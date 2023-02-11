Subscribe
Previous / Mahindra has only '20% chance' of home Formula E podium - di Grassi Next / Hyderabad E-Prix: Evans beats Vergne to pole amid track limits drama
Formula E / Hyderabad ePrix Practice report

Hyderabad E-Prix: Bird sets the pace for Jaguar in practice

Sam Bird led the way for Jaguar across the two free practice sessions at the Hyderabad E-Prix, the first of which was disrupted by a bizarre track invasion and a major incident for Formula E points leader Pascal Wehrlein.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Hyderabad E-Prix: Bird sets the pace for Jaguar in practice
Listen to this article

Bird set a time of 1m13.631s with just five minutes remaining in the second practice on Saturday morning, heading a closely-contested contest that saw 18 of the 22 drivers finish within a second of each other.

The laptimes tumbled as the track rubbered in during the 30-minute session, with Bird’s teammate Mitch Evans the first to beat the FP1 benchmark 10 minutes into the running with a 1m14.926s.

But there was a lot more time to be found in the remaining two-thirds of practice, with Nick Cassidy proving just that by breaking the 1m14s barrier just past the halfway mark.

But Cassidy’s time of 1m13.811s in the Envision would only be good enough for third at the end, with both Bird and DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne usurping him in the final part of the session.

Bird finished 0.113s clear of Vergne and a further 0.067s clear of Cassidy, as Jaguar appeared to be the powertrain to beat heading into the inaugural Hyderabad E-Prix qualifying later on Saturday.

Fourth place went to Edoardo Mortara in the Maserati MSG, with Nissan’s Sacha Fenestraz and McLaren driver Rene Rast separated by just 0.001s in fifth and sixth respectively.

Wehrlein recovered from Friday drama to finish seventh, 0.405s down on Bird, with Lucas di Grassi leading the way for home favourite Mahindra Racing in eighth.

The top 10 was rounded off by Sebastien Buemi in the Envision and the NIO 333 entry of Dan Ticktum.

The opening practice on Friday was repeatedly delayed due to a track invasion, with the session not getting underway until 5:15pm local time after having originally been scheduled for 4:30pm. The police is understood to have erroneously opened up a barrier and allowed several road cars onto the circuit, causing a major disruption.

Subsequent delays, according to one source, were caused when marshals at key posts reported a lack of charge on their walkie talkie devices, forcing organisers to rush for replacement batteries.

When the track action did get underway, Wehrlein lost control of the Porsche heading into the final corner, the front-right section of his car smashing heavily into the barriers at the exit of the turn.

The German driver was able to walk out of the crash but had to visit the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad after practice for precautionary checks, having initially been attended to by the FIA’s medical team.

The incident prompted Porsche to withdraw all remaining cars from practice as a precaution, including the two Andretti-run entries of Jake Dennis and Andre Lotterer.

A thorough examination revealed that the crash was caused because of a Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) dysfunction, the root cause of which is still being investigated.

When the session resumed after a lengthy red flag, the laptimes dropped rapidly as the dusty track slowly rubbered in, with all of the best times set right towards the end of the 30-minute session.

Buemi led the way for Envision with a best effort of 1m15.008s, beating the DS Penske of reigning champion Stoffel Vandoorne by 0.181s. 

Sergio Sette Camara was a surprise third in the NIO 333 car, a further 0.183s back, with Bird fourth-quickest for the Jaguar team using the same powertrain as Buemi’s Envision.

Di Grassi ended up fifth on Mahindra’s home turf, 0.559s off the pace in the M9Electro, while Evans made it three-Jaguar powered cars inside the top six.

FP2 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'13.631  
2 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne United States DS Penske 1'13.744 0.113
3 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'13.811 0.180
4 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Maserati Racing 1'14.006 0.375
5 23 France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Nissan e.dams 1'14.028 0.397
6 58 Germany René Rast United Kingdom McLaren 1'14.029 0.398
7 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team 1'14.036 0.405
8 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 1'14.118 0.487
9 16 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'14.118 0.487
10 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'14.145 0.514
11 7 Germany Maximilian Gunther Monaco Maserati Racing 1'14.160 0.529
12 5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom McLaren 1'14.179 0.548
13 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport 1'14.261 0.630
14 1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne United States DS Penske 1'14.271 0.640
15 3 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'14.294 0.663
16 17 France Norman Nato Japan Nissan e.dams 1'14.436 0.805
17 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Germany Team Abt 1'14.461 0.830
18 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'14.599 0.968
19 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team 1'15.002 1.371
20 36 Germany Andre Lotterer United States Andretti Autosport 1'15.059 1.428
21 8 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 1'15.072 1.441
22 4 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Germany Team Abt 1'15.832 2.201
View full results

