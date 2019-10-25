Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in progress . . .
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Japanese GP
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Australian GP
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP3 in
08 Hours
:
20 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Kansas II
18 Oct
-
20 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Martinsville II
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
First Practice in
21 Hours
:
35 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship OK/OKJ - Finland
07 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Portland
30 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Fuji
04 Oct
-
06 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Shanghai
Tickets
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Bathurst
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Surfers Paradise
25 Oct
-
27 Oct
Qualifying 1 in
08 Hours
:
10 Minutes
:
44 Seconds
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
27 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
83 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Ferrari / Race report

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Max wins at Mugello

shares
comments
By:
Oct 25, 2019, 2:13 PM

Go Max converted a superb start into victory in the opening Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific race at Mugello, which finished behind the safety car.

From third on the grid, M Auto Hiroshima driver Max got a superior launch at the rolling start to pass front-row starters Philippe Prette and Yanbin Xing into turn one, and was never headed thereafter.

Having briefly fallen to fourth after making slight contact with Xing, series champion Prette had fought back to second by lap three, but the Blackbird Concessionaires HK driver never looked like closing on Max and was three seconds behind when an accident for Coppa Shell-Am driver Ray Wu brought out the safety car with two laps to go.

Leading Coppa Shell driver Makoto Fujiwara (Cornes Shiba) also made a good jump from fourth on the grid to take second when Prette and Xing touched, but was unable to resist Prette’s challenge and had to settle for third at the finish, ahead of Nobuhiro Imada (Rosso Scuderia).

However, the result gave Fujiwara the points lead in the Shell classification by one point, with pre-event leader Kazuyuki Yamaguchi (Cornes Osaka) finishing fifth. 

Shell polesitter Xing faded in the latter stages and eventually finished sixth.

The highlight of the race was the thrilling three-way scrap for honours in the Shell-Am class, as Kent Chen soaked up huge pressure from Wu and Andrew Moon to take victory with ninth overall.

Wu had fought his way past Moon and with two laps left got a run on Chen into the final corner, the long left-hand hairpin at Bucine, only for Chen to edge him onto the grass. Wu lost the back end and spun across Chen’s nose into the barriers, putting him out of the race.

Next article
Ferrari Challenge North America: MacNeil wins after Hites penalty

Previous article

Ferrari Challenge North America: MacNeil wins after Hites penalty
Load comments

About this article

Series Ferrari
Author James Newbold

Ferrari Next session

Final: Mugello

Final: Mugello

24 Oct - 27 Oct

Trending

1
Formula 1

Live: Follow Mexican GP practice as it happens

40m
2
Formula 1

Hamilton's race engineer Bonnington to miss Mexico, Austin

3
Formula 1

Mexican GP: Latest F1 tech updates, straight from pitlane

4
NASCAR Cup

Opinion: The new manufacturer NASCAR really needs

5
Formula 1

Ricciardo wants "angry, frustrated" Renault to use DSQs as fuel

2h

Latest videos

The history of Ferrari at Le Mans 05:40
Ferrari
1h

The history of Ferrari at Le Mans

Finali Mondiali: Ferrari Show 00:00
Ferrari

Finali Mondiali: Ferrari Show

Finali Mondiali: Trofeo Pirelli + AM 00:00
Ferrari

Finali Mondiali: Trofeo Pirelli + AM

Finali Mondiali: Coppa Shell 00:00
Ferrari

Finali Mondiali: Coppa Shell

Finali Mondiali: Coppa Shell AM 00:00
Ferrari

Finali Mondiali: Coppa Shell AM

Latest news

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Max wins at Mugello
FCS

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Max wins at Mugello

Ferrari Challenge North America: MacNeil wins after Hites penalty
FCS

Ferrari Challenge North America: MacNeil wins after Hites penalty

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Carroll pips Prette to pole
FCS

Ferrari Challenge Europe: Carroll pips Prette to pole

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Prette tops Mugello qualifying
FCS

Ferrari Challenge Asia-Pacific: Prette tops Mugello qualifying

Ferrari Challenge North America: Hites on pole at Mugello
FCS

Ferrari Challenge North America: Hites on pole at Mugello

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.