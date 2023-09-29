Di Grassi returns to Abt in Formula E in 2024, partnering Muller
Lucas di Grassi has returned to the Abt Cupra Formula E team for the upcoming season, where he will join forces with Nico Muller.
The Brazilian is one of the most successful drivers in the all-electric championship’s history, having been a stalwart of the series since its inception in 2014.
During that time di Grassi amassed a record 13 wins, joint equal with Sebastien Buemi, 12 of which came with the Abt Audi squad where he spent seven seasons.
His tenure with the German squad peaked with winning the 2016-17 Formula E drivers’ title, while he also helped it to secure the teams’ championship the following season.
“It just feels great to be back with Abt,” said the 39-year-old. “Not only did I win two titles with this team, but I also have endless memories with all the people who work there with so much passion.
“I couldn’t be more excited to return after two years and I’m really looking forward to working together. Together, we will give our all to get back, step by step, the results that the whole team deserves.”
Following Abt's departure from Formula E, triggered by the withdrawal of its manufacturer partner Audi, di Grassi spent the 2021-22 season with Venturi before joining Mahindra this year – a relationship which started strongly with pole and a podium at the opening round in Mexico City.
But the Indian manufacturer struggled with its powertrain, and di Grassi only scored a further two points finishes all season.
Mahindra, which supplies its powertrain to Abt, confirmed it had split with di Grassi earlier this week before announcing Nyck de Vries and Edoardo Mortara as its new driver line-up.
Robin Frijns, ABT CUPRA Racing, M9Electro
Photo by: Sam Bagnall / Motorsport Images
Thomas Biermaier, Abt CEO and team principal, believes having someone of di Grassi’s experience in the team will push the outfit further up the grid after it finished last in the teams’ standings upon its return to the championship for this season.
“We know about the great challenge of battling against international competition as a small customer team,” he said.
“That's why experience, technical know-how and full passion for the joint project count all the more for us – with Lucas, we have the perfect man on board for the future.”
In replacing the Envision-bound Robin Frijns, di Grassi will partner Muller, who is combining his Formula E programme with racing for Peugeot in the World Endurance Championship. The Swiss remains at the team having impressed in the latter stages of the 2022-23 campaign by taking three points finishes from the final four races.
Porsche remains the only team yet to officially confirm its driver line-up for the upcoming season, but is expected to retain the services of Antonio Felix da Costa and Pascal Wehrlein.
Pre-season testing gets underway in Valencia the week commencing 23 October, with the first round in Mexico City on 13 January.