 

FP1 results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 16 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'15.088  
2 1 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne United States DS Penske 1'15.269 0.181
3 3 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'15.452 0.364
4 10 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'15.612 0.524
5 11 Brazil Lucas di Grassi India Mahindra Racing 1'15.647 0.559
6 9 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'15.719 0.631
7 48 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Maserati Racing 1'15.734 0.646
8 25 France Jean-Eric Vergne United States DS Penske 1'15.810 0.722
9 7 Germany Maximilian Gunther Monaco Maserati Racing 1'15.905 0.817
10 37 New Zealand Nick Cassidy United Kingdom Envision Racing 1'16.036 0.948
11 33 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'16.044 0.956
12 17 France Norman Nato Japan Nissan e.dams 1'16.142 1.054
13 5 United Kingdom Jake Hughes United Kingdom McLaren 1'16.522 1.434
14 51 Switzerland Nico Müller Germany Team Abt 1'16.625 1.537
15 23 France Sacha Fenestraz Japan Nissan e.dams 1'16.656 1.568
16 58 Germany René Rast United Kingdom McLaren 1'16.697 1.609
17 4 South Africa Kelvin van der Linde Germany Team Abt 1'16.748 1.660
18 8 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland India Mahindra Racing 1'17.476 2.388
19 13 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa Germany Porsche Team    
20 27 United Kingdom Jake Dennis United States Andretti Autosport    
21 36 Germany Andre Lotterer United States Andretti Autosport    
22 94 Germany Pascal Wehrlein Germany Porsche Team    
View full results
shares
comments

Mahindra has only '20% chance' of home Formula E podium - di Grassi

Hyderabad E-Prix: Evans beats Vergne to pole amid track limits drama
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
From hospital to fourth - Wehrlein's rollercoaster Hyderabad FE weekend

From hospital to fourth - Wehrlein's rollercoaster Hyderabad FE weekend

Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

From hospital to fourth - Wehrlein's rollercoaster Hyderabad FE weekend From hospital to fourth - Wehrlein's rollercoaster Hyderabad FE weekend

Bird admits he 'let Jaguar down' after Evans FE clash in Hyderabad

Bird admits he 'let Jaguar down' after Evans FE clash in Hyderabad

Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Bird admits he 'let Jaguar down' after Evans FE clash in Hyderabad Bird admits he 'let Jaguar down' after Evans FE clash in Hyderabad

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

The significance of Hyderabad race Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Latest news

AlphaTauri reveals tweaked F1 2023 livery

AlphaTauri reveals tweaked F1 2023 livery

Formula 1

AlphaTauri reveals tweaked F1 2023 livery AlphaTauri reveals tweaked F1 2023 livery

AlphaTauri goes for ‘strong evolution’ with AT04 F1 car as first images released

AlphaTauri goes for ‘strong evolution’ with AT04 F1 car as first images released

Formula 1

AlphaTauri goes for ‘strong evolution’ with AT04 F1 car as first images released AlphaTauri goes for ‘strong evolution’ with AT04 F1 car as first images released

Pirelli explains WRC Rally Sweden tyre failures

Pirelli explains WRC Rally Sweden tyre failures

WRC WRC

Pirelli explains WRC Rally Sweden tyre failures Pirelli explains WRC Rally Sweden tyre failures

Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing WRC Rally Sweden lead

Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing WRC Rally Sweden lead

WRC WRC

Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing WRC Rally Sweden lead Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing WRC Rally Sweden lead

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

The significance of Hyderabad race Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Inside Porsche's strong Gen3 start The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

2023 Diriyah E-Prix analysis How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

First impressions of FE's new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated FE opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this Evans' best chance yet? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Analysis: Valencia pre-season test 10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Jaguar's big opportunity in FE How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.