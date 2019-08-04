Top events
FIA F2 / Hungaroring / Race report

Hungary F2: Schumacher resists Matsushita for first win

shares
comments
Hungary F2: Schumacher resists Matsushita for first win
By:
Co-author: Jack Benyon
Aug 4, 2019, 10:13 AM

Mick Schumacher scored his first race victory in Formula 2 in Sunday morning's sprint race at the Hungaroring.

The Prema driver, who started on pole after finishing eighth in Saturday's first race, maintained the advantage at the start ahead of Carlin driver Nobuharu Matsushita, and fended off his rival for the remainder of the 28-lap distance.

Schumacher, son of seven-time Formula 1 champion Michael, finally crossed the line with 1.4 seconds in hand over Matsushita for his first win at F2 level.

"Amazing race," said the 20-year-old. "The car was great, thank you for the team. Credit to Nobu who kept me entertained. It wasn’t easy.

"I am just so happy. Quite hard. Obviously the tyres were degrading and not easy to keep them alive, always having pressure and checking mirrors. It was entertaining."

The gap between the lead pair fluctuated throughout the race, as Honda protege Matsushita appeared to cool his tyres and then close back in on Schumacher.

Matsushita also fended off a mid-race attack from DAMS driver Sergio Sette Camara, who scored the final spot on the podium ahead of MP Motorsport's Jordan King.

Fifth went to Renault junior Jack Aitken (Campos), while points leader Nyck de Vries (ART Grand Prix) jumped Saturday race winner and nearest title rival Nicholas Latifi (DAMS) for sixth.

It means the gap between de Vries and Latifi stands at 30 with four rounds remaining.

Luca Ghiotto (UNI-Virtuosi) scored the final point in eighth after making a poor start from fourth on the grid, the Italian slipping to fourth in the title race behind Sette Camara.

Tatiana Calderon (Arden) was the sole non-finisher of the race, terminally damaging her suspension after early contact with Arjun Maini (Campos).

Race results:

Cla # Driver Team Laps Time
1 9 Germany Mick Schumacher Prema Powerteam 28  
2 2 Japan Nobuharu Matsushita Carlin 28 1.4
3 5 Brazil Sergio Sette Camara DAMS 28 3.3
4 16 United Kingdom Jordan King MP Motorsport 28 4.1
5 15 United Kingdom Jack Aitken Campos Racing 28 4.9
6 4 Netherlands Nyck de Vries ART Grand Prix 28 11.4
7 6 Canada Nicholas Latifi DAMS 28 12.3
8 8 Italy Luca Ghiotto UNI-Virtuosi 28 12.9
9 7 China Guanyu Zhou UNI-Virtuosi 28 13.8
10 11 United Kingdom Callum Ilott Charouz Racing System 28 23.8
11 19 France Anthoine Hubert Arden International 28 26.8
12 20 France Giuliano Alesi Trident 28 29.5
13 1 Switzerland Louis Deletraz Carlin 28 35.7
14 12 United States Juan Manuel Correa Charouz Racing System 28 38.5
15 3 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin ART Grand Prix 28 39.9
16 14 India Arjun Maini Campos Racing 28 40.0
17 10 Indonesia Sean Gelael Prema Powerteam 28 40.7
18 21 Switzerland Ralph Boschung Trident 28 42.8
19 17 India Mahaveer Raghunathan MP Motorsport 28 59.6
  18 Colombia Tatiana Calderon Arden International 7 21 laps
View full results
Hungary F2: Latifi sees off de Vries to win feature race

About this article

Series FIA F2
Event Hungaroring
Drivers Mick Schumacher
Teams Prema Powerteam
Author Jamie Klein

