Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Mexico City E-prix
14 Feb
-
15 Feb
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Marrakesh E-prix
27 Feb
-
29 Feb
Race in
02 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Rome E-prix
03 Apr
-
04 Apr
Next event in
33 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Paris E-prix
17 Apr
-
18 Apr
Next event in
47 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Seoul E-prix
02 May
-
03 May
Next event in
62 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Jakarta E-prix
05 Jun
-
06 Jun
Next event in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin E-prix
20 Jun
-
21 Jun
Next event in
111 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix
10 Jul
-
11 Jul
Next event in
131 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-prix I
25 Jul
-
25 Jul
Next event in
146 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
London E-Prix II
26 Jul
-
26 Jul
Next event in
147 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Marrakesh E-prix / Qualifying report

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa takes first pole of 2019/20

shares
comments
Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa takes first pole of 2019/20
By:
Feb 29, 2020, 11:10 AM

DS Techeetah driver Antonio Felix da Costa took his and his team's first pole position of the 2019-20 Formula E season in Marrakesh.

Da Costa was the sole driver to make superpole from the opening qualifying group, and went well clear as the third runner on the road in the pole shootout with a 1m17.158s.

His benchmark was under serious threat from BMW's Maximilian Gunther and Porsche's Andre Lotterer, both lapping within a tenth of da Costa but ultimately coming up short as the Portuguese driver's pole was confirmed.

Gunther had been quickest of all in the initial qualifying attempts, and looked on course to take pole as he headed da Costa by a tenth and a half after the first two sectors of his superpole lap.

But he was seemingly left to rue a lock-up at the Turn 11 left-hander and came across the line 0.069s off the pace, with Lotterer another 0.026s down – having progressed from group two alongside Gunther.

Mercedes rookie Nyck de Vries was another group-two runner to make superpole despite slapping the wall exiting Turn 11.

He was 0.432s off the pace in superpole, but still a comfortable fourth, ahead of Venturi's Edoardo Mortara and Nissan e.dams driver Sebastian Buemi.

Buemi had secured his fourth consecutive superpole appearance by narrowly sneaking into the top six as he went quickest in group three.

Mahindra driver Jerome d'Ambrosio was just two hundredths off denying fellow group-three runner Buemi a superpole berth and will start seventh, ahead of group-one runner-up Alexander Sims (BMW) and Buemi's Nissan squadmate Oliver Rowland.

Rookie James Calado recorded his best Formula E qualifying result so far in 10th for Jaguar.

Reigning champion Jean-Eric Vergne, who had sat out Friday's track action due to illness, was slowest of the group two runners, albeit just 0.336s down on Gunther, and will start the race in 11th.

None of the runners from group four progressed into superpole, with only Brendon Hartley managing to slot in in the first half of the starting order in 12th, as he picked up his and Dragon's third point of the season for topping the group.

The Envision Virgin team, which had looked to revive its title aspirations in Morocco after a painful pair of non-scores in Mexico, will face an uphill battle in the race, with Robin Frijns only 14th after slapping the wall on his flying lap and Sam Bird managing no better than 15th from the opening group.

Mercedes man Stoffel Vandoorne was slowest of the group-one championship frontrunners and will start 18th, but has still enjoyed a better outing than Jaguar's championship leader Mitch Evans.

The pace-setter in practice, Evans had harboured high hopes for qualifying, as he and two other drivers had made the pole shootout from group one at the venue last year.

Yet as he forewent a preparation flying lap and sought to leave his push lap as late as possible to get optimal track conditions, Evans instead took the chequered flag on his out-lap, and was consigned to starting from the back of the grid.

Unaware his qualifying had concluded, he went on to reportedly lap the circuit in 1m17.4s, which would've been good enough for first place in the initial combined qualifying order.

Instead, it means Evans is under investigation for taking the chequered flag twice, while the stewards are also looking at 21th-placed Neel Jani's Porsche regarding a potential technical infraction.

