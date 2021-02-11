UK travel ban forces F3 to postpone pre-season Jerez test

The F1 feeder series had planned to host the first of its three scheduled pre-season tests at the Spanish circuit on February 25-26.

However, organisers have been forced to abandon this after the Spanish Health Ministry elected to extend a travel ban imposed on UK travellers, to prevent the spread of COVID-19, until March 2.

The ban means British teams Carlin and Hitech Grand Prix, both fielding three cars each this year, would be unable to contest the two day test.

FIA F3 organisers issued a brief statement on the championship’s official website, stating the test will be rescheduled.

“The first 2021 FIA Formula 3 pre-season test, which was scheduled on February 25-26 at Jerez de la Frontera in Spain, will be postponed,” read the statement.

“This is due to a travel ban for UK travellers which has been extended by the Spanish Health Ministry until March 2.

“This ban makes it impossible for British teams, Carlin and Hitech Grand Prix, and for any UK based drivers to travel and participate in the two-day test. Therefore, it has been decided that the test will be rescheduled at a later date, which will be announced in due time.”

F3 does still have two further pre-season tests scheduled at Spain’s Barcelona circuit on March 16-17, and another two day outing at Austria’s Red Bull Ring on April 3-4.

At this stage the Barcelona test does fall outside of the parameters of the latest UK travel ban extension.

The season is not due to begin until the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix on May 7-9.

Places are rapidly filling up on the grid with only nine seats yet to be claimed ahead of the 2021 campaign.

FIA F3 2021 grid