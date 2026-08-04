Formula E changes 2027 Monaco date to avoid WEC clash

Formula E has brought forward the 2027 Monaco E-Prix by two weeks to eliminate a clash with the World Endurance Championship.

The two races on the famous streets of Monte Carlo will now take place on 1 and 2 May 2027, a week before the scheduled double header in Berlin.

When the full 2026/27 Formula E calendar was released in June, Monaco was slated to host the 10th and 11th round of the season on 15 and 16 May, the same weekend that the World Endurance Championship is set to race at Spa-Francorchamps.

This was set to create significant headaches for drivers competing in both championships, especially with Spa serving as the traditional dress rehearsal for the Le Mans 24 Hours.

The updated calendar sees Monaco being moved ahead of Berlin to avoid an overlap with the WEC, although both FE rounds will continue to be held on back-to-back weekends.

Drivers competing in both Formula E and the WEC therefore face a gruelling run of three race weekends in succession across Monaco, Berlin and Spa.

#20 BMW M Team WRT BMW M Hybrid V8: Rene Rast, Robin Frijns, Sheldon Van Der Photo by: Paul Foster

However, while the Monaco/Spa clash has been resolved, Formula E and the WEC’s calendar will still overlap once in 2027.

The Shanghai E-Prix on 10-11 July remains scheduled for the same weekend as the WEC's Sao Paulo round, forcing some drivers to choose between the two events.

The 2026/27 Formula E season, the first to feature Gen4 machinery, is due to get under way in Jeddah on 18-19 December, subject to the geopolitical situation improving in the Middle East.

New Monaco Formula E deal

Formula E also announced that it has extended its agreement with the Automobile Club de Monaco (ACM), ensuring the all-electric championship will continue to visit the principality until at least 2031.

Monaco has quickly emerged as one of Formula E’s most important events, with the series now racing on the same grand prix layout used by Formula 1.

Alberto Longo, co-founder and chief championship officer, Formula E, said: “There is no stage in motorsport quite like the Circuit de Monaco, and we are thrilled to bring the next era of electric racing to the principality.

“David Coulthard’s iconic GEN4 test-run at our last event set the ultimate precedent for what will be another showstopping weekend. With heightened speeds, even more overtaking, and intense wheel-to-wheel action, this jewel-in-the-crown double-header promises to be our best yet.”