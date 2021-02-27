Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix I
26 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
27 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Rome ePrix
10 Apr
Next event in
41 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Valencia ePrix
24 Apr
Next event in
55 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
08 May
Next event in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Marrakesh ePrix
22 May
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix I
05 Jun
Next event in
97 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago ePrix II
06 Jun
Next event in
98 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race
Formula E / Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, Lynn hospitalised after crash

By:

Jaguar Formula E driver Sam Bird won the second leg of the Diriyah E-Prix that was red-flagged after a massive collision involving Mahindra's Alex Lynn, who is conscious and talking.

shares
comments
Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, Lynn hospitalised after crash

Having left the Envision Virgin Racing team after six seasons with the British outfit, Bird won on only his second race appearance with Jaguar to continue his record of scoring at least one victory in every FE campaign so far.

The race was red-flagged with three minutes left on clock after an extensive safety car period that followed multiple crashes at the chicane at the end of the back straight.

Lynn was seen skating across the run-off area upside-down in an incident not shown on TV, with Mitch Evans' Jaguar also seen parked a few metres away.

The race was not restarted and results were declared based on the order behind the safety car.

At the start of the race, Bird immediately cleared the slow-starting Dragon Penske of Sergio Sette Camara to move up to second, as Frijns led the field from pole position.

The gap between Frijns and Bird remained stable at 0.5s for the first half of the race, with the Envision driver able to repass the Brit after briefly falling behind him after arming his attack mode.

However, after admitting over team radio that he needed to save energy, Frijns’ pace visibly dropped, allowing Bird to pass him into Turn 18 on lap 21 and take the lead of the race.

Behind, DS Techeetah drivers Jean-Eric Vergne and Antonio Felix da Costa had made rapid progress up the order from seventh and ninth on the grid, and had closed right on the tail of Frijns’ Envision.

Having initially cooperated during each other's attack modes, Vergne and da Costa came together while battling for the final spot on the podium on lap 23, with Vergne lucky to avoid the barrier at the outside of the final corner.

But, having escaped from the incident without any visible damage, neither could make a move on the struggling Frijns after the full course yellow was deployed for Maximilian Gunther locking up going into Turn 18, collecting the NIO 333 car of Tom Blomqvist.

Lynn and Evans' incident appeared to happen right afterward, prompting the deployment of the FCY and then a full safety car.

The race was not restarted with Bird crowned the winner ahead of Frijns, with Vergne and da Costa classified third and fourth following their previous contact.

Nick Cassidy impressed further on his maiden Formula E weekend, charging from 10th on the grid to take fifth at the flag and finish as the top rookie.

The two Dragon/Penske cars were able to remain in touch with the leaders in the early part of the race before being overtaken by the two DS Techeetah cars and Cassidy’s Envision entry, leaving Sette Camara and Nico Muller sixth and seventh respectively.

However, this still represented a massive upturn in performance for the outfit, which scored just two points in all of the 2019/20 season.

Oliver Rowland, again the top qualifier from Q1, was ninth in the sole remaining Nissan after teammate Sebastien Buemi stopped on tracks moments before the clash between Gunther and Blomqvist that effectively caused the end of the race.

Rene Rast, who failed to set a laptime in qualifying, took the final point in 10th for Audi, ahead of Mahindra’s Alexander Sims.

Sims’ teammate Lynn has been taken to hospital for evaluation following his aforementioned crash towards the end of the race. Both Mahindra cars are also currently under investigation for an alleged throttle map infringement. 

Neither Mercedes-powered cars were able to break inside the top 10 after being barred by the FIA from taking part in qualifying following Edoardo Mortara’s crash in free practice. Having been given permission to take part in the race following software changes, Friday’s race winner Nyck de Vries finished 14th in the lead works Mercedes, one place ahead of Venturi’s Norman Nato.

Stoffel Vandoorne was last of the classified finishers in 18th after taking a stop/go penalty for a technical infringement. 

Related video

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race

Previous article

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, Lynn hospitalised after crash

34min
2
Formula 1

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

6h
3
Formula E

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash

6h
4
Formula 1

Verstappen and Perez unsure F1 needs ‘risky’ sprint races

4h
5
WRC

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies aged 78

16h
Latest news
Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, Lynn hospitalised after crash
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, Lynn hospitalised after crash

34m
Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race
Formula E

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race

3h
Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole
Formula E

Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole

4h
Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying
Formula E

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying

5h
Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash
Formula E

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash

6h
Latest videos
Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights 01:01
Formula E
8h

Jaguar Racing | Season 7 Round 1 | Diriyah E-Prix Highlights

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1 02:20
Formula E
11h

Diriyah E-Prix, Race 1

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues. 00:35
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Season 7-Ready: The TAG Heuer Porsche Formula E Story Continues.

