Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight Next / Drivers predict less overtaking with London FE hairpin removal
Formula E News

Abt to use Mahindra powertrains on Formula E return

The Abt Formula E team will use Mahindra powertrains for its return next season, as the Indian manufacturer becomes a supplier for the first time in the championship.

Jake Boxall-Legge
By:
Abt to use Mahindra powertrains on Formula E return
Listen to this article

Having announced its return to Formula E after a year out, following the departure of Audi at the end of last season, Abt's deal with Mahindra coincides with the introduction of the Gen3 car for next season.

Mahindra's powertrains are developed in partnership with German manufacturer ZF, which previously worked with the Venturi squad before it stopped producing its own motor units and instead became a Mercedes customer.

This follows both Porsche and Nissan becoming suppliers for the first time next season, with Porsche announcing a deal with Andretti during the Berlin E-Prix, while Nissan was recently unveiled as McLaren's powertrain partner.

"ABT Sportsline is one of the top-level race outfits in the world and we’ve long-enjoyed racing competitively against them," said Mahindra principal Dilbagh Gill.

"It’s an honour to be able to take our powertrain, developed in partnership with ZF, and support the team in its return to Formula E.

"Both Mahindra Racing and ABT Sportsline were championship founding teams and its absence in the paddock has been felt hugely.

"We look forward to seeing the team back winning races from 2023 and we are committed to supporting them with whatever they need to succeed.”

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M7Electro

Oliver Rowland, Mahindra Racing, Mahindra M7Electro

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Abt joined Formula E for the inaugural 2014-15 season, with Lucas di Grassi and Daniel Abt driving for the German squad - which placed third overall in the teams' championship.

The team initially had Audi backing and technical support, but became a fully works entry prior to Audi's withdrawal at the end of last season.

“As a customer team, we also want to bring our experience from seven years of Formula E with over 80 races and over a decade of electric mobility at ABT Sportsline to the partnership," said Abt CEO Thomas Biermaier.

"We are looking forward to this new Allgäu-India connection and are grateful that Mahindra Racing and its partners are supporting us in our comeback in Formula E.

"Mahindra and ABT have a long history together: both brands were founding members of Formula E almost a decade ago, have had many great battles and have jointly driven the development of the series off the track. Now we are continuing our journey within an intense technical collaboration.” 

shares
comments
The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight
Previous article

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight
Next article

Drivers predict less overtaking with London FE hairpin removal

Drivers predict less overtaking with London FE hairpin removal
Jake Boxall-Legge More from
Jake Boxall-Legge
Drivers predict less overtaking with London FE hairpin removal London ePrix I
Formula E

Drivers predict less overtaking with London FE hairpin removal

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight Prime
Formula E

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

Vandoorne: No room for off-days in Formula E title battle
Formula E

Vandoorne: No room for off-days in Formula E title battle

Mahindra Racing More from
Mahindra Racing
Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Prime
Formula E

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Sims: New York FE fourth place a "reward" for Mahindra New York City ePrix II
Formula E

Sims: New York FE fourth place a "reward" for Mahindra

Sims' FE exit motivated by desire to return to endurance racing
Formula E

Sims' FE exit motivated by desire to return to endurance racing

Latest news

Drivers predict less overtaking with London FE hairpin removal
Formula E Formula E

Drivers predict less overtaking with London FE hairpin removal

The new London E-Prix layout, where the double hairpins used last year are replaced with two chicanes, will feature faster races but fewer opportunities to pass, according to the drivers.

Abt to use Mahindra powertrains on Formula E return
Formula E Formula E

Abt to use Mahindra powertrains on Formula E return

The Abt Formula E team will use Mahindra powertrains for its return next season, as the Indian manufacturer becomes a supplier for the first time in the championship.

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight Prime
Formula E Formula E

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

For the second year in a row, the Venturi team is in the thick of the fight for Formula E title glory with Edoardo Mortara. That's despite a change to a more meritocratic qualifying system, which was expected to give the works Mercedes team an edge, and ex-Formula 1 racer Jerome d'Ambrosio being new in the team principal hot seat. As he tells Motorsport.com, it's a challenge he's revelling in

Vandoorne: No room for off-days in Formula E title battle
Formula E Formula E

Vandoorne: No room for off-days in Formula E title battle

Formula E championship leader Stoffel Vandoorne says there is no more room for "off-days" as the 2021-22 season approaches its final four races.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight Prime

The ex-F1 racer turned team boss adapting to a FE title fight

For the second year in a row, the Venturi team is in the thick of the fight for Formula E title glory with Edoardo Mortara. That's despite a change to a more meritocratic qualifying system, which was expected to give the works Mercedes team an edge, and ex-Formula 1 racer Jerome d'Ambrosio being new in the team principal hot seat. As he tells Motorsport.com, it's a challenge he's revelling in

Formula E
Jul 26, 2022
Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny Prime

Why Sims is quitting Formula E to become the master of his own destiny

Alexander Sims’ call to give up a pukka Formula E spot after four seasons in the series may have surprised some, but after laying out his reasoning and what he hopes comes next, very few onlookers can argue against his plan.

Formula E
Jul 20, 2022
How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache Prime

How FE's Big Apple crunch led to Cassidy joy and heartache

Nick Cassidy hadn't enjoyed too many joyful moments in the 2021-22 Formula E campaign, but the Envision Virgin driver was the class of the field in New York - even after a sudden downpour had caused him and several others to shunt heavily out of the first race. Red flags saved his bacon on that occasion, but a 30-place penalty that cost him pole for race two due to a new battery opened the door for Antonio Felix da Costa

Formula E
Jul 18, 2022
Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher Prime

Mortara turns up the heat on FE title rivals in Marrakesh scorcher

Formula E’s unplanned return to Marrakesh provided teams with a fresh challenge in old but familiar surroundings, as Edoardo Mortara kept his cool in melting conditions to triumph and retake the championship lead

Formula E
Jul 4, 2022
How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans Prime

How Formula E's double-duty drivers got on at Le Mans

Eight Formula E drivers made the 7,000-mile sprint from the streets of Jakarta to the fabled Circuit de la Sarthe and every one had a story to share at this year's Le Mans 24 Hours. Despite a range of triumphs and disappointments, each driver doubling up on the day job played a key role in their teams' fortunes

Le Mans
Jun 14, 2022
How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push Prime

How Evans kept cool in Jakarta heat to renew his Formula E title push

Jean-Eric Vergne had comfortably taken a landmark pole for Formula E's first visit to Indonesia and looked set to win his first race of a highly consistent campaign. But the DS Techeetah driver couldn't answer a late attack from Jaguar's Mitch Evans, who profited from the Frenchman's change in battery management tactics to seize a third win of the campaign

Formula E
Jun 6, 2022
Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads Prime

Why de Vries' FP1 outing could add a new path to his current crossroads

A Formula 2 and Formula E champion, Nyck de Vries is currently considering where his future in motorsport lies. Continuing in WEC and Formula E is possible and he's also courted glances Stateside after impressing in an IndyCar test. But ahead of his Formula 1 FP1 debut with Williams, he could have another option if he impresses...

Formula 1
May 18, 2022
How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner Prime

How Jake Dennis’ struggles turned him into a Formula E frontrunner

Having emerged as one of Formula E’s strongest drivers in his one-and-a-half seasons in the championship, Jake Dennis cemented his place in the series with a breakout maiden season. But it's not always been smooth sailing for the Briton

Formula E
May 10, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.