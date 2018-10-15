Audi gave Virgin three days of FE test allowance

Virgin split with DS Automobiles at the end of the 2017/18 championship after three seasons and will use Audi e-tron FE05-powered cars from the 2018/19 campaign.

Manufacturer-backed teams and works squads are allowed 15 days of private testing per season while customer outfits receive only the three days of official pre-season testing at Valencia.

But Bird explained that Audi had "Very thankfully gave us a few days of their allocation".

"I don't think [that] happened with Techeetah and Renault [a 2017/18 customer arrangement] previously," Bird told Motorsport.com.

"So we have driven the car [already], we've got three days in Valencia, so we will have had six days of testing before we get to Riyadh [for the first race].

"And if the package is as good as I hope it will be then six days will be enough to at least score decent points on our debut."

Bird also is confident that being a customer team will not be a disadvantage for Virgin, as he reckons Audi is "ahead of the game".

"I believe that [Audi motorsport boss] Dieter Gass wants all four Audi cars to be at the front," said Bird.

"And I believe he will be giving us the components and software and hardware to be able to do that.

"Audi, throughout Formula E so far, are proving themselves to be an extremely competent outfit.

"It showed last year when they really got their teeth into the project as a manufacturer – they were ahead of the game.

"Once they got rid of their gremlins in Lucas [di Grassi's] and Daniel [Abt's] cars they were so fast and so efficient, so it's exciting to know that we've got the same equipment as those guys underneath us."