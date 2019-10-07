Top events
FIA F3 / Breaking news

Peroni's return delayed after Monza crash

Peroni's return delayed after Monza crash
By:
Oct 7, 2019

FIA Formula 3 driver Alex Peroni will miss the Macau Grand Prix and faces an extended three months on the sidelines after his spectacular airborne Monza crash.

Peroni ran wide at the Parabolica in the second FIA F3 race of the weekend, and was launched into the air after hitting a sausage kerb. His car landed upside down on top of the tyre wall.

Read Also:

He walked away from the crash but was later diagnosed with a fractured vertebra.

Peroni had hoped he would be fighting fit in 30 days but a neurosurgeon in his native Tasmania has advised that three months is needed for his bone to heal correctly.

"I can't wait to get back in the gym and back on the track, but for now a gentle walk is as good as it gets," Peroni said. "Even light weights are out.

"Hopefully I'll be able to go to the pool and do some gentle resistance work in a month or so. I'm really looking forward to that. At least it will be a start.

"I'm so disappointed to have to sit out the rest of the year just when I was heading for my best race result in the championship.

"But for now, there's nothing I can do - It's all up to the medical experts."

In a statement issued by Peroni's camp, it confirmed the FIA investigation was still ongoing.

While F1 race director Michael Masi ruled out any "knee-jerk" changes to kerbs, it was confirmed there would be a 'forensic' investigation into how the crash happened.

Peroni's statement said: "The FIA is investigating the incident, although the timeframe is unknown.

"Peroni and his supporters are hoping for a thorough but quick investigation with the findings to be made available as soon as possible so that further incidents of this type are avoided during the 2020 season."

Shwartzman "99 percent" sure of step up to F2

Shwartzman "99 percent" sure of step up to F2
