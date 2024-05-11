All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula E Berlin ePrix I
Race report

Berlin E-Prix: Cassidy wins after superb under-the-radar performance

Nick Cassidy put in a superb under-the-radar drive to claim a crushing victory in the Berlin E-Prix that has launched the Jaguar driver back to the top of the championship.

Stefan Mackley
Stefan Mackley
Upd:
Nick Cassidy, Jaguar TCS Racing, Jaguar I-TYPE 6, Kelvin van der Linde, ABT CUPRA Formula E Team, M9Electro

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

The Kiwi romped to a 4.6s win having only taken the lead of the 46-lap race – extended by six laps due to two safety car periods – for the first time just four laps from the end having started down in ninth.

Cassidy immediately went into energy conservation mode at the Tempelhof Airport circuit, which was using a new layout this year, and dropped towards the back of the field where he remained for much of the race.

Only in the final laps did he move to the front to claim his second win of the season as he headed home Jean-Eric Vergne and Oliver Rowland after a typically frenetic Formula E race.

Having covered off the inside into the opening turn, polesitter Edoardo Mortara maintained his advantage from pole for the opening two laps before conceding the position at the start of lap three after taking his first Attack Mode activation at the earliest opportunity.

Across the opening 10 laps several drivers took turns to lead the field including the DS Penskes of Stoffel Vandoorne and Vergne, as well as Porsche’s Pascal Wehrlein before cycling back into the pack as they too took their first Attack Modes.

A full course yellow and safety car was called on lap 10 after Joel Eriksson, substituting for Robin Frijns in Berlin, came to a halt on track aboard his Envision.

With the stranded machine recovered the safety car period was extended further as race control called for changes of position to be made under the caution, the close pack racing having caused the wrong order to be formed when the yellow was first deployed.

Once racing finally resumed on lap 17, Vergne headed the pack from Wehrlein, Vandoorne, Mortara and the second Porsche of Antonio Felix da Costa, who along with Mitch Evans had yet to take either Attack Mode at this stage.

As before the manic racing continued, with drivers running three-wide at points, with Monaco winner Evans moving to the front for the first time on lap 19 before pulling a small gap to go offline for Attack Mode on the following tour.

But the Kiwi failed to activate which would have ramifications later in proceedings as the rest of the field had completed both Attack Modes approaching the halfway point of the race.

Maserati MSG’s Maximilian Guenther had started to challenge towards the front but was shuffled back in the pack which ultimately left him in the wall on the exit of Turn 9 and the second full caution.

Prior to the second safety car, which was called after the field had already passed Guenther’s stranded machine at racing speeds, Evans had hit the front again in an effort to build a gap to take his second Attack Mode.

When racing resumed on lap 34, Evans was immediately swamped by the chasing cars headed by Wehrlein and Rowland, the Nissan driver having been one of the first to take both Attack Modes having started down in 15th.

Having dropped down several places but now armed with extra power, Evans moved back to the front and held the position for three laps.

Vergne then moved back to the front and looked to be in prime position for his first win this year, but the extra energy saved by Cassidy allowed him to easily swoop into the lead at the Turn 6/7 hairpin and disappear.

Over the final three laps Vergne just held on from Rowland, as Evans finished ahead of Wehrlein and da Costa.

Like Cassidy, reigning champion Jake Dennis had conserved energy in the opening stages and was challenging towards the front, but a puncture dropped him out of contention.

Vandoorne claimed seventh ahead of polesitter Mortara and the second Nissan of Sacha Fenestraz, who finished minus his front wing.

Completing the top 10 was McLaren's Taylor Barnard, who took his first Formula E points on his second start having had to pit for a new front wing earlier in the race. 

Formula E Berlin E-Prix - Race results

   
1
 - 
4
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Points Retirement
1 New Zealand N. Cassidy Jaguar Racing 37 46

1:01'54.939

     26  
2 France J. Vergne DS Penske 25 46

+4.651

1:01'59.590

 4.651   18  
3 United Kingdom O. Rowland Nissan e.dams 22 46

+4.915

1:01'59.854

 0.264   15  
4 New Zealand M. Evans Jaguar Racing 9 46

+5.340

1:02'00.279

 0.425   12  
5 Germany P. Wehrlein Porsche Team 94 46

+5.631

1:02'00.570

 0.291   10  
6 Portugal A. Felix da Costa Porsche Team 13 46

+5.760

1:02'00.699

 0.129   8  
7 Belgium S. Vandoorne DS Penske 2 46

+6.363

1:02'01.302

 0.603   6  
8 Switzerland E. Mortara Mahindra Racing 48 46

+7.221

1:02'02.160

 0.858   7  
9 France S. Fenestraz Nissan e.dams 23 46

+9.592

1:02'04.531

 2.371   2  
10
T. Barnard McLaren
 8 46

+9.644

1:02'04.583

 0.052   1  
11 South Africa K. van der Linde Team Abt 51 46

+10.133

1:02'05.072

 0.489      
12 United Kingdom J. King Mahindra Racing 21 46

+10.427

1:02'05.366

 0.294      
13
P. Aron Envision Racing
 16 46

+11.598

1:02'06.537

 1.171      
14 United Kingdom D. Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 33 46

+18.270

1:02'13.209

 6.672      
15 United Kingdom J. Hughes McLaren 5 46

+55.538

1:02'50.477

 37.268      
16 Brazil S. Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 3 45

+1 Lap

1:01'56.396

 1 Lap      
17 India J. Daruvala Maserati Racing 18 45

+1 Lap

1:02'08.199

 11.803      
18 France N. Nato Andretti Formula E 17 45

+1 Lap

1:02'13.884

 5.685      
dnf United Kingdom J. Dennis Andretti Formula E 1 38

+8 Laps

54'14.068

 7 Laps     Retirement
dnf Germany M. Gunther Maserati Racing 7 28

+18 Laps

37'11.011

 10 Laps     Retirement
dnf Brazil L. di Grassi Team Abt 11 20

+26 Laps

28'16.106

 8 Laps     Retirement
dnf Sweden J. Eriksson Envision Racing 4 9

+37 Laps

10'11.354

 11 Laps     Retirement
View full results  

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Berlin E-Prix: Mahindra's Mortara snatches pole from Vandoorne
Next article Vergne slams Berlin's "horrible" style of Formula E racing that "every driver hates"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stefan Mackley
More from
Stefan Mackley
Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"

Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"

Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"
Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa seals Porsche home win after beating Cassidy

Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa seals Porsche home win after beating Cassidy

Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
Berlin E-Prix: Da Costa seals Porsche home win after beating Cassidy
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Latest news

Neuville stunned by almost “impossible” result in WRC Rally Portugal

Neuville stunned by almost “impossible” result in WRC Rally Portugal

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
Neuville stunned by almost “impossible” result in WRC Rally Portugal
Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”

Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”

WRC WRC
Rally Portugal
Ogier: Surpassing Markku Alen’s WRC Portugal record “means a lot”
Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"

Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"

FE Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
Wehrlein: Formula E Berlin contact with Dennis "should not happen"
Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella

Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP
Miami needs bigger DRS to make racing more exciting, says Stella

Prime

Discover prime content
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Monaco ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
The strategic masterclass that secured Jaguar a Monaco Formula E 1-2
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Misano ePrix II
By Stefan Mackley
How Porsche won, lost and won in Misano Formula E mayhem
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Tokyo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How Guenther’s patience provided his Tokyo Formula E triumph
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo

Prime
Prime
Formula E
Sao Paulo ePrix
By Stefan Mackley
How brilliant Bird survived the heat to end Formula E win drought in Sao Paulo
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global