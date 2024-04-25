Hadjar and Marti complete Campos 1-2 in F2 testing

Hadjar has endured a mixed opening period to the 2024 F2 season but ended the initial trio of events on a high, winning the Australian feature race – a result that came after a post-race penalty took away the earlier sprint race victory.

Carrying this momentum into the test, his 1m23.139s put him 0.410s clear of team-mate Pepe Marti, who himself has stood on the podium twice already this term.

Both Campos drivers set their fastest times in the morning session on Thursday in Spain.

Franco Colapinto, Victor Martins and Oliver Bearman completed the top five – with the latter pair hoping for improved form when the action resumes in Imola after a return of just six and two points respectively so far.

Championship leader Zane Maloney found himself on the fringes of the top 10 of the combined Thursday times when the chequered flag dropped, with his 1m24.058s leaving him ninth-fastest.

The final morning of the test was interrupted by red flags on four occasions, with Amaury Cordeel seeing his Hitech entry crawl to a halt on his initial out lap, before Roman Stanek and latterly Joshua Durksen also stopped on the track.

The final stoppage came when Paul Aron went off the track.

Andrea Kimi Antonelli has been the subject of increased attention of late due to a potential move to replace Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in Formula 1 in 2025, this coming after he joined the F2 grid directly from FRECA, bypassing F3.

The Italian completed the most laps of anyone on Thursday morning (42) and ended the day 13th fastest.

With race simulations the focus of the afternoon, only two drivers improved their times in the closing session, these being Cordeel and Durksen, who had lost time through their session-halting problems earlier in the day.

After last racing at the Australian Grand Prix weekend in March, F2 will return to action on 18-19 May at Imola, with F3 also in action supporting the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.