Full 2019 Macau Grand Prix weekend schedule
Check out the complete schedule and live stream details for the 2019 Macau Grand Prix.
Subject to change. All times local (CST, GMT +8).
You can live stream all of the action from the 2019 Macau Grand Prix free via Motorsport.tv.
For a live stream of the WTCR sessions click here.
Thursday November 14
07:30-08:30 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – Free Practice
09:00-09:45 FIA WTCR Macau Guia Race – Free Practice 1
10:05-10:45 Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – Free Practice 1
11:00-11:30 GT Cup – Free Practice
11:45-12:15 Macau Touring Car Cup – Free Practice
12:35-13:05 FIA GT World Cup – Free Practice 1
13:40-14:10 FIA WTCR Macau Guia Race – Free Practice 2
14:30-15:10 Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – Qualifying 1
16:05-16:50 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – Qualifying
Friday November 15
07:30-08:15 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – Qualifying
08:50-09:30 FIA WTCR Macau Guia Race – Qualifying
09:50-10:20 GT Cup – Qualifying
10:40-11:10 Macau Touring Car Cup – Qualifying
11:30-12:10 Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – Free Practice 2
12:30-13:00 FIA GT World Cup – Free Practice 2
13:35-14:50 FIA WTCR Macau Guia Race – Q1/Q2/Q3
15:10-15:50 Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – Qualifying 2
16:10-16:40 FIA GT World Cup – Qualifying
Saturday November 16
09:00-10:00 Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – Qualifying Race
10:25-11:25 Macau Touring Car Cup – Race
11:50-12:10 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – Warm-up
13:05-14:05 FIA GT World Cup – Qualifying Race
14:30-15:20 FIA WTCR Macau Guia Race – Race 1
15:55-16:55 Macau Motorcycle Grand Prix – Race
Sunday November 17
08:20-09:10 FIA WTCR Macau Guia Race – Race 2
09:35-10:35 GT Cup – Race
11:00-12:00 FIA WTCR Macau Guia Race – Race 3
12:25-13:40 FIA GT World Cup – Race
15:30-16:30 Formula 3 Macau Grand Prix – Race
