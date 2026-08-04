Theo Pourchaire to make full-time return to single-seater racing

Theo Pourchaire will make his return to full-time single-seater racing after signing with Opel for the 2026/27 Formula E campaign - which will debut the Gen4 car.

The 22-year-old has contested various championships since winning the 2023 Formula 2 title, starting six IndyCar races in 2024 - the same season in which he entered a Super Formula race.

Neither were full-time campaigns, though, and it is in sportscars that he’s predominantly been based, completing the 2025 European Le Mans Series season plus competing in the World Endurance Championship this year.

It is those WEC Hypercar duties for Peugeot that have indirectly led to Pourchaire’s Formula E switch, as the French brand and Opel are both owned by Stellantis.

Pourchaire is very much well-acquainted with the corporation, having also previously completed Formula E tests for fellow Stellantis brands Maserati and Citroen, alongside his simulator duties for the Mercedes Formula 1 team.

The Frenchman said: “It feels great to be joining the Opel GSE Formula E Team and the Opel family, an iconic brand with a rich racing history which is now making a name for itself in the world championship.

“It’s the next step in my career and the biggest single-seater opportunity I’ve had so far. The new Gen4 generation is a perfect fit for my transition from Formula 2: more power, all-wheel drive and incredible acceleration.

Gen4 Photo by: FIA Formula E

“That’s exactly the kind of car I love. I want to learn, continue developing further and I will give my all from day one to ensure Opel succeed.”

Pourchaire is expected to partner current title hopeful Mitch Evans, who will be announced by Opel at the end of the 2025/26 season after confirming his Jaguar exit.

Evans and Pourchaire will be the driver pairing with Sophia Florsch in a test and development role for Opel’s debut in Formula E, as it is effectively taking over from DS amid a Stellantis brand reshuffle.

Antonio Felix da Costa (Jaguar), Joel Eriksson (Envision), Jean-Eric Vergne, Nick Cassidy (both Citroen), plus Jake Dennis and Felipe Drugovich (both Andretti) are so far the other drivers to have been confirmed for next season.

The 2026/27 Formula E campaign is currently scheduled to start in Saudi Arabia on 18-19 December.

Read Also: Formula E Formula E changes 2027 Monaco date to avoid WEC clash