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer 00:29
Formula E
Feb 22, 2021

Jaguar Racing: Formula E Diriyah E-Prix Teaser Trailer

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7 00:57
Formula E
Feb 19, 2021

Jaguar Racing Returns For ABB FIA Formula E Season 7

Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns leads in-form de Vries in practice
Formula E / Practice report

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns leads in-form de Vries in practice

Rowland hopes Mercedes doesn't dominate Formula E like F1
Formula E / Breaking news

Rowland hopes Mercedes doesn't dominate Formula E like F1

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king Prime
DTM / Special feature

The slow-burner threatening to unseat Audi's DTM king

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021 Prime

The eight major plotlines to watch in Formula E 2021

The delayed 2020-21 Formula E season gets underway this week with a double-header in Saudi Arabia. The testing times were too close to call a favourite, but that's not the only area of interest to follow as the championship enters a crucial year

Formula E
Feb 25, 2021
Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test Prime

Why Formula E's 2021 season will be a crucial litmus test

As off-track politics threatens to overshadow events on it, the upcoming Formula E season is perhaps its most important since the championship's inception. And that's a shame, given that the focus should be on what promises to be its closest title fight yet.

Formula E
Feb 24, 2021
How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album Prime

How Mercedes and Porsche can avoid a difficult second FE album

Mercedes and Porsche compete to win and have done so across the board: in Formula 1, sportscars, the Dakar Rally and endurance road races - even working together to break land speed records. Next in the crosshairs is the Formula E teams' championship crown.

Formula E
Feb 17, 2021
What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction Prime

What Formula E must do for McLaren to act on its attraction

News that McLaren is formally considering a Formula E move is a much-needed boost for a series that took some punches at the end of 2020. But to allay any doubts that Zak Brown may have, FE must take action on its biggest potential stumbling block

Formula E
Jan 11, 2021
Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E Prime

Why BMW and Audi have pulled the plug on Formula E

BMW and Audi shocked the Formula E fraternity by announcing their departures at the end of the 2020-21 season. Overnight, the championship has been dealt something of a "wake-up call" - including questions about its relevance to manufacturers.

Formula E
Dec 3, 2020
What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test Prime

What we learned from Formula E's Valencia test

There was no shortage of intrigue surrounding Formula E's pre-season test at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, dominated by talk of Audi's impending exit. But it still served to whet appetites for the start of another competitive season in January

Formula E
Dec 2, 2020
The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course Prime

The logic behind Audi’s surprise change of course

OPINION: Audi announcing its imminent Formula E departure on the eve of its first season with world championship status might come as something of a shock. But while it doesn't equate to a rejection of VW's electrification push, there is reason to it...

Formula E
Nov 30, 2020
How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity Prime

How Formula E's pre-season test venue provides confusion and clarity

The Formula E grid heads to Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo for pre-season testing and the track, minus the controversial chicane, leaves the circuit unrepresentative to the series' familiar street layouts but could still be a proving ground for multiple reasons.

Formula E
Nov 27, 2020

Trending Today

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, Lynn hospitalised after crash
Formula E Formula E / Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, Lynn hospitalised after crash

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Perez can see why drivers struggled to adapt to Red Bull F1 car

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes not allowed in qualifying after Mortara's crash

Verstappen and Perez unsure F1 needs ‘risky’ sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen and Perez unsure F1 needs ‘risky’ sprint races

Five things we learned from Ferrari’s 2021 team launch
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Five things we learned from Ferrari’s 2021 team launch

Binotto to miss F1 races to focus on Ferrari’s 2022 project
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Binotto to miss F1 races to focus on Ferrari’s 2022 project

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies aged 78
WRC WRC / Obituary

Rallying great Hannu Mikkola dies aged 78

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race

Latest news

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, Lynn hospitalised after crash
Formula E Formula E / Race report

Diriyah E-Prix: Bird wins, Lynn hospitalised after crash

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Mercedes, Venturi given green light for Diriyah FE race

Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole
Formula E Formula E / Breaking news

Frijns reveals “drastic” Virgin secret to secure first FE pole

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying
Formula E Formula E / Qualifying report

Diriyah E-Prix: Frijns on pole, Mercedes sits out qualifying

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.