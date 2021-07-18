Tickets Subscribe
FIA F2 / Silverstone News

Silverstone F2: Zhou scores feature race win ahead of Ticktum

By:

Guanyu Zhou took victory in the FIA Formula 2 feature race at Silverstone, passing polesitter Oscar Piastri off the line before taking the win.

Zhou, who started second and led the drivers' standings for UNI-Virtuosi heading into the weekend, crossed the finish line almost four seconds ahead of Carlin’s Dan Ticktum, who finished second at his home race.

Piastri finished third for Prema Racing, with Richard Verschoor of MP Motorsport in fourth and Prema Racing’s Robert Shwartzman, who won the first sprint race of the weekend, in fifth.

Felipe Drugovich of UNI-Virtuosi finished in sixth, with Juri Vips (Hitech Grand Prix) in seventh.

Zhou got the better launch off the line, taking first from Piastri, while Ticktum passed Verschoor into third.

By lap six, Zhou had built up a 1.5 second lead, comfortably leading the pack after ten minutes.

Ticktum was first to pit on lap six, making an early tyre change to the softer compound ahead of Robert Shwartzman, Liam Lawson, Marcus Armstrong and David Beckmann.

Christian Lundgaard also pitted but lost his left-rear wheel as he pulled away before having to return to the garage, an incident for which he received a ten-second stop-and-go penalty.

Piastri and Ticktum tussled at Brooklands for 13th on lap eight, having both pitted, with the Carlin driver emerging ahead.

Verschoor was the first of the top eight to pit, taking a slow stop before emerging in 10th.

By lap 13, Ticktum and Piastri were battling it out in P7 and P8 as they both looked to clear the cars out in front who were all yet to pit.

Ticktum cleared Matteo Nannini on lap 15, but Piastri fell back slightly from the Brit and became stuck behind the Campos driver.

Vips, who had been leading the race, fell to 11th after pitting on lap 19.

Jehan Daruvala maintained his lead into the last six laps, having not pitted, with Zhou close behind him with one stop, before the former eventually pitted on lap 24.

Nissany ran wide and spun on lap 26, dropping down the standings to P16, having been battling for fifth.

Piastri faced pressure from Verschoor for third for the last two laps, with the pair tussling into lap 29, but the Prema driver held his position to take the third step on the podium behind winner Zhou and second-placed Ticktum.

Silverstone F2 - Feature race results:

Cla # Driver Team Gap
1 3 China Guanyu Zhou United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi  
2 5 United Kingdom Dan Ticktum United Kingdom Carlin 3.800
3 2 Australia Oscar Piastri Italy Prema Powerteam 19.300
4 11 Netherlands Richard Verschoor Netherlands MP Motorsport 20.100
5 1 Russian Federation Robert Shwartzman Italy Prema Powerteam 24.700
6 4 Brazil Felipe Drugovich United Kingdom UNI-Virtuosi 25.400
7 8 Estonia Jüri Vips United Kingdom HitechGP 25.800
8 10 France Theo Pourchaire France ART Grand Prix 26.600
9 12 Germany Lirim Zendeli Netherlands MP Motorsport 27.400
10 6 India Jehan Daruvala United Kingdom Carlin 27.600
11 7 New Zealand Liam Lawson United Kingdom HitechGP 39.900
12 17 New Zealand Marcus Armstrong France DAMS 40.500
13 24 Netherlands Bent Viscaal Italy Trident 44.300
14 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Spain Campos Racing 47.600
15 14 Germany David Beckmann Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 47.800
16 16 Israel Roy Nissany France DAMS 49.400
17 22 United Kingdom Jack Aitken HWA Racelab 51.900
18 20 Italy Matteo Nannini Spain Campos Racing 52.300
19 25 Japan Marino Sato Italy Trident 53.700
20 15 Brazil Guilherme Samaia Czech Republic Charouz Racing System 1'02.600
21 9 Denmark Christian Lundgaard France ART Grand Prix 1'30.200
22 23 Italy Alessio Deledda HWA Racelab  
View full results
