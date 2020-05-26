Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Abt set to lose Audi drive over sim race controversy

shares
comments
Abt set to lose Audi drive over sim race controversy
By:
May 26, 2020, 11:13 AM

Daniel Abt has been suspended from the Audi Formula E team with immediate effect after he cheated in last weekend’s round of the Race at Home Challenge Esports series.

Abt was disqualified from the virtual Berlin E-Prix and fined €10,000 after he was found to have let professional Esports sim racer Lorenz Hoerzing take his place.

Although Audi has formally ‘suspended’ Abt over the stunt, Motorsport.com understands he will lose his FE drive.

The 27-year-old German has contested every single FE race since the championship’s inception in 2014 - as has his teammate Lucas di Grassi, Mahindra driver Jerome d’Ambrosio and Envision Virgin Racing pilot Sam Bird. 

In that time, Abt has been signed to Audi each season on a 12-month deal.

Read Also:

A brief statement from Audi read: “Daniel Abt did not drive his car in qualifying and the race at the fifth event of the Race at Home Challenge on May 23 himself, but let a professional sim-racer do so.

“He directly apologised for this on the following day and accepted the disqualification.

“Integrity, transparency and consistent compliance with applicable rules are top priorities for Audi - this applies to all activities the brand is involved in without exception. For this reason, Audi Sport has decided to suspend Daniel Abt with immediate effect.”

Abt released a statement following his reprimand apologising to his fans, teams and fellow drivers.

He said: "I did not take it as seriously as I should have. I am especially sorry about this because I know how much work has gone into this project on the part of the Formula E organisation.

"I am aware that my offence has a bitter aftertaste, but it was never meant with any bad intention. Of course, I accept my disqualification from the race."

Audi GT3 driver Kelvin van der Linde and Mattia Drudi contested the post-Marrakesh race rookie test for the team, and would be among the contenders to take over Abt's seat when the FE season resumes.

Watch the full race replay HERE.

Next article
The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler

Previous article

The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E , Esports
Drivers Daniel Abt
Teams Audi Sport ABT Schaeffler
Author Matt Kew

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren Group to lay off 1200 employees amid restructure

52m
2
Formula E

Abt set to lose Audi drive over sim race controversy

1h
3
NASCAR Cup

Despite win, Brad Keselowski’s future remains in doubt

4
Formula 1

Top 10: Ugliest race-winning F1 cars

1h
5
Formula 1

Banned: Why exhaust blown diffusers were outlawed

2h

Latest videos

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag 24:32
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag

#ThinkingForward with Jean-Eric Vergne 27:14
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Jean-Eric Vergne

How Does a Racing Driver Cope In Lockdown? 24:58
Formula E

How Does a Racing Driver Cope In Lockdown?

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights 01:37
Formula E

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights

Formula E At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race start 01:05
Formula E

Formula E At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race start

Latest news

Abt set to lose Audi drive over sim race controversy
FE

Abt set to lose Audi drive over sim race controversy

The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler
FE

The master plan to turn around FE's perennial struggler

Rowland scores first virtual FE win as Vandoorne, Abt collide
eSpt

Rowland scores first virtual FE win as Vandoorne, Abt collide

What to expect from Formula E Race at Home Challenge in Berlin
eSpt

What to expect from Formula E Race at Home Challenge in Berlin

Monaco sets out plan for 2021 F1, Formula E races
F1

Monaco sets out plan for 2021 F1, Formula E races

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.