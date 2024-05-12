Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa seals Porsche home win after beating Cassidy

The Portuguese driver took his second on-the-road win of the season in Germany, after also winning in Misano before he was disqualified due to a technical infringement, having led the majority of the race.

Cassidy, who took victory in the opening race at the Tempelhof Airport circuit on Saturday, finished second on Sunday having snatched the position away from Nissan’s Oliver Rowland with two laps to go.

Polesitter Jake Dennis initially held the lead off the line but into the fast-sweeping left of Turn 1, fellow front-row starter Cassidy pulled ahead and led the race over the opening three laps.

At the earliest opportunity, Cassidy took his first of two Attack Modes, the total duration just four minutes for the second race of the weekend as all drivers outside the top 10 also took the same strategy.

While events remained frenetic due to the peloton style of racing, maintaining some semblance of track position was noticeably more important in the sequel with both Porsche, Jaguar and Andretti machines occupying the leading positions.

As in the prequel, Maximilian Guenther found himself in the wall on lap 11 having been hit into Turn 2 which lodged his front wing under the Maserati MSG car.

Despite Guenther rejoining before eventually retiring, a three-lap safety car was deployed with racing back under way on lap 14.

Cassidy notably made a move to the front of the pack two laps later, having passed Evans and Wehrlein into the triple left-hand bends to end the lap before surging past da Costa into Turn 1.

The Kiwi held position at the front for four laps before da Costa moved back ahead on lap 21 where he remained for a large portion of the race.

He only conceded the lead to Mitch Evans, who like the first race in Berlin was one of the last drivers to take his final Attack Mode.

This he did on lap 36 of 41, the total duration extended by three laps due to the two safety car periods.

The second had occurred on lap 25 when Norman Nato and Sacha Fenestraz collided into Turn 3, with the latter eliminated and the former handed a 10-second penalty.

As Evans took his second Attack Mode he rejoined battling Cassidy over third, which cost the Kiwi pairing valuable time in their attempts to chase down Rowland and da Costa ahead.

Cassidy surged into third four laps from the end around the outside into Turn 6/7 on Evans, and picked the same spot to move ahead of Rowland a lap later.

But by now da Costa had built a lead of almost one second, an advantage he managed until the chequered flag as he finished 0.691s ahead of Cassidy, with Rowland a further two seconds adrift.

Behind the top three, Evans lost any chance of a podium after running wide at Turn 6, which allowed Pascal Wehrlein and Dennis to move ahead.

The Porsche and Andretti driver eventually finished fourth and fifth having battled hard throughout and which involved several moments of contact.

Evans finished sixth ahead of Maserati MSG’s Jehan Daruvala and Taylor Barnard, the McLaren driver scoring his second points finish of the weekend having moved as high as sixth at one stage.

Envision’s Joel Eriksson secured ninth, while podium finisher on Saturday, Jean-Eric Vergne, claimed the final point in 10th having been one of the last runners to use both Attack Modes.

