1'15.085

 0.029 126.001
10 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 14

+0.817

1'15.181

 0.096 125.840
11 Switzerland S. Buemi Envision Racing 16 17

+0.818

1'15.182

 0.001 125.838
12 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 15

+0.842

1'15.206

 0.024 125.798
13 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 16

+0.917

1'15.281

 0.075 125.673
14 Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 15

+0.953

1'15.317

 0.036 125.613
15 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 16

+0.962

1'15.326

 0.009 125.598
16 United Kingdom S. Bird McLaren 8 10

+1.308

1'15.672

 0.346 125.023
17 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 16

+1.393

1'15.757

 0.085 124.883
18 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 14

+1.418

1'15.782

 0.025 124.842
19 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 8

+1.447

1'15.811

 0.029 124.794
20 Netherlands N. de Vries Mahindra Racing 21 16

+1.511

1'15.875

 0.064 124.689
21 Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 8

+1.674

1'16.038

 0.163 124.421
22 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 16

+2.199

1'16.563

 0.525 123.568
View full results  
