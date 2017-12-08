Maserati Formula E entry being considered

The possibility of Maserati entering Formula E is still being explored, even though the company is yet to make formal contact with the series.

Maserati is owned by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which has been expressing its interest in FE since its CEO Sergio Marchionne revealed Ferrari had discussed whether it needed to enter the electric single-seater series.

Marchionne went as far as declaring that Ferrari "needs to be involved in Formula E" in March this year, then softened that stance a few months later when he claimed any Fiat FE entry would not be with Ferrari name.

FCA's other manufacturers include Alfa Romeo, Maserati, Fiat, Dodge and Chrysler, and Maserati has emerged as the clear favourite should the company step up its interest.

It strengthened its position in Formula 1 for next season by tying up Alfa Romeo with the Sauber team, which uses Ferrari engines.

Motorsport.com understands that rumours linking Maserati to F1 in a similar arrangement with the Haas team are wide of the mark, but an FE programme is possible.

Marchionne was asked at the Alfa Sauber launch about Maserati and FE, and replied: "We observe, we're looking at it."

It is understood that FCA has not made contact with FE, and series CEO Alejandro Agag's message remains the same: "I haven't spoken to Mr Marchionne but would naturally welcome his group into Formula E whenever the time becomes right for them."

FE will expand to 12 teams in 2019/20, when Porsche and Mercedes join.

The series will not go beyond that number, which means a Maserati entry would need to be in conjunction with one of the current participants.

Presently, the Techeetah and Dragon Racing teams are the only teams not presently linked to a manufacturer – although Techeetah may take over from Virgin Racing as the DS works team, it would still leave only two available independent outfits.