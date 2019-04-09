Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Pulcini tops rain-hit first Barcelona F3 test day

shares
comments
Pulcini tops rain-hit first Barcelona F3 test day
By:
1h ago

Leonardo Pulcini set the fastest time on the first day of the second official pre-season test of the new FIA Formula 3 Championship, as rain mixed up the leaderboard at Barcelona.

Hitech GP driver Pulcini set a 1m33.007s lap, following his strong early showing at the first series test at Paul Ricard where he was fourth and third over the two days respectively.

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson of MP Motorsport, Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman and HWA racer Jake Hughes rounded out the top four, all setting their times in the morning.

Carlin’s Felipe Drugovich topped a host of drivers taking advantage of a drying track right at the end of the afternoon to set the fifth-best time of the day. Max Fewtrell of ART Grand Prix was second-quickest in the afternoon and therefore sixth-quickest overall. 

Alex Peroni made sure it was two MP cars in the top seven, ahead of Prema’s Marcus Armstrong with both of those drivers best laps coming in the morning session. 

David Beckmann took ninth for ART with a late afternoon lap, while Formula Renault Eurocup graduate Yifei Ye rounded out the top 10 with his morning lap. 

Drivers and teams got to work with Pirelli’s hard compound tyre while wets were made available in anticipation of the rain.

Andreas Estner, who is the only driver of the 30 present at Barcelona yet to be confirmed for this season and is testing with Jenzer Motorsport, hit the wall at Turn 8 in the morning session.

Testing resumes on Wednesday.

Times to follow

Next article
Lundgaard fastest as Paul Ricard F3 test ends

Previous article

Lundgaard fastest as Paul Ricard F3 test ends
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Drivers Leonardo Pulcini
Author Jack Benyon
Be first to get
breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Video: The fundamental problems McLaren has finally fixed
Formula 1 / Special feature

Video: The fundamental problems McLaren has finally fixed

3h ago
Renault has "similar problems" to 2018 with F1 car Article
Formula 1

Renault has "similar problems" to 2018 with F1 car

WEC drops moveable aero from 2020/21 rules Article
WEC

WEC drops moveable aero from 2020/21 rules

Latest videos
Pedro Piquet interview, part two: his famous surname and his huge Porsche crash 10:17
FIA F3

Pedro Piquet interview, part two: his famous surname and his huge Porsche crash

Jan 28, 2019
Pedro Piquet interview, part one 02:46
FIA F3

Pedro Piquet interview, part one

Jan 23, 2019

News in depth
Pulcini tops rain-hit first Barcelona F3 test day
FIA F3

Pulcini tops rain-hit first Barcelona F3 test day

Lundgaard fastest as Paul Ricard F3 test ends
FIA F3

Lundgaard fastest as Paul Ricard F3 test ends

Ferrari junior Armstrong tops Paul Ricard F3 test
FIA F3

Ferrari junior Armstrong tops Paul Ricard F3 test

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.