Subscribe
Previous / Not "realistic" to compare Nissan with McLaren, says Fenestraz Next / Hyderabad E-Prix: Bird sets the pace for Jaguar in practice
Formula E / Hyderabad ePrix News

Mahindra has only '20% chance' of home Formula E podium - di Grassi

Mahindra driver Lucas di Grassi concedes the Indian manufacturer only has a 20% chance of scoring a home podium in this Saturday’s Hyderabad E-Prix, admitting race pace remains a weakness.

Rachit Thukral
By:
Mahindra has only '20% chance' of home Formula E podium - di Grassi
Listen to this article

After a number of unsuccessful attempts to bring Formula E to India, Mahindra will finally be able to race in front of its home crowd for the first time this weekend as Hyderabad hosts the fourth race of the 2022/23 season.

Mahindra has already scored a podium in the Gen3 era of FE courtesy of di Grassi's third-place result in the season opener in Mexico City, but it drew a blank last time out in the Diriyah double-header, leading to concerns about its performance in India.

Asked how realistic a podium result was around the new 2.8km circuit built around the Hussain Sagar lake in Hyderabad, di Grassi said it wasn't entirely out of question but would require Mahindra to pull off something special from the M9Electro package.

"I would say for both of us [Oliver Rowland and me] combined [it's] somewhere around 20%, so not likely but possible," said di Grassi about Mahindra's podium chances. 

"But that's your realistic number. It's not likely because in a normal condition at the moment it's very, very hard to beat the Porsches and they have four [cars]. 

"So we need a little bit of a different scenario or if they qualify really bad or if they qualify really well or we find something in the set-up that we are not expecting.

"But at the moment from what we have seen in the first races it is going to be hard. But we are going to fight for it, it's possible."

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing, 3rd position, lifts his trophy

Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra Racing, 3rd position, lifts his trophy

Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

Di Grassi bagged a surprise pole position for Mahindra in Mexico City and both he and teammate Rowland were able to progress to the duels in the opening leg of the Diriyah E-Prix a fortnight ago, suggesting Mahindra is rapid over a single lap.

Di Grassi is content with how the M9Electro has performed over qualifying so far, but feels Mahindra and the remaining teams have a long way to catch up to Porsche in the long runs following the German manufacturer's perfect start to the season.

"So in qualifying the car is very decent, it's very quick," he said. "In the races for efficiency, regenerative capacity, software controls and set-ups, there is so much stuff that we still need to fine-tune. 

"I think the car has a good base, a good mechanical base but we still need to improve a bit.

"At the moment Porsche has an advantage at the moment. They seem to have an advantage in the race, not in quali. I think out of three qualifyings, we qualified in front of them twice. 

"So qualifying pace is very good, the car has very good performance, but then specifically compared to everybody else during the race they are very quick. So we need to find why and we need to improve ourselves but that's what everybody is trying to do."

Read Also:
shares
comments

Not "realistic" to compare Nissan with McLaren, says Fenestraz

Hyderabad E-Prix: Bird sets the pace for Jaguar in practice
Rachit Thukral More from
Rachit Thukral
From hospital to fourth - Wehrlein's rollercoaster Hyderabad FE weekend

From hospital to fourth - Wehrlein's rollercoaster Hyderabad FE weekend

Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

From hospital to fourth - Wehrlein's rollercoaster Hyderabad FE weekend From hospital to fourth - Wehrlein's rollercoaster Hyderabad FE weekend

Bird admits he 'let Jaguar down' after Evans FE clash in Hyderabad

Bird admits he 'let Jaguar down' after Evans FE clash in Hyderabad

Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

Bird admits he 'let Jaguar down' after Evans FE clash in Hyderabad Bird admits he 'let Jaguar down' after Evans FE clash in Hyderabad

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix

The significance of Hyderabad race Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Lucas di Grassi More from
Lucas di Grassi
Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"

Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Di Grassi: Mexico podium unexpected Di Grassi: Mexico FE podium unexpected as Mahindra systems "not ready"

Mexico City E-Prix: Di Grassi claims pole after Dennis error in final

Mexico City E-Prix: Di Grassi claims pole after Dennis error in final

Formula E
Mexico City ePrix

Di Grassi claims Mexico City pole Mexico City E-Prix: Di Grassi claims pole after Dennis error in final

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

Prime
Prime
Formula E

D'Ambrosio's transition to team boss The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

Mahindra Racing More from
Mahindra Racing
Mahindra Racing signs F2 race winner Daruvala as reserve driver

Mahindra Racing signs F2 race winner Daruvala as reserve driver

Formula E

Mahindra signs Daruvala as reserve Mahindra Racing signs F2 race winner Daruvala as reserve driver

Di Grassi: No "conflict of interest" in Bertrand Mahindra FE move

Di Grassi: No "conflict of interest" in Bertrand Mahindra FE move

Formula E

Di Grassi on Bertrand Mahindra move Di Grassi: No "conflict of interest" in Bertrand Mahindra FE move

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Prime
Prime
Formula E

Why Sims is quitting Formula E Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Latest news

AlphaTauri reveals tweaked F1 2023 livery

AlphaTauri reveals tweaked F1 2023 livery

Formula 1

AlphaTauri reveals tweaked F1 2023 livery AlphaTauri reveals tweaked F1 2023 livery

AlphaTauri goes for ‘strong evolution’ with AT04 F1 car as first images released

AlphaTauri goes for ‘strong evolution’ with AT04 F1 car as first images released

Formula 1

AlphaTauri goes for ‘strong evolution’ with AT04 F1 car as first images released AlphaTauri goes for ‘strong evolution’ with AT04 F1 car as first images released

Pirelli explains WRC Rally Sweden tyre failures

Pirelli explains WRC Rally Sweden tyre failures

WRC WRC

Pirelli explains WRC Rally Sweden tyre failures Pirelli explains WRC Rally Sweden tyre failures

Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing WRC Rally Sweden lead

Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing WRC Rally Sweden lead

WRC WRC

Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing WRC Rally Sweden lead Hybrid issue contributed to Breen losing WRC Rally Sweden lead

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

The significance of Hyderabad race Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Inside Porsche's strong Gen3 start The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

2023 Diriyah E-Prix analysis How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

First impressions of FE's new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Dennis dominated FE opener How Dennis dominated Formula E's new generation opener

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Is this Evans' best chance yet? Is this a Formula E 'nearly man's' best chance yet at title glory?

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Analysis: Valencia pre-season test 10 things we learned from Valencia Formula E testing

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

Jaguar's big opportunity in FE How Jaguar got its teeth into Formula E's Gen3 development race

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.