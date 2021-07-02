Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted
FIA F3 / Spielberg Qualifying report

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted

By:

Dennis Hauger snatched pole position from Caio Collet after a tense FIA Formula 3 qualifying session in Austria, as the Alpine junior driver had his best quickest lap deleted.

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted

MP Motorsport driver Collet was found to have exceeded track limits at Turn 10, which promotes championship leader Hauger to top spot for Sunday's feature race.

Frederik Vesti (ART Grand Prix) moves to second as a result, just 0.028s behind Prema driver Hauger, with Vesti's teammate Alexander Smolyar third.

The top 12 is reversed for tomorrow’s sprint race, which puts Logan Sargeant (Charouz) on pole for that race. Matteo Nannini (HWA Racelab) will start in second, with MP Motorsport’s Victor Martins in third.

The session at the Red Bull Ring was marred by heavy traffic that ruined many drivers’ laps. There will be an investigation after drivers were weaving on track, as well as slowing between Turn 9 and Turn 10.

Clement Novalak (Trident) was out on track first, leading the 30-car procession onto the circuit.

There were several near-misses as the whole field crammed into the short circuit, bunching up on the warm-up lap in an attempt to create a gap for a clean lap and warm the tyres.

Hitech Grand Prix driver Roman Stanek was the first to set a representative fast lap, with a 1m21.082, before being quickly beaten by a succession of other drivers.

As the times tumbled, Vesti topped the timesheet, setting a 1m20.153 – just four-hundredths ahead of second placed Sargeant.

By the halfway mark, the top 22 times were within seven-tenths of each other, before drivers dived into the pits for fresh tyres and another chance at a quicker time.

As they exited the pitlane, Enzo Fittipaldi made contact with another car, with the Charouz driver under investigation for an unsafe release.

The session was then red-flagged after Carlin driver Ido Cohen - one of many who had been shown the black and white flag for breaching track limits - stopped on the side of the track near the start-finish line, before restarting several minutes later.

With just three minutes to go, the times began tumbling, with several drivers swapping places to take the lead.

Qualifying results (before Collet's lap deletion)

Cla Driver Team Time Gap
1 Caio Collet Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'19.697  
2 Norway Dennis Hauger Italy Prema Powerteam 1'19.726 0.029
3 Denmark Frederik Vesti France ART Grand Prix 1'19.754 0.057
4 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 1'19.801 0.104
5 Jak Crawford United Kingdom HitechGP 1'19.817 0.120
6 United Kingdom Clement Novalak Italy Trident 1'19.829 0.132
7 Australia Jack Doohan Italy Trident 1'19.887 0.190
8 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Prema Powerteam 1'19.900 0.203
9 Arthur Leclerc Italy Prema Powerteam 1'19.975 0.278
10 France Victor Martins Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'20.003 0.306
11 Italy Matteo Nannini Germany HWA AG 1'20.070 0.373
12 United States Logan Sargeant Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'20.101 0.404
13 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'20.112 0.415
14 Germany David Schumacher Italy Trident 1'20.148 0.451
15 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'20.188 0.491
16 United States Kaylen Frederick United Kingdom Carlin 1'20.235 0.538
17 Czech Republic Roman Staněk United Kingdom HitechGP 1'20.318 0.621
18 Oliver Rasmussen Germany HWA AG 1'20.326 0.629
19 United Kingdom Jonny Edgar United Kingdom Carlin 1'20.444 0.747
20 Ayumu Iwasa United Kingdom HitechGP 1'20.463 0.766
21 Italy Lorenzo Colombo Spain Campos Racing 1'20.634 0.937
22 Tijmen van Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'20.672 0.975
23 Amaury Cordeel Spain Campos Racing 1'20.680 0.983
24 United States Juan Manuel Correa France ART Grand Prix 1'20.690 0.993
25 Reshad de Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'20.762 1.065
26 Rafael Villagómez Germany HWA AG 1'20.943 1.246
27 United Kingdom Johnathan Hoggard Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'21.078 1.381
28 László Tóth Spain Campos Racing 1'21.292 1.595
29 Filip Ugran Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'21.451 1.754
30 Ido Cohen United Kingdom Carlin 1'21.536 1.839
View full results
shares
comments
Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted

Previous article

Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted
Load comments

Trending

1
NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

20 h
2
IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

22 h
3
Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen quickest from Leclerc, Sainz in FP1

2 h
4
Formula 1

Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines

2 h
5
Formula 1

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator

5 h
Latest news
Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted
FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted

35m
Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted
FIA F3

Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted

4 h
How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Jun 30, 2021
France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win
FIA F3

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win

Jun 20, 2021
France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2
FIA F3

France F3: Leclerc takes first victory in Prema 1-2

Jun 19, 2021
Latest videos
F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins 00:37
FIA F3
Jun 19, 2021

F3: Smolyar takes dramatic last-lap win from Martins

F3: Vesti beats Hauger to pole at Paul Ricard 00:39
FIA F3
Jun 18, 2021

F3: Vesti beats Hauger to pole at Paul Ricard

F3: Doohan tops first day of in-season test 00:34
FIA F3
May 13, 2021

F3: Doohan tops first day of in-season test

F3: Smolyar takes first career victory 00:25
FIA F3
May 8, 2021

F3: Smolyar takes first career victory

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3 01:00:00
FIA F3
Feb 18, 2021

Live: Round 5 - Yas Marina - Race 3

More from
Megan White
Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal
Formula 1

Gunther Steiner interview: How to become an F1 team principal

W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice Spielberg II
W Series

W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Prime
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

More from
Dennis Hauger
France F3: Hauger tops practice times with last-gasp effort Paul Ricard
FIA F3

France F3: Hauger tops practice times with last-gasp effort

Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan Barcelona
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Hauger snatches late pole from Doohan

Barcelona F3: Prema’s Hauger tops first practice of 2021 Barcelona
FIA F3

Barcelona F3: Prema’s Hauger tops first practice of 2021

Trending Today

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Why Chip Ganassi’s NASCAR exit is a sign of the times

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

Austrian GP: Verstappen quickest from Leclerc, Sainz in FP1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Austrian GP: Verstappen quickest from Leclerc, Sainz in FP1

Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains increased use of Mercedes F1 simulator

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda dismisses theories about F1 engine performance gains

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' F1 rear wing
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes explains why it won't ditch 'barn door' F1 rear wing

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

Latest news

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted
FIA F3 FIA F3

Red Bull Ring F3: Hauger on pole after Collet laptime deleted

Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted
FIA F3 FIA F3

Austria F3: Caldwell fastest as Doohan has time deleted

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Prime
FIA F3 FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win
FIA F3 FIA F3

France F3: Doohan beats Hauger on drying track to claim first series win

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.