© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Formula E / Mexico City E-prix / Qualifying report

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein scores stunning first pole

By:
19m ago

Mahindra Racing's Pascal Werhlein took a dominant first ABB FIA Formula E pole position for the Mexico City E-Prix by 0.306s over Audi's Lucas di Grassi.

Wehrlein, who starred last time out in the Santiago E-Prix, was the fastest driver in group two and retained a top-six place to earn a spot in the superpole shootout. 

The former Formula 1 driver then ran fourth in superpole and deposed provisional polesitter di Grassi with a 59.347s lap, helped by an impressive attack on the final sector through the chicane. 

That pole lap set up a showdown between Wehrlein and one of the other stars of qualifying: Nissan e.dams's Oliver Rowland. 

Rowland outqualified his teammate and former champion Sebastien Buemi in both the group stages and in superpole, but lost out on a chance to take pole after a scruffy end to his lap included a large lock-up approaching the final chicane.

That left Rowland fourth on the grid, trailing Felipe Massa by one tenth of a second after the Venturi man made his first appearance in superpole and ran close to Di Grassi's second-place benchmark.

Antonio Felix da Costa was the only driver from group one to make superpole and qualified fifth ahead of Buemi. 

Championship leader Sam Bird failed to progress from group one after a suspected driveshaft problem brought his Envision Virgin Racing machine to a halt before he had set a flying lap. Bird will now start the Mexico City E-Prix from last on the grid.

While one BMW Andretti driver was able to squeeze into superpole, da Costa's teammate Alexander Sims was shuffled into seventh place. 

Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne was in superpole contention following group two's running until Rowland's stunning lap in the next group pushed him out, with the DS Techeetah man eventually qualifying eighth.

Edoardo Mortara took ninth in a much-improved Venturi showing, ahead of Oliver Turvey as the NIO driver bounced back from his second practice session error.

Jaguar's Nelson Piquet Jr could only qualify 11th, despite starting in group four, after a lurid slide on the exit of the Turn 6 right-hander almost ended with a crash into the outside wall. 

Vergne's Techeetah teammate Lotterer was 12th, two places ahead of Dragon's new recruit Felipe Nasr.

Nasr impressed by outqualifying 13th-placed teammate Jose Maria Lopez by 0.083s.

Gary Paffett was the best-placed HWA driver in 16th in another difficult showing for the team, with Stoffel Vandoorne all the way down in 20th.

Virgin Racing's Robin Frijns could only take 17th but is under investigation for impeding Jerome D'Ambrosio's fast lap, the Mahindra man settling for 19th behind Jaguar's Mitch Evans.

Qualifying results

Cla # Driver Team Time
1 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 59.347
2 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 59.653
3 19 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 59.695
4 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 59.808
5 28 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa United States Andretti Autosport 59.819
6 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 59.949
7 27 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 59.782
8 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 59.802
9 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 59.935
10 16 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey China NIO Formula E Team 59.936
11 3 Brazil Nelson Piquet Jr. United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 59.959
12 36 Germany Andre Lotterer China Techeetah 1'00.050
13 8 France Tom Dillmann China NIO Formula E Team 1'00.192
14 6 Brazil Felipe Nasr United States Dragon Racing 1'00.210
15 7 Argentina Jose Maria Lopez United States Dragon Racing 1'00.293
16 17 United Kingdom Gary Paffett Germany HWA AG 1'00.340
17 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'00.375
18 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'00.424
19 64 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 1'00.455
20 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany HWA AG 1'00.844
21 66 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt 1'00.936
22 2 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing  
Mexico City E-Prix: Da Costa leads Massa in practice

Mexico City E-Prix: Da Costa leads Massa in practice
About this article

Series Formula E
Event Mexico City E-prix
Sub-event Qualifying
Drivers Felipe Massa, Lucas di Grassi, Pascal Wehrlein
Teams Mahindra Racing
Author Tom Errington

