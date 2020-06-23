Formula E
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix I
05 Aug
-
05 Aug
Next event in
42 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix II
06 Aug
-
06 Aug
Next event in
43 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix III
08 Aug
-
08 Aug
Next event in
45 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix IV
09 Aug
-
09 Aug
Next event in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
-
12 Aug
Next event in
49 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
-
13 Aug
Next event in
50 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula E / Breaking news

Audi used Abt's Esports stunt "to throw him out" - Glock

shares
comments
Audi used Abt's Esports stunt "to throw him out" - Glock
By:
Co-author: Sven Haidinger, Writer
Jun 23, 2020, 12:03 PM

Former Formula 1 driver and DTM race winner Timo Glock believes Audi took advantage of Daniel Abt’s Esports stunt to “throw him out” and it had no intention of retaining the German driver in the long term.

Abt caused a stir last month when he was found guilty of using a sim racer in his place during a Formula E Race at Home Challenge Esports event at the virtual Berlin circuit.

Audi initially handed him a 10,000 euro fine and a suspension, before dropping him entirely from the team with six races still to go in the 2019/20 season. 

It marked the end of a stint which began with what was then known as the Abt Schaeffler team in the maiden season of Formula E in 2014/15, and continued on when Audi turned the outfit into a full-factory effort ahead of the 2017/18 season.

Following Abt’s sacking, Audi has signed his compatriot and two-time DTM champion Rene Rast, who will complete a test in the Audi e-tron FE06 at Lausitzring in July to prepare for his first Formula E race since the 2016 Berlin E-Prix.

"If you have a driver on board with whom you would like to work in the future, then you would have accepted a 10,000 euro fine and that's it," Glock told Motorsport.com.

"So the reaction is relatively clear: You didn't want to continue working with Daniel in the future and took the opportunity to throw him out. That's my opinion."

Glock was also critical of Formula E’s Esports series, highlighting multiple crashes and limited damage mode as key reasons why he believes it was perceived as a “pure fun event” by drivers.

"This sim racing event, where everyone drives into other cars and the damage models are regulated to 60 or 70 percent [note: 80% for all races], felt like a pure fun event," Glock said. "If you understand a bit how it works, then you know why they reacted the way they did."

Next article
FE’s 2020-21 World Championship calendar has no 2020 dates

Previous article

FE’s 2020-21 World Championship calendar has no 2020 dates
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula E
Drivers Timo Glock , Daniel Abt
Author Rachit Thukral

Trending

1
Formula 1

McLaren takes legal action in refinancing battle

2
Supercars

Supercars TV presenter reflects on "kick in the guts"

3
Formula E

Audi used Abt's Esports stunt "to throw him out" - Glock

1h
4
Formula 1

F1 to roll out new real-time TV graphics in 2020

5
Formula 1

Top 10: George Russell's best drives ranked

51m

Latest videos

The Second Formula E Battery You Probably Didn't Know About 02:35
Formula E

The Second Formula E Battery You Probably Didn't Know About

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag 24:32
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Alejandro Agag

#ThinkingForward with Jean-Eric Vergne 27:14
Formula E

#ThinkingForward with Jean-Eric Vergne

How Does a Racing Driver Cope In Lockdown? 24:58
Formula E

How Does a Racing Driver Cope In Lockdown?

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights 01:37
Formula E

Formula E Race At Home Challenge Round 1 - Pro Race highlights

Latest news

Audi used Abt's Esports stunt "to throw him out" - Glock
Formula E

Audi used Abt's Esports stunt "to throw him out" - Glock

FE’s 2020-21 World Championship calendar has no 2020 dates
Formula E

FE’s 2020-21 World Championship calendar has no 2020 dates

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi
Formula E

Why Rast is almost a risk-free bet for Audi

Audi names Rast as Abt's Formula E replacement
Formula E

Audi names Rast as Abt's Formula E replacement

Berlin finale could lead to more retirements
Formula E

Berlin finale could lead to more retirements

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.