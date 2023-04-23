Subscribe
Previous / Berlin E-Prix: Abt takes shock front-row lockout as Frijns grabs pole Next / German climate group take responsibility for Berlin Formula E protest
Formula E / Berlin ePrix II Race report

Berlin E-Prix: Cassidy wins second race as protestors delay start

Nick Cassidy took his first win of the Formula E season in the second Berlin E-Prix after the start was delayed when protestors gained access to the track.

Stefan Mackley
By:
Berlin E-Prix: Cassidy wins second race as protestors delay start

Envision Racing’s Cassidy took what proved to be a commanding win having led for the final 16 laps of the race, maintaining his position at the head of the field while saving enough energy despite not running in the slipstream.

The Kiwi climbed from eighth on the grid after losing his qualifying duel time due to an infringement, and was never truly headed after moving to the front at the Turn 6 hairpin.

Jake Dennis shadowed Cassidy throughout the final portion of the race, and although the Andretti Autosport driver was never more than a few car lengths behind, the Briton never looked likely to make a move.

His runner-up position is the first time since January that he has scored points, as both he and Cassidy made gains on championship leader Pascal Wehrlein who could only finish seventh for Porsche.

DS Penske’s Jean-Eric Vergne completed the podium, having battled back past Mitch Evans and Antonio Felix da Costa after falling behind the Jaguar and Porsche drivers approaching the final 10 laps of the race.

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Pascal Wehrlein, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Antonio Felix da Costa, Porsche, Porsche 99X Electric Gen3, Jean-Eric Vergne, DS Penske, DS E-Tense FE23

Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images

Evans, who took victory in Saturday’s Berlin E-Prix on the Tempelhof Airport Street Circuit, finished ahead of da Costa despite the two making small contact at the Turn 9 hairpin in the closing stages.

The concertina effect slowed da Costa’s team-mate Wehrlein, allowing Maximilian Gunther to move ahead into the final turn.

The Maserati MSG driver had climbed from 21st on the grid after a disastrous qualifying performance in the wet to finish sixth, just ahead of Wehrlein.

Vandoorne finished eighth having not featured near the head of the field but remained within touching distance of the leading pack.

Nico Muller took his first points of the season in ninth having started on the front-row alongside polesitter and Abt team-mate Robin Frijns in a shock qualifying performance.

With the race held in dry and sunny conditions – a stark contrast to the wet and treacherous conditions of qualifying – the Abt machines were always going to struggle compared to the rest of the field and dropped back despite leading initially.

This was after the start was delayed by several minutes after protestors gained access to the circuit as cars performed burnouts while taking up their grid slots, before they were quickly removed.

Formula E Berlin E-Prix - Race 2 results

 Cla   Driver   Car Gap 
1 Nick Cassidy Jaguar  
2 Jake Dennis Porsche 0.442
3 Jean-Éric Vergne DS 1.292
4 Mitch Evans Jaguar 1.769
5 A.F.da Costa Porsche 2.460
6 Max Günther Maserati 2.981
7 Pascal Wehrlein Porsche 3.545
8 S.Vandoorne DS 4.851
9 Nico Müller Mahindra 6.612
10 Dan Ticktum NIO 7.822
11 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan 9.461
12 Lucas di Grassi Mahindra 9.462
13 René Rast Nissan 9.678
14 Oliver Rowland Mahindra 11.780
15 S.Sette Câmara NIO 13.687
16 Norman Nato Nissan 13.749
17 Robin Frijns Mahindra 22.937
18 Jake Hughes Nissan 29.580
19 Sam Bird Jaguar 34.381
20 Sébastien Buemi Jaguar 1'03.532
21 André Lotterer Porsche 1'04.102
 
  Edoardo Mortara Maserati Retirement
shares
comments

Berlin E-Prix: Abt takes shock front-row lockout as Frijns grabs pole

German climate group take responsibility for Berlin Formula E protest
Stefan Mackley More from
Stefan Mackley
Formula E to delay introduction of fast-charging stops until 2024

Formula E to delay introduction of fast-charging stops until 2024

Formula E

Formula E to delay introduction of fast-charging stops until 2024 Formula E to delay introduction of fast-charging stops until 2024

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Muller: Ninth in Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

Muller: Ninth in Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

Formula E
Berlin ePrix II

Muller: Ninth in Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock Muller: Ninth in Berlin race the maximum after qualifying shock

Nick Cassidy More from
Nick Cassidy
Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test

Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test

IndyCar
Sebring February testing

Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test Cassidy keeping options open after first IndyCar test

Cassidy handed maiden IndyCar test with Ganassi

Cassidy handed maiden IndyCar test with Ganassi

IndyCar

Cassidy handed maiden IndyCar test with Ganassi Cassidy handed maiden IndyCar test with Ganassi

How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Prime
Prime
Formula E
New York City ePrix II

How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Latest news

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP

Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade Melbourne crash won't delay Alpine's Baku F1 upgrade

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

WEC WEC

Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller Porsche hands over first customer LMDh cars to JOTA, JDC-Miller

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

WRC WRC
Rally Croatia

FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death FIA ready to "take every action" to improve WRC safety after Breen's death

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

SGT Super GT
Fuji

Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash Pacific to skip Fuji SUPER GT race after Okayama crash

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Berlin ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure How Kiwis stormed Berlin to put Porsche under pressure

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
Stefan Mackley

How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match How Evans pounced for Jaguar in Sao Paulo slipstreaming chess match

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Cape Town ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic How a fumble inadvertently aided da Costa in Formula E's Cape Town classic

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter How Vergne kept his cool to triumph in spicy Indian Formula E encounter

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Hyderabad ePrix
Rachit Thukral

Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence Why Hyderabad E-Prix is only a first step in India's motorsport emergence

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Jake Boxall-Legge

The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era The key factors behind Porsche's strong start to Formula E's new era

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Diriyah ePrix II
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up How Wehrlein's Diriyah double reveals Formula E's form book shake-up

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Mexico City ePrix
Jake Boxall-Legge

The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era The first impressions of Formula E's brave new era

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe