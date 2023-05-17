Formula E appoints Dodds as new CEO

Dodds joins from Virgin Media O2 having served as the company’s chief operating officer for the last two years, as well as managing director and chief marketing officer prior to that.

Dodds has also held executive roles at Callaway Golf and Honda, and currently sits on the board of the disability equality organisation, The Valuable 500.

“I am thrilled to take on the role of CEO at Formula E,” he said.

“My passion for automotive, sport and entertainment means I am incredibly excited about this opportunity.

“Formula E is a unique platform that blends cutting-edge technology with the world’s most sustainable sport, providing endless potential for innovation and positive change.

“There is a world-class team at Formula E, and I am excited to lead them into the next chapter, shaping the future of motorsport and redefining what is possible.”

Championship co-founder and chairman Alejandro Agag added: “Jeff brings a proven track record of dynamic leadership and impressive execution to Formula E, and the Board looks forward to him unlocking the full potential of Formula E, for the benefit of our fans, teams, manufacturers, partners and stakeholders.”

Jamie Reigle, CEO, Formula E Photo by: Carl Bingham / Motorsport Images

It was announced on Tuesday to Formula E staff that Reigle would be stepping down from a position he has held since September 2019.

He confirmed that he would "remain as an advisor through the end of the year" and that he will support Dodds through the coming months.

“It has been an honour leading Formula E for the last four years,” said Reigle.

“I was initially attracted to Formula E’s unique position as a sport at the intersection of innovation, sustainability and electric mobility.

“What I found was far more ambitious and humbling; a passionate group of people committed to building a global sport while changing the world.

“This mission continues under new leadership and as someone who benefitted from a partnership with Alejandro I’m happy to support Jeff before reverting to life as a passionate Formula E fan.”

The next round of the championship takes place in Jakarta on 3-4 June.