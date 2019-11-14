Top events
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
United States GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
MotoGP
R
MotoGP
Malaysian GP
01 Nov
-
03 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
MotoGP
Valencia GP
Tickets
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
1 day
See full schedule
NASCAR Cup
R
NASCAR Cup
Phoenix II
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
NASCAR Cup
Homestead
15 Nov
-
17 Nov
First Practice in
1 day
See full schedule
Kart
R
Kart
FIA Karting World Championship KZ - Lonato
21 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
IndyCar
R
IndyCar
Laguna Seca
20 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
WEC
R
WEC
Shanghai
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
WEC
Bahrain
Tickets
12 Dec
-
14 Dec
FP1 in
28 days
See full schedule
Supercars
R
Supercars
Sandown
08 Nov
-
10 Nov
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Supercars
Newcastle
22 Nov
-
24 Nov
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
Formula E
R
Formula E
Ad Diriyah E-prix
22 Nov
-
23 Nov
Next event in
7 days
See full schedule
R
Formula E
Santiago E-prix
17 Jan
-
18 Jan
Next event in
63 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
F3 / Breaking news

Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule

shares
comments
Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule
By:
Nov 14, 2019, 1:34 AM

Check out the complete schedule and live stream details for the 2019 Macau Grand Prix.

Subject to change. All times local (CST, GMT +8).

You can live stream all of the action from the 2019 Macau Grand Prix free via Motorsport.tv.

For a live stream of the WTCR sessions click here. 

Thursday November 14

07:30-08:30 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – Free Practice
09:00-09:45 FIA WTCR Macau Guia Race – Free Practice 1
10:05-10:45 Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – Free Practice 1
11:00-11:30 GT Cup – Free Practice
11:45-12:15 Macau Touring Car Cup – Free Practice
12:35-13:05 FIA GT World Cup – Free Practice 1
13:40-14:10 FIA WTCR Macau Guia Race – Free Practice 2
14:30-15:10 Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – Qualifying 1
16:05-16:50 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – Qualifying

16:05-16:50 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – Qualifying

Friday November 15

07:30-08:15 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – Qualifying
08:50-09:30 FIA WTCR Macau Guia Race – Qualifying
09:50-10:20 GT Cup – Qualifying
10:40-11:10 Macau Touring Car Cup – Qualifying
11:30-12:10 Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – Free Practice 2
12:30-13:00 FIA GT World Cup – Free Practice 2
13:35-14:50 FIA WTCR Macau Guia Race – Q1/Q2/Q3
15:10-15:50 Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – Qualifying 2

16:10-16:40 FIA GT World Cup – Qualifying

Saturday November 16

09:00-10:00 Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – Qualifying Race
10:25-11:25 Macau Touring Car Cup – Race
11:50-12:10 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – Warm-up
13:05-14:05 FIA GT World Cup – Qualifying Race
14:30-15:20 FIA WTCR Macau Guia Race – Race 1

15:55-16:55 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – Race

Sunday November 17

08:20-09:10 FIA WTCR Macau Guia Race – Race 2
09:35-10:35 GT Cup – Race
11:00-12:00 FIA WTCR Macau Guia Race – Race 3
12:25-13:40 FIA GT World Cup – Race
15:30-16:30 Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – Race
Next article
Macau makes changes to Floersch crash corner

Previous article

Macau makes changes to Floersch crash corner
Load comments

About this article

Series Other bike , F3 , WTCR
Author Andrew van Leeuwen

F3 Next session

Macau GP

Macau GP

13 Nov - 17 Nov
Qualifying 1 Starts in
03 Hours
:
31 Minutes
:
35 Seconds

Trending

1
MotoGP

Lorenzo’s plight continuing “unimaginable" - Marquez

2
F3

Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule

1h
3
Formula 1

Vettel: Ferrari team orders this year nothing like Multi 21 storm

4
Formula 1

Honda just wants "clean, fair" F1 engine battle

5
Formula 1

Opinion: F1 needs new points system for more title deciders

Latest videos

European F3: Flying at the Hungaroring 02:08
F3

European F3: Flying at the Hungaroring

European F3: crash at Nürburgring 01:19
F3

European F3: crash at Nürburgring

F3 Rockingham: Massive crash 02:06
F3

F3 Rockingham: Massive crash

Live: Macau Grand Prix - Sunday 07:00:00
F3

Live: Macau Grand Prix - Sunday

Live: Macau Grand Prix - Saturday 09:00:00
F3

Live: Macau Grand Prix - Saturday

Latest news

Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule
F3

Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule

Macau makes changes to Floersch crash corner
F3

Macau makes changes to Floersch crash corner

Floersch to make Macau return with HWA
F3

Floersch to make Macau return with HWA

Ticktum, Ilott headline Macau GP entry list
F3

Ticktum, Ilott headline Macau GP entry list

Macau reveals more track changes ahead of 2019 GP
F3

Macau reveals more track changes ahead of 2019 GP

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.