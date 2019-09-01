Correa listed as stable after surgery for crash injuries

Correa’s car was involved in the accident that tragically claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert at Spa-Francorchamps on Saturday.

The accident occurred on lap two of the F2 feature race. Giuliano Alesi lost control of his car at Eau Rouge, and Hubert went off in avoidance at Raidillion. His car was then hit at high speed by Sauber Junior Team driver Correa.

The FIA confirmed that Hubert succumbed to his injuries at 18:35 local time, over an hour after the accident, and that Correa had been transported to hospital in Liege. After undergoing surgery for his injuries, Correa remains in the Intensive Care Unit.

An official statement from Correa’s media team is as follows:

Today, American Juan Manuel Correa was involved in a scary incident at the Belgium Grand Prix at the Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium. A victim of an accident that happened in front of him, Correa had no place to go and made contact with a fellow competitor’s stopped FIA Formula 2 car. Suffering fractures to both of his legs and a minor spinal injury, Correa underwent surgery and is resting in Intensive Care.

At the current moment, Juan Manuel Correa’s condition is stable. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital where he underwent surgery. Juan Manuel remained conscious the entire time until his admission to the operating room.

While you keep Juan Manuel in your thoughts and prayers, please also pray for the well being of Anthoine Hubert’s friends and family. In motorsports, we are a family, and we lost one of our family members today.

More updates on Juan Manuel’s condition will be made public when available.