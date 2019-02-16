Sign in
Formula E / Mexico City E-prix / Practice report

Mexico City E-Prix: Da Costa leads Massa in practice

Mexico City E-Prix: Da Costa leads Massa in practice
By:
59m ago

BMW Andretti's Antonio Felix da Costa set the pace across the two practice sessions ahead of the ABB FIA Formula E Championship's Mexico City E-Prix.

Da Costa had initially taken the benchmark time with a lap of 59.461s just over 10 minutes into the second session before Dragon's Jose Maria Lopez moved ahead.

The BMW driver then responded with what stood as the best time across both practice sessions, completing a lap in 58.963s.

Venturi's Felipe Massa, who has endured a difficult start to life in FE, just missed out on the top spot late in the session.

The former Formula 1 driver's lap of 59.138s left him 0.175s adrift of Da Costa.

Nissan e.dams driver Sebastien Buemi was third, ahead of Mahindra's Jerome D'Ambrosio.

Sam Bird had an early off at Turn 1, a common theme across both sessions, but the Envision Virgin Racing man ended practice in fifth ahead of Lopez.

Nelson Piquet had been as high as second place for Jaguar midway through the session, but late improvements moved him down to eighth behind Oliver Rowland and ahead of Lucas di Grassi.

First-practice pace-setter Daniel Abt set a time of 59.590s for 10th, which was two tenths of a second slower than his opening session benchmark.

Abt's 59.319s lap in the first practice would have been good enough for fourth in the second session, an impressive feat considering lap improvements were encouraged by the new-for-2018/19 Jaguar I-Pace Trophy cars cleaning the track ahead of the final practice.

Reigning FE champion Jean-Eric Vergne was 12th in the last practice session and described his car as "undriveable" over the radio as he finished ahead of HWA's Stoffel Vandoorne and Virgin's Robin Frijns.

FE debutant Felipe Nasr was 19th, behind DS Techeetah driver Andre Lotterer.

NIO's Oliver Turvey lost precious track time after colliding with the inside of the chicane that follows the stadium section, but returned to take 17th.

Free practice 1

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 66 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt 59.319  
2 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 59.397 0.078
3 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 59.439 0.120
4 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 59.452 0.133
5 16 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey China NIO Formula E Team 59.486 0.167
6 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 59.613 0.294
7 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany HWA AG 59.687 0.368
8 28 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa United States Andretti Autosport 59.710 0.391
9 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 59.731 0.412
10 7 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez United States Dragon Racing 59.783 0.464
11 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 59.919 0.600
12 6 Brazil Felipe Nasr United States Dragon Racing 59.983 0.664
13 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'00.001 0.682
14 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'00.064 0.745
15 3 Brazil Nelson Piquet Jr. United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'00.101 0.782
16 36 Germany Andre Lotterer China Techeetah 1'00.111 0.792
17 8 France Tom Dillmann China NIO Formula E Team 1'00.115 0.796
18 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'00.156 0.837
19 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'00.311 0.992
20 17 United Kingdom Gary Paffett Germany HWA AG 1'00.516 1.197
21 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 1'00.572 1.253
22 19 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 1'00.613 1.294

Free practice 2

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 28 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa United States Andretti Autosport 58.963  
2 19 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 59.138 0.175
3 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 59.248 0.285
4 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 59.323 0.360
5 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 59.384 0.421
6 7 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez United States Dragon Racing 59.396 0.433
7 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 59.456 0.493
8 3 Brazil Nelson Piquet Jr. United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 59.474 0.511
9 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 59.506 0.543
10 66 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt 59.590 0.627
11 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 59.595 0.632
12 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 59.600 0.637
13 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany HWA AG 59.687 0.724
14 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 59.742 0.779
15 8 France Tom Dillmann China NIO Formula E Team 59.820 0.857
16 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 59.876 0.913
17 16 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey China NIO Formula E Team 59.911 0.948
18 36 Germany Andre Lotterer China Techeetah 59.923 0.960
19 6 Brazil Felipe Nasr United States Dragon Racing 1'00.155 1.192
20 17 United Kingdom Gary Paffett Germany HWA AG 1'00.282 1.319
21 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 1'00.355 1.392
22 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'00.414 1.451
Sims apologised to Mortara after rewatching clash

Previous article

Sims apologised to Mortara after rewatching clash
About this article

Series Formula E
Event Mexico City E-prix
Drivers Felipe Massa Shop Now , Sébastien Buemi , Antonio Felix da Costa
Teams Andretti Autosport
Author Tom Errington

