Previous
Formula E / Berlin ePrix V / Practice report

Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa heads de Vries in practice

shares
comments
Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa heads de Vries in practice
By:
Aug 12, 2020, 10:25 AM

A last-ditch effort from new Formula E champion Antonio Felix da Costa meant he topped the free practice times on the extended Tempelhof Airport circuit over Nyck de Vries.

The DS Techeetah driver’s 1m15.653s effort in the dying moments, set after the chequered flag had waved, put him 0.034s clear of reigning FIA Formula 2 champion de Vries.

BMW's Maximilian Gunther had set the pace in opening practice on the 130-metre longer Berlin circuit, despite running with a strapped wrist following his race four shunt into the back of Oliver Turvey. 

But on full power mode, in the shorter 30-minute session, da Costa - who had locked up into Turn 1 of practice one before his car defaulted to neutral - posted a time some 0.6s quicker than Gunther’s previous effort as the top 12 cars were covered by less than 0.5s. 

Jean-Eric Vergne had led the way in the opening minutes of second practice, prior to anyone switching to the 35kW-boosted attack mode, before he was knocked off top spot by de Vries.  

Behind Mercedes’ de Vries, Sebastien Buemi recovered from a slight graze with the wall to run to third as the Nissan e.dams team continues to show excellent and improved pace following the five-month coronavirus delay. 

Lucas di Grassi ran to fourth for Audi ahead of second Mercedes driver Stoffel Vandoorne, who missed the first 12 minutes of the early session after his team supposedly had to change a 12-volt battery in the car, located behind the driver's seat. 

Dragon Racing’s strong one-lap pace continued, as Nico Muller ran to sixth place ahead of Nissan's Oliver Rowland and Alex Lynn for Mahindra.  

In the second run, despite topping the times mid-way through after his attack mode lap, Gunther fell to ninth ahead of Neel Jani who completed the top 10 for Porsche.  

Behind Jani’s teammate Andre Lotterer, Edoardo Mortara beat Jean-Eric Vergne to 12th. 

The closely contested battle for the runner-up sport in the championship means Vergne enters the final double-header second in the points, with just 15 separating him down to Mitch Evans in sixth. 

Jaguar contender Evans had run strongly in the final sector but reported brake lock ups, meaning his effort was only good enough for 20th.  

His new, short-term teammate Tom Blomqvist – standing in for FIA World Endurance Championship fixture-tied James Calado – ended the session 24th and last, 0.6s behind Evans.

Berlin E-Prix - First practice results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'16.251  
2 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'16.260 0.009
3 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 1'16.315 0.064
4 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'16.340 0.089
5 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'16.341 0.090
6 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'16.364 0.113
7 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'16.378 0.127
8 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'16.386 0.135
9 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'16.400 0.149
10 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'16.467 0.216
11 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'16.530 0.279
12 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 1'16.658 0.407
13 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'16.705 0.454
14 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'16.716 0.465
15 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'16.805 0.554
16 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'16.817 0.566
17 Switzerland Neel Jani Germany Porsche Team 1'16.839 0.588
18 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 1'16.908 0.657
19 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 1'17.048 0.797
20 Switzerland Nico Müller United States Dragon Racing 1'17.080 0.829
21 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'17.115 0.864
22 Germany Daniel Abt United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'17.149 0.898
23 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 1'17.191 0.940
24 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'17.394 1.143
View full results

Berlin E-Prix - second practice results:

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Portugal Antonio Felix da Costa China Techeetah 1'15.653  
2 Netherlands Nyck de Vries Germany Mercedes 1'15.687 0.034
3 Switzerland Sébastien Buemi France DAMS 1'15.752 0.099
4 Brazil Lucas di Grassi Germany Team Abt 1'15.853 0.200
5 Belgium Stoffel Vandoorne Germany Mercedes 1'15.882 0.229
6 Switzerland Nico Müller United States Dragon Racing 1'15.899 0.246
7 United Kingdom Oliver Rowland France DAMS 1'15.910 0.257
8 United Kingdom Alex Lynn India Mahindra Racing 1'15.993 0.340
9 Germany Maximilian Gunther United States Andretti Autosport 1'16.073 0.420
10 Switzerland Neel Jani Germany Porsche Team 1'16.133 0.480
11 Germany Andre Lotterer Germany Porsche Team 1'16.136 0.483
12 Switzerland Edoardo Mortara Monaco Venturi 1'16.144 0.491
13 France Jean-Eric Vergne China Techeetah 1'16.158 0.505
14 Belgium Jérôme d'Ambrosio India Mahindra Racing 1'16.163 0.510
15 Brazil Felipe Massa Monaco Venturi 1'16.170 0.517
16 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara United States Dragon Racing 1'16.191 0.538
17 United Kingdom Sam Bird United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'16.358 0.705
18 Netherlands Robin Frijns United Kingdom Virgin Racing 1'16.402 0.749
19 Germany Daniel Abt United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'16.420 0.767
20 New Zealand Mitch Evans United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'16.486 0.833
21 United Kingdom Alexander Sims United States Andretti Autosport 1'16.529 0.876
22 United Kingdom Oliver Turvey United Kingdom NIO Formula E Team 1'16.701 1.048
23 Germany René Rast Germany Team Abt 1'16.755 1.102
24 United Kingdom Tom Blomqvist United Kingdom Jaguar Racing 1'17.070 1.417
View full results
