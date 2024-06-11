Monaco double-header, new Miami venue make up 2024/25 Formula E calendar

The proposed 17-race schedule was approved at a meeting of the FIA’s World Motor Sport Council on Tuesday, with 11 destinations set to be visited by the all-electric championship.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway, which has hosted NASCAR and IMSA races, will become the fifth different venue used for a Formula E race in the US after previous visits to a purpose-built Miami circuit, as well as Long Beach, New York and, most recently, Portland.

The American race will be held on 12 April and take place on the majority of Homestead’s infield road course section as well as potentially part of the oval.

“We think it’s a really good circuit, well-suited to our style of racing,” Formula E CEO Jeff Dodds told Autosport.

“The Miami name that comes with it, from a global television audience, the Miami name is a big draw, perhaps a bigger draw than cities such as Portland.”

Another new venue on the calendar is set to come a month earlier on 8 March, although it currently remains listed as a TBD having not been officially confirmed by Formula E, although Autosport understands this to be an inaugural race in Thailand.

The season is due to get underway in Sao Paulo on 7 December, marking the first time since the 2019-20 edition that races in a campaign will spread across two calendar years.

This will be followed by Mexico City (11 January) and a pair of races in Saudi Arabia, although the exact location of where these races will be held has yet to be finalised on 14-15 February.

Photo by: Andreas Beil

Both Monaco and Tokyo, the latter a new location on the calendar this season, are set to hold double-header events for the first time on 3-4 May and 17-18 May respectively.

After the inaugural races in Shanghai this term, Formula E will return for two races again on 31 May-1 June, before returning to Indonesia after a one-year break to race in Jakarta (21 June).

The season ends with two races in both Berlin (12-13 July) and London (26-27 July), but the former is expected to again clash with another round of the World Endurance Championship as it has in 2024.

Notably absent from the calendar is a race in Italy, with the Misano World Circuit having been dropped after just one year.

“Sticking to our DNA point of view, three-quarters of our races will be on built circuits or street circuits,” added Dodds.

“It’s a real mixture of old favourites. Lots of the feedback we get from teams, manufacturers, from fans, is this kind of desire for hardcore calendar continuity.”

Formula E 2024/25 Calendar

Round Location Date

1 Sao Paulo, Brazil 7 December

2 Mexico City, Mexico 11 January

3 TBD, Saudi Arabia 14-15 February

4 TBD 8 March

5 Miami, USA 12 April

6 Monte Carlo, Monaco 3-4 May

7 Tokyo, Japan 17-18 May

8 Shanghai, China 31 May-1 June

9 Jakarta, Indonesia 21 June

10 Berlin, Germany 12-13 July

11 London, UK 26-27 July