Qualifying results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'17.158  
2 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'17.227 0.069
3 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'17.253 0.095
4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'17.590 0.432
5 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'17.803 0.645
6 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'17.811 0.653
7 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 1'17.798 0.640
8 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 1'17.830 0.672
9 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'17.839 0.681
10 United Kingdom James Calado United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'17.867 0.709
11 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'17.928 0.770
12 New Zealand Brendon Hartley United States Dragon Racing 1'17.944 0.786
13 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'17.958 0.800
14 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'18.047 0.889
15 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'18.064 0.906
16 Germany Pascal Wehrlein India Mahindra Racing 1'18.069 0.911
17 Switzerland Nico Müller United States Dragon Racing 1'18.203 1.045
18 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'18.218 1.060
19 Germany Daniel Abt Germany Team Abt 1'18.229 1.071
20 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'18.313 1.155
21 Switzerland Neel Jani Germany Porsche Team 1'18.556 1.398
22 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 1'18.675 1.517
23 China Ma Qing Hua United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'19.359 2.201
24 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing    
View full results

 

Related video

Next article
Marrakesh E-Prix: Evans quickest in FP2 from di Grassi

Previous article

Marrakesh E-Prix: Evans quickest in FP2 from di Grassi
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Event Marrakesh E-prix
Drivers Antonio Felix da Costa
Teams Techeetah
Author Valentin Khorounzhiy

Race hub

Marrakesh E-prix

Marrakesh E-prix

27 Feb - 29 Feb
Race Starts in
02 Hours
:
01 Minutes
:
03 Seconds
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
Shakedown
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
08:00
14:00
FP1
Fri 28 Feb
Fri 28 Feb
10:45
16:45
FP2
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
03:00
09:00
QU
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
05:00
11:00
Race
Sat 29 Feb
Sat 29 Feb
09:03
15:03
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

FIA announces private "settlement" with Ferrari over F1 engine

2
Formula 1

Verstappen downplays skittish Red Bull car after spins

2h
3
World Superbike

Phillip Island WSBK: Razgatlioglu wins opener, Rea crashes

4
World Superbike

Rea blasts Sykes over Phillip Island contact

28m
5
Formula 1

Barcelona F1 2020 testing: All the statistics over six days

3h

Latest videos

Formula E vs. UFC - Sam Bird Learns MMA with legend Dan Hardy 07:35
Formula E

Formula E vs. UFC - Sam Bird Learns MMA with legend Dan Hardy

Mexico City E-Prix: Nico Müller's crash 00:16
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Nico Müller's crash

Mexico City E-Prix: Nyck de Vries, Antonio Felix da Costa and Robin Frijns crash 00:13
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Nyck de Vries, Antonio Felix da Costa and Robin Frijns crash

Mexico City E-Prix: Insane onboard race start with Maximilian Günther 00:28
Formula E

Mexico City E-Prix: Insane onboard race start with Maximilian Günther

Formula E Sonic The Hedgehog Parody - Simsy The Racehog 01:07
Formula E

Formula E Sonic The Hedgehog Parody - Simsy The Racehog

Latest news

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa takes first pole of 2019/20
FE

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa takes first pole of 2019/20

Marrakesh E-Prix: Evans quickest in FP2 from di Grassi
FE

Marrakesh E-Prix: Evans quickest in FP2 from di Grassi

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa sets FP1 pace with Vergne absent
FE

Marrakesh E-Prix: Da Costa sets FP1 pace with Vergne absent

Full Marrakesh Formula E test entry finalised
FE

Full Marrakesh Formula E test entry finalised

Cassidy to make FE test debut with Virgin
FE

Cassidy to make FE test debut with Virgin

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
12 Mar
Tickets
19 Mar
Tickets
2 Apr
Tickets
30 Apr
Tickets
7 May
Tickets
21 May
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.