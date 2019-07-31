Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix I
12 Jul
-
13 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
New York City E-prix II
14 Jul
-
14 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula E / Breaking news

Gutierrez to test Mercedes' Formula E car

shares
comments
Gutierrez to test Mercedes' Formula E car
By:
Jul 31, 2019, 10:29 AM

Mercedes has announced that ex-Formula 1 driver Esteban Gutierrez will run with its ABB FIA Formula E squad at a four-day test in Mallorca this week.

Gutierrez completed three FE races with the Techeetah squad in the 2016/17 season following his exit from the Haas F1 squad at the end of '16.

But he left the electric championship to drive for Dale Coyne Racing in the IndyCar series during the 2017 season.

Gutierrez has been working for Mercedes as a development driver for its F1 squad during 2019.

Mercedes is continuing its private FE manufacturer-allocated testing programme as it gears up for its entry into the championship in 2019/20 when it will take over the HWA entry that competed as a feeder team for the marque during the last campaign.

Read Also:

This week's test is taking place on the Spanish island of Mallorca, with Gutierrez joining former Mercedes DTM driver and current Venturi FE racer Edoardo Mortara and HWA 2018/19 FE driver Stoffel Vandoorne to complete the running.

HWA's other FE driver, Gary Paffett, has also driven the Mercedes development FE car during previous tests at the Varano circuit in Italy.

At the recent 2018/19 FE season finale in New York, Paffett explained that Mercedes' current testing programme was "about getting mileage, cementing the reliability and things like that".

"It was good," he told Motorsport.com regarding his time in the car. "Reliability has been strong and the mileage has been good.

"The kind of power delivery and things like that is smooth, which is always difficult with these things - making sure the systems all work together.

"There's still a lot of work to do, especially on the system side of things and ironing out the robustness of the system and the powertrain.

"I think the first couple of tests have gone well and we're on the right tracks. [But] there's a long way to go. We've got enough time to do it but it's whether we can reach the point we need to be at by the end of the cycle."

 

Next article
Gunther handed BMW Formula E test outing

Previous article

Gunther handed BMW Formula E test outing

Next article

How London is getting its own Eau Rouge

How London is getting its own Eau Rouge
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Esteban Gutierrez Shop Now
Teams HWA AG
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

Ferrari: "Too much standardisation" in F1's 2021 plans

2
Formula 1

Stella, Fry "key" to McLaren resurgence, say team chiefs

3
Formula 1

Honda chief says 2019 results will "encourage" F1 stay

2h

Latest videos

Exclusive first look around London's new Formula E track 12:24
Formula E

Exclusive first look around London's new Formula E track

Lotterer's Best Bits at Techeetah 03:11
Formula E

Lotterer's Best Bits at Techeetah

Jean-Eric Vergne's Winning Weekend 07:49
Formula E

Jean-Eric Vergne's Winning Weekend

What we learned in New York 04:36
Formula E

What we learned in New York

New York ePrix: Sunday race highlights 07:05
Formula E

New York ePrix: Sunday race highlights

Latest news

King says Formula E an "option" after Dragon test
FE

King says Formula E an "option" after Dragon test

Wehrlein: Mahindra missed many Formula E wins in 2018/19
FE

Wehrlein: Mahindra missed many Formula E wins in 2018/19

Hartley joins Dragon for 2019/20 Formula E season
FE

Hartley joins Dragon for 2019/20 Formula E season

Formula E set for new “self-punishing” front end design
FE

Formula E set for new “self-punishing” front end design

DAMS founder Jean-Paul Driot dies aged 68
FE

DAMS founder Jean-Paul Driot dies aged 68

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
29 Aug
Tickets
5 Sep
Tickets
19 Sep
Tickets
26 Sep
Tickets
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

Motorsport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.