Dennis makes "complete reset" for London E-Prix ahead of title showdown

The Andretti Autosport driver holds a 24-point lead over nearest championship rival Nick Cassidy and is 20 points further ahead of Mitch Evans, with only 58 points available this weekend in London.

Dennis has had considerable success at the unique indoor/outdoor ExCeL London venue over the last two years, claiming one win in both seasons at the track when he drove a BMW-powered Gen2 machine.

But the Briton says that previous form will count for nothing this weekend when he drives the Porsche-powered Gen3 machine as he aims to take his maiden Formula E title.

“All of us are on a pretty good run of form, we’re not in this position by chance, we’re all driving well, we’re all performing at a really high level,” he said.

“This track has suited what I’d had in the past, the BMW powertrain was obviously working extremely well here.

“I don’t come here into this race expecting to do what I did then, it’s a complete reset.

“These guys know how to drive, I just had a better car than them the last couple of years at this track.

“I’ll take it a session at a time but I’m feeling confident, I’m pretty relaxed and I’m just looking forward to jumping back in the car. If it’s meant to be it will be and if not, then that’s it.”

Jake Dennis, Andretti Autosport Photo by: Andreas Beil

Envision Racing’s Cassidy believes that the championship is “all to play for” this weekend despite the deficit in the drivers' standings.

The teams’ championship remains even more finely poised, though, with Envision leading by 14 points ahead of Porsche and a further 11 points in front of Jaguar as Andretti sit just 35 points from the top.

“I think we’ve got a really good opportunity still,” said Cassidy.

“I think all three of us know that we all have great packages, and we can all win this weekend. Head down, do the job and it’s all to play for.”

He added: “I think maybe the main factor can be conditions, if we get rain obviously having that indoor and outdoor [layout] it can maybe throw another curveball which potentially for us might be a good thing because otherwise I can easily see the podium being us three again.”

