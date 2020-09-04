Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP2 in progress . . .
Latest sub-event summary Latest results
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Styrian GP
21 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
San Marino GP
11 Sep
FP1 in
6 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix V
12 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula E
Berlin ePrix VI
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Daytona III
29 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Darlington III
06 Sep
Race in
2 days
See full schedule
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Gateway
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Grand Prix of Indianapolis Race 2
02 Oct
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
WEC
R
WEC
Spa-Francorchamps
13 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
12 Nov
Next event in
68 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Townsville
28 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Townsville II
05 Sep
Practice 1 in
10 Hours
:
06 Minutes
:
23 Seconds
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
FIA F3 / Monza / Qualifying report

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying

shares
comments
Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying
By:

Theo Pourchaire earned his maiden FIA Formula 3 pole position in a farcical qualifying session, which has left three teams under investigation for impeding.

The session mirrored last year’s FIA F3 qualifying session, which resulted in penalties for 17 drivers after the majority of the 30-car field jostled for track position and ended up ruining each others' flying laps.  

In similarly bizarre scenes this year, the drivers ran in a safety car restart-like formation on the entry to the Parabolica prior to the final qualifying runs to try and get in a position to receive a tow from the cars in front.  

It was 17-year-old Pourchaire who emerged from the chaos to post a 1m37.301s and take his first FIA F3 pole and the four bonus points that come with it.  

He was over four-tenths quicker than second-placed Lirim Zendeli, however Pourchaire’s ART Grand Prix team – along with Zendeli’s Trident and points-leading Prema – face a post-session investigation for impeding other drivers.    

Pourchaire’s teammate Alexander Smolyar completed the top three in the provisional qualifying results, which are expected to drastically change.   

Red Bull junior Liam Lawson’s ever-fading title hopes were dealt another critical blow when he left the pits with a cooling fan still attached to his Hitech GP-run machine.  

He posted the fourth-fastest time, but he faces an investigation for the incident that brought out the red flag with just under 10 minutes of the session remaining.  

Trident’s David Beckmann led the session after the first qualifying runs but dropped to fifth place, with Prema’s Frederik Vesti falling from second to sixth place. 

Vesti’s title-contending teammates Logan Sargeant and Oscar Piastri found themselves in the middle of the frenetic scenes and could only manage to post the 10th and 12th fastest time respectively.  

Matteo Nannini – nephew of 1989 Japanese Grand Prix winner Alessandro – earned his best qualifying result of the season in seventh place ahead of HWA’s Jake Hughes and his teammate Calan Williams. 

A frustrated Hughes was one of a number of drivers to set a fastest sector time before encountering the Ascari chicane, which was littered with almost a dozen slow-moving cars.  

Practice pacesetter David Schumacher set the 30th and slowest time for Carlin, over 2.1s adrift of Pourchaire’s benchmark.  

Monza F3 - Qualifying results:

Cla # Driver Team Time Gap
1 7 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 1'37.301  
2 10 Germany Lirim Zendeli Italy Trident 1'37.752 0.451
3 8 Russian Federation Alexander Smolyar France ART Grand Prix 1'37.788 0.487
4 5 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 1'37.788 0.487
5 11 Germany David Beckmann Italy Trident 1'37.809 0.508
6 2 Denmark Frederik Vesti Italy Prema Powerteam 1'38.015 0.714
7 22 Italy Matteo Nannini Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'38.036 0.735
8 15 United Kingdom Jake Hughes Germany HWA AG 1'38.051 0.750
9 20 Australia Calan Williams Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'38.064 0.763
10 3 United States Logan Sargeant Italy Prema Powerteam 1'38.095 0.794
11 9 Venezuela Sebastian Fernandez France ART Grand Prix 1'38.142 0.841
12 1 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 1'38.198 0.897
13 24 Brazil Igor Fraga Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'38.215 0.914
14 29 Australia Alexander Peroni Spain Campos Racing 1'38.237 0.936
15 12 United Kingdom Olli Caldwell Italy Trident 1'38.343 1.042
16 23 Czech Republic Roman Staněk Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'38.531 1.230
17 17 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'38.583 1.282
18 14 Brazil Enzo Fittipaldi Germany HWA AG 1'38.684 1.383
19 16 Australia Jack Doohan Germany HWA AG 1'38.690 1.389
20 25 Michael Belov Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'38.723 1.422
21 18 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'38.800 1.499
22 6 Norway Dennis Hauger United Kingdom HitechGP 1'38.842 1.541
23 21 Italy Federico Malvestiti Switzerland Jenzer Motorsport 1'38.865 1.564
24 26 United Kingdom Clement Novalak United Kingdom Carlin 1'38.897 1.596
25 31 Germany Sophia Flörsch Spain Campos Racing 1'39.022 1.721
26 28 United States Cameron Das United Kingdom Carlin 1'39.077 1.776
27 4 Pierre-Louis Chovet United Kingdom HitechGP 1'39.173 1.872
28 30 Italy Alessio Deledda Spain Campos Racing 1'39.448 2.147
29 19 Austria Lukas Dunner Netherlands MP Motorsport 1'39.479 2.178
30 27 Germany David Schumacher United Kingdom Carlin 1'39.494 2.193
View full results
Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead

Previous article

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead
Load comments

About this article

Series FIA F3
Event Monza
Drivers Theo Pourchaire
Teams ART Grand Prix
Author Josh Suttill

Trending Today

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Livefeed

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP1 as Verstappen crashes
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Practice report

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP1 as Verstappen crashes

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers to discuss concerns over Bahrain outer loop layout

Ferrari will withdraw Racing Point appeal if rules change
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ferrari will withdraw Racing Point appeal if rules change

F1 drivers warned about slow laps after first Monza practice
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

F1 drivers warned about slow laps after first Monza practice

Latest news

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Qualifying report

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Race report

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying
FIA F3 FIA F3 / Qualifying report

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Italian GP practice as it happens

1h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull "missed a trick" with approach to F1, says Renault

15m
3
Formula 1

Renault could rebrand F1 team Alpine after restructure

4
Formula 1

Italian GP: Bottas quickest in FP1 as Verstappen crashes

3h
5
Formula 1

Dorilton wanted Claire Williams to remain involved with F1 team

1h

Latest news

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying
FIA F3

Monza F3: Pourchaire takes pole in farcical qualifying

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead
FIA F3

Spa F3: Sargeant wins sprint race to reclaim points lead

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race
FIA F3

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden win in first race

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying
FIA F3

Spa F3: Zendeli takes maiden pole in rain-hit qualifying

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season
FIA F3

Schumacher joins Carlin for rest of F3 season

Latest videos

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying Race

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Qualifying 2

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2 00:00
FIA F3

Macau GP: FIA F3 World Cup - Free Practice 2

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi 02:37
FIA F3

Robert Schwartzmann hot lap - Sochi

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.