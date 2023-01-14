Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / Cassidy "most underprepared on grid" for Mexico Formula E opener Next / Mexico City E-Prix: Di Grassi claims pole after Dennis error in final
Formula E / Mexico City ePrix Practice report

Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein heads FP2 after Dennis lap deleted

Pascal Wehrlein headed the second Mexico City E-Prix free practice session by 0.004s over two-time Formula E champion Jean-Eric Vergne, after Jake Dennis had his headliner deleted for track limits.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Mexico City E-Prix: Wehrlein heads FP2 after Dennis lap deleted
Listen to this article

A lairy end to the session resulted in a number of changes at the top of the timing sheets but, once the music stopped, Wehrlein ended the session with a 1m13.496s on a cold morning at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

The session began just after sunrise in Mexico City, with early trepidation from the drivers as they waited for the track conditions to come to them.

That preceded a flurry of more competitive times, with Dan Ticktum the first to break into the 1m15s with a 1m15.514s.

Sam Bird then produced a yellow flag in the Foro Sol complex with an electronics issue, but was able to complete a full reset to bring his Jaguar back to the pitlane.

Antonio Felix da Costa put his Porsche on top with a 1m15.231s, followed by Oliver Rowland as the Mahindra driver atoned for his Friday practice crash to go up to second.

The times then continued to fall, and Wehrlein overcame his new Porsche team-mate with a 1m14.427s, and then raised the bar with a 1m13.987s.

Rookie Jake Hughes then found a 1m13.658s to get clear of Wehrlein's headliner, continuing to impress in his first Formula E sessions, as Andretti's Jake Dennis got within 0.035s of his namesake to go second fastest ahead of the halfway point of FP2.

Edoardo Mortara clipped the wall with the rear of his car at the Peraltada while on a hot lap, breaking his left-rear suspension in a near carbon copy of Rene Rast's incident on Friday.

With fewer than five minutes on the clock, Mitch Evans ended Hughes' lengthy stranglehold over the session with a 1m13.548s, but the Kiwi's tenure at the top was considerably shorter as Sergio Sette Camara pasted his NIO 333 to the top of the timing boards with a 1m13.506s.

Ticktum would have dispatched his team-mate after setting the best first and third sectors, but an iffy middle portion of the lap put paid to those chances.

Wehrlein then edged Sette Camara by 0.010s as the session drew to a close to go top, and although Dennis fired in a 1m13.137s at the flag to claim top spot over the Porsche driver, the Briton's lap was chalked off for track limits.

Vergne split the already-tiny gap between Wehrlein and Sette Camara to grab second on the timing boards, continuing to show impressive pace on board the DS Penske.

Evans was fourth to give Jaguar hope after a difficult session, ahead of reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne, while Hughes and Dennis collected sixth and seventh.

Sebastien Buemi placed his Envision in eighth, clear of da Costa by 0.026s, while Mahindra's Lucas di Grassi completed the top 10.

Mortara only placed 19th after his visit to the outer Peraltada wall, while Bird got out at the end of the session for a cursory run after spending much of the half-hour practice waylaid in the pits - but propped up the timing boards.

Mexico City E-Prix - FP2 results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'13.496  
2 France Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 1'13.500 0.004
3 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara NIO 333 Racing 1'13.506 0.010
4 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'13.548 0.052
5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 1'13.611 0.115
6 United Kingdom Jake Hughes NEOM McLaren Formula E Team 1'13.615 0.119
7 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'13.632 0.136
8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'13.684 0.188
9 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team 1'13.710 0.214
10 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 1'13.717 0.221
11 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum NIO 333 Racing 1'13.780 0.284
12 France Norman Nato Nissan Formula E Team 1'13.795 0.299
13 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'13.932 0.436
14 France Sacha Fenestraz Nissan Formula E Team 1'14.004 0.508
15 Germany Andre Lotterer United States Andretti Autosport 1'14.166 0.670
16 Germany Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG Racing 1'14.268 0.772
17 Germany René Rast NEOM McLaren Formula E Team 1'14.361 0.865
18 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 1'14.538 1.042
19 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Maserati MSG Racing 1'14.641 1.145
20 Switzerland Nico Müller ABT CUPRA Formula E Team 1'15.378 1.882
21 Netherlands Robin Frijns ABT CUPRA Formula E Team 1'15.526 2.030
22 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'19.855 6.359
View full results
shares
comments
Cassidy "most underprepared on grid" for Mexico Formula E opener
Previous article

Cassidy "most underprepared on grid" for Mexico Formula E opener
Next article

Mexico City E-Prix: Di Grassi claims pole after Dennis error in final

Mexico City E-Prix: Di Grassi claims pole after Dennis error in final
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Dennis "surprised himself" with crushing Mexico City FE victory Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Dennis "surprised himself" with crushing Mexico City FE victory

Mexico City E-Prix: Dennis wins first Gen3 FE race for Andretti Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Dennis wins first Gen3 FE race for Andretti

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Prime
Formula E

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Pascal Wehrlein More from
Pascal Wehrlein
Da Costa: "Easy" to settle in at Porsche as Gen3 car unveiled
Formula E

Da Costa: "Easy" to settle in at Porsche as Gen3 car unveiled

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test
WEC

Ex-F1 driver Wehrlein emerges as Porsche LMDh contender after test

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime
Formula E

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Latest news

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

The factors behind Vettel’s priority shift in his final F1 chapter

Post-Ferrari, Sebastian Vettel has reinvented himself as a force for social justice. From litter picking after grands prix and renouncing travel by private jet to prominently supporting the LGBTQ+ community, the now retired driver pursued his activism with the same relentless energy he brought to his world championship campaigns. But what, asks STUART CODLING, prompted this change?

WRT wins on BMW debut in Dubai 24 Hours, Rossi claims podium
Video Inside
GT GT

WRT wins on BMW debut in Dubai 24 Hours, Rossi claims podium

Crack GT squad WRT won on its first race outing with BMW in the Dubai 24 Hours, while MotoGP legend Valentino Rossi finished third for the Belgian outfit.

Hughes: Mexico FE yellow flag confusion cost debut fourth place
Formula E Formula E

Hughes: Mexico FE yellow flag confusion cost debut fourth place

Jake Hughes says a miscommunication from the FIA over a yellow flag at the Mexico City E-Prix cost him fourth place on an impressive Formula E debut.

Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression
Formula 1 Formula 1

Albon still finding F1 radio “sweet spot” at Williams after early aggression

Alex Albon is still working on finding the “sweet spot” with his Williams Formula 1 radio communications after conceding he was “very aggressive” upon joining the team.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Prime

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

With braking issues scuppering his championship hopes at a crucial moment in the 2021-22 Formula E season, Mitch Evans is more determined than ever heading into this year. He explains how he plans to make it third time lucky after two title near-misses

Formula E
Jan 12, 2023
10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing Prime

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

The prologue to the 2022/2023 Formula E season has concluded as the series gets set for the new Gen3 era. After almost four days of testing in Valencia this week, Motorsport.com takes a look at the 10 major talking points that will dominate the build-up to the new campaign getting underway in January.

Formula E
Dec 17, 2022
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Prime

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Motorsport.com the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Prime

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Prime

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge Prime

The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge

The odds were heavily stacked in Stoffel Vandoorne’s favour to capture the Formula E crown at the Seoul finale, but chief rival Mitch Evans applied maximum pressure with victory in the first race. It meant Vandoorne had to show his resolve to reproduce the key qualities he held all season to complete his march to the title

Formula E
Aug 15, 2022
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Prime

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks.

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.