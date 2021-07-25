Tickets Subscribe
Formula E / London E-Prix II Practice report

London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice

By:

Lucas di Grassi set the pace in the final Formula E practice session ahead of the second London E-Prix, beating race one victor Jake Dennis and the disqualified Oliver Rowland. 

London E-Prix: Di Grassi leads Dennis in final practice

The Audi driver moved to the top of the leaderboard with his impressive 1m20.001s effort, posted during the final qualifying simulations runs, delivering a session-best final sector. 

That put the 2016-17 champion comfortably fastest over BMW Andretti driver Dennis by some 0.232s, the rookie celebrating his second Formula E victory on Saturday afternoon. 

That margin in di Grassi’s favour arrived in a session when a second split the top 19 drivers. 

Dennis had complained of a momentary power loss, but still had a tenth in the bag over fellow Briton Oliver Rowland, the Nissan e.dams driver excluded from the Saturday race alongside teammate Sebastien Buemi for exceeding the amended 47kWh race energy total. 

Mercedes racer Nyck de Vries, who climbed to fourth in the standings after his second place in the opening ExCeL Centre race, ran to fourth-fastest ahead of championship leader Sam Bird.  

Although Envision Virgin Racing rookie Nick Cassidy slipped to 10th as teams switched over to their qualifying preparation, the Kiwi did deliver impressive race pace earlier on. 

He ran to the top of the timing screens among the lower-powered 200kW runs, beating Rowland and then Dennis by a couple of tenths. 

The Super GT and Super Formula champion was then deposed by Sergio Sette Camara, the former Red Bull and AlphaTauri Formula 1 reserve driver setting the pace of the attack mode runners, beating Cassidy’s teammate Frijns by 0.024s, also running the 35kW boost. 

Meanwhile, Frijns – who blasted Joel Eriksson after the pair came together on Saturday – had been the first driver of the weekend to dip under the 1m21 threshold, posting his 1m20.875s to sit comfortably top for much of the 45-minute run.

But after Sette Camara's improvement and as the final full power laps were put together, Frijns fell to 15th ahead of Tom Blomqvist.

Although the session ran without major incident, other than a smattering of yellow flags, Sette Camara was somewhat lucky to avoid a brush with the TecPro barriers. 

The Dragon Penske Autosport driver, eventually sliding to eighth, had set his fastest lap but as soon as he crossed the timing line he then locked up into Turn 1. 

His teammate Eriksson was forced into similar evasive action at the same corner, hitting the throttle to complete a full 360 when he took to the run-off area. 

London E-Prix - Practice results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'20.001  
2 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'20.233 0.232
3 22 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'20.340 0.339
4 17 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'20.346 0.345
5 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'20.403 0.402
6 36 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'20.490 0.489
7 20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'20.494 0.493
8 7 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'20.615 0.614
9 28 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'20.633 0.632
10 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'20.648 0.647
11 99 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'20.652 0.651
12 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'20.677 0.676
13 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'20.750 0.749
14 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'20.758 0.757
15 4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'20.875 0.874
16 88 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'20.892 0.891
17 33 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 1'20.898 0.897
18 5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'20.899 0.898
19 29 United Kingdom Alexander Sims India Mahindra Racing 1'20.956 0.955
20 6 Sweden Joel Eriksson United States Dragon Racing 1'21.003 1.002
21 94 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 1'21.102 1.101
22 8 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'21.131 1.130
23 23 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'21.197 1.196
24 71 France Norman Nato Monaco Venturi 1'21.551 1.550
