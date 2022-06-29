FIA F3 race in Macau called off again, no return for WTCR

Listen to this article

The traditional end-of-year jamboree for junior single-seater racers at Macau’s Guia Circuit was slated to be staged on 18–20 November, with hopes that it would be held as normal this year as global travel restrictions loosen.

The event has formed part of the Chinese Formula 4 championship since the onset of the pandemic in 2020, with Hon Chio Leong winning the past two iterations of the event against a field of local drivers heralding from China and Hong Kong.

It had been anticipated that the event would return this year, but an FIA release that followed the FIA's latest World Motor Sport Council meeting on Wednesday confirmed that this would not be the case.

"The FIA Formula 3 World Cup in Macau will not take place in 2022 due to ongoing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic," a brief statement said.

WTCR had planned to conclude its 2022 season at Macau, after races in South Korea's Inje Speedium (8–9 October), and the Ningbo International Circuit in China (5–6 November).

However, the FIA statement said these events, and Inje's corresponding FIA ETCR – eTouring Car World Cup, would be called off.

Replacement events will be sought to make up the full 10-round calendar.

"Due to the ongoing quarantine restrictions and associated logistical challenges in Asia, rounds of WTCR – FIA World Touring Car Cup and FIA ETCR – eTouring Car World Cup set to take place on the continent will not be held this year," it said.

"Together with Discovery Sports Events, the promoter of the two series, the FIA is working towards securing replacement events.

"Further details on the new calendar additions will be communicated in due course."

The FIA GT World Cup will also not be staged this year "due to the ongoing COVID-19 quarantine restrictions and associated logistical challenges in Asia".

A GT race without FIA World Cup designation, called the Macau GT Cup, has been held for the past two years and was won by former World Touring Car Championship regular Darryl O'Young in 2021.