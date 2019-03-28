Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

HWA admits driveshaft problems "annoying, disappointing"

shares
comments
HWA admits driveshaft problems
By:
1h ago

Ulrich Fritz says HWA and its ABB FIA Formula E powertrain supplier Venturi must urgently fix the "annoying and disappointing" driveshaft problems that have arisen at recent races.

Gary Paffett retired from last weekend's race at Sanya with a driveshaft issue, which followed his teammate Stoffel Vandoorne failing to finish the race in Hong Kong with the same problem.

Paffett also suffered a driveshaft issue in first practice for the Hong Kong event.

The driveshaft is a part of the FE powertrain that is unique to each manufacturer, rather than supplied by the championship's chassis builder Spark.

Explaining the driveshaft issues to Motorsport.com, Fritz said: "Gary was picking up pace, the strategy was to save as much energy as we could and then maybe benefit from a safety car.

"But then unfortunately we had another driveshaft problem and that really seems to be a weak point at this moment.

"We need to sort it that before Rome with our manufacturer Venturi because it is annoying and disappointing as well.

"They are working hard with their suppliers but obviously the problem hasn't been solved since Hong Kong and there are a few long hours ahead of us, I would say.

"For us it looks like it is a quality issue at the moment. We have had two driveshaft failures on Gary's car and they look like quality issues.

"So we need to get that sorted with the supplier because otherwise there is no worth going racing.

"The driveshaft is a manufacturer part, it's not our part.

"Every manufacturer has their own driveshaft. It's a Venturi part but of course they don't manufacture it themselves, they have a supplier."

Venturi declined to comment when contacted about the HWA driveshaft issue by Motorsport.com.

Next article
Why 'demolition derbies' threaten FE's perfect Gen2 start

Previous article

Why 'demolition derbies' threaten FE's perfect Gen2 start
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Teams HWA AG
Author Alex Kalinauckas
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Kubica: Shortage of spares "complicating our life" in Bahrain Bahrain GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Kubica: Shortage of spares "complicating our life" in Bahrain

21m ago
Russell only saw Australian GP start lights through reflection Article
Formula 1

Russell only saw Australian GP start lights through reflection

Marko: Article
Formula 1

Marko: "Rallycross" moment shows Red Bull has more to come

Latest videos
What we've learned in Sanya 04:03
Formula E

What we've learned in Sanya

20h ago
Jean-Eric Vergne returns to form 03:22
Formula E

Jean-Eric Vergne returns to form

20h ago

News in depth
HWA admits driveshaft problems
Formula E

HWA admits driveshaft problems "annoying, disappointing"

Why 'demolition derbies' threaten FE's perfect Gen2 start
Formula E

Why 'demolition derbies' threaten FE's perfect Gen2 start

BMW's Sims in
Formula E

BMW's Sims in "disbelief" over run of Formula E setbacks

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.