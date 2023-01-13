Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs MULTIVERSE
Previous / What's new in Formula E this year? Next / Mexico City E-Prix: Vergne tops first Gen3 era practice session
Formula E / Mexico City ePrix News

Maserati MSG "super confident" it won't face braking issues

Maserati MSG team principal James Rossiter is unconcerned by reports of braking issues on Formula E's Gen3 car, feeling that the team has produced "a very safe" package.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Maserati MSG "super confident" it won't face braking issues
Listen to this article

The switch from a traditional braking system at the rear of the Gen3 car to an electronic system operated by the motor on the rear axle has forced a new avenue of development, with teething issues for a number of manufacturers.

New Envision recruit Sebastien Buemi endured a high-profile crash on the final day of testing at Valencia known to be connected to an issue with the braking system - while Jaguar's Sam Bird also hit the wall in private testing at Calafat.

Formula E has accelerated the development of an emergency braking system as a failsafe for future rounds, and will try to install a system in time for the Diriyah double-header.

Speaking about his team's system, Rossiter felt that the common Stellantis system used by Maserati MSG and DS Penske had been developed with ensuring safety under braking in mind, and that his own experience of driving the car had cemented his confidence under braking.

"From that side, I was the first one to drive the Gen3 car for Stellantis, and they've put out a very safe car," Rossiter told Motorsport.com. "I've worked together developing cars with Stellantis for five years, I'm super confident in the systems they put in place and that we have put a safe car out on the racetrack.

"Some others may have concerns but personally, I don't. I think that the preparation has been done properly. Everything has been looked into. And certainly we're putting a safe car out on the racetrack this weekend."

Maserati team members at work

Maserati team members at work

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

However, Rossiter did not quibble with the decision to introduce the emergency package, stating that it was sensible for Formula E to have some degree of redundancy in its systems.

"[The emergency brake is] a safety net for worst case scenarios. It's the same reason why we race with a halo. You don't have it there because it improves performance or something like that.

"In terms of the drive for safety, I think it can only be a positive thing to make the car safer."

Maserati MSG headed five of the seven timed sessions in testing at Valencia, through the efforts of new recruit Maximilian Gunther.

Asked if the team's performance puts a target on its back, Rossiter said that he was happy for that to be the case - but explained that Maserati MSG would only be focusing on its own fortunes.

"I'm always happy for everyone to be looking at us," said the Briton. "If we can be at the top of the times, it's great.

"With this new car, we've really only been focusing on ourselves. And I think that's what we and every team should be doing.

"At this point, the rate of development is going to be so fast. With this new car, you're going to have some weekends where some teams are at the front and the next weekend, they might get it wrong and they're not going to be the front.

"It's going to be about capitalising on those opportunities when we are super fast."

Read Also:
shares
comments
What's new in Formula E this year?
Previous article

What's new in Formula E this year?
Next article

Mexico City E-Prix: Vergne tops first Gen3 era practice session

Mexico City E-Prix: Vergne tops first Gen3 era practice session
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Mexico City E-Prix: Di Grassi claims pole after Dennis error in final Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Di Grassi claims pole after Dennis error in final

Mexico City E-Prix: Vergne tops first Gen3 era practice session Mexico City ePrix
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Vergne tops first Gen3 era practice session

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Prime
Formula E

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Latest news

Turner Motorsports enters BMW M4s in IMSA GTD Pro and GTD
IMSA IMSA

Turner Motorsports enters BMW M4s in IMSA GTD Pro and GTD

Turner will enter six cars in IMSA competition this year, including two in the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship.

Mexico City E-Prix: Dennis wins first Gen3 FE race for Andretti
Formula E Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Dennis wins first Gen3 FE race for Andretti

Jake Dennis won the Mexico City E-Prix in a safety car-packed opening round of the 2022-23 FIA Formula E World Championship at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez on Saturday.

Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brown: Andretti-Cadillac F1 bid a "compelling proposition"

McLaren CEO Zak Brown says Andretti's link-up with GM for its Formula 1 entry application has made the team a "compelling proposition", despite lukewarm reception from those in the championship.

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team Prime
MotoGP MotoGP

How the MotoGP paddock has offered refuge to Suzuki's former team

Suzuki's unexpected departure left more than 40 professionals virtually jobless for the 2023 MotoGP season. But that human drama has been successfully corrected by the paddock itself, with most former Suzuki crew members absorbed into other operations.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory? Prime

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

With braking issues scuppering his championship hopes at a crucial moment in the 2021-22 Formula E season, Mitch Evans is more determined than ever heading into this year. He explains how he plans to make it third time lucky after two title near-misses

Formula E
Jan 12, 2023
10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing Prime

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

The prologue to the 2022/2023 Formula E season has concluded as the series gets set for the new Gen3 era. After almost four days of testing in Valencia this week, Motorsport.com takes a look at the 10 major talking points that will dominate the build-up to the new campaign getting underway in January.

Formula E
Dec 17, 2022
How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race Prime

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

With Mercedes gone and DS moving teams, Jaguar has a big opportunity at the start of Formula E's Gen3 era. The technical challenges in understanding the new car have been vast, with senior figures James Barclay and Phil Charles outlining to Motorsport.com the pitfalls along the way

Formula E
Dec 1, 2022
The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title Prime

The trait Vandoorne rediscovered to claim Formula E's era-ending title

After Nyck de Vries was crowned Formula E champion in 2021, his Mercedes teammate Stoffel Vandoorne stepped forward this season as the Gen2 era and his team bowed out. As he did on the way to the GP2 crown in 2015, the Belgian achieved a peerless level of consistency and was only outside the points once, with his sole win in Monaco sufficient to head off a chasing pack headed by Mitch Evans

Formula E
Sep 19, 2022
Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season Prime

Why Bird can bounce back after a tough 2021-22 Formula E season

With his winning streak coming to an end this season, the 2021-22 Formula E season was tumultuous for Sam Bird, failing to gather momentum as Jaguar generally struggled. But the long-term favourite looks forward to bouncing back next season as the championship enters its new era

Formula E
Aug 30, 2022
What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2 Prime

What Formula E needs next after saying goodbye to Gen2

The 2021-2022 Formula E season finale brought the curtain down on the Gen2 era of the all-electric world championship. It elevated FE to new heights, fulfilling its intended directive. While it is a good launching pad for the impending Gen3 cycle, there are certain aspects the series must tackle for the new era to have the same impact as its predecessor

Formula E
Aug 16, 2022
The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge Prime

The traits behind Vandoorne's triumphant Formula E title charge

The odds were heavily stacked in Stoffel Vandoorne’s favour to capture the Formula E crown at the Seoul finale, but chief rival Mitch Evans applied maximum pressure with victory in the first race. It meant Vandoorne had to show his resolve to reproduce the key qualities he held all season to complete his march to the title

Formula E
Aug 15, 2022
Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title? Prime

Can anyone beat Stoffel Vandoorne to the Formula E title?

Stoffel Vandoorne is on the brink of the Formula E title with a commanding lead ahead of the Seoul finale, but both rivals and unknowns still stand in his way. Here’s a run through of what Vandoorne must overcome to clinch the championship and how his competition will look to pull off the biggest of shocks.

Formula E
Aug 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.