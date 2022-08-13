Tickets Subscribe
Previous / FIA F3 race in Macau called off again, no return for WTCR
F3 News

Team reports Formula Regional car stolen

Formula Regional Asia squad Evans GP says one of its cars has been stolen and is somewhere in Germany.

Andrew van Leeuwen
By:
Team reports Formula Regional car stolen
Listen to this article

Evans GP is run by expat Australian Josh Evans and fields a number of cars in the Formula Regional Asian Championship.

According to the squad one of its Tatuus open-wheelers has recently been stolen and is believed to be in Germany.

Motorsport.com understands the car was shipped back to Europe from the UAE following the latest Formula Regional Asian Championship season and has since disappeared.

It is also thought that the alleged guilty party is known to the team.

The team took to social media on Friday looking for information of its whereabouts.

"Evans GP would like to alert the the wider motorsport community that they have had one of their Tatuus T318/Alfa Romeo vehicles stolen," read a Facebook post.

"We believe the current location to be in Germany.

"Please keep an eye out for anyone trying to sell a vehicle, engine and related parts.

"We believe the perpetrator to be involved in the motorsport industry.

"We will post updates here as they come to hand. For further details do not hesitate to contact the team directly.

"Please feel free to share this post to help spread the word amongst the industry